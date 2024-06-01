Once an actor has their big break within the film industry, it makes sense that there’s usually a desire to keep the momentum going. Actors who are skilled, find themselves in consistently good movies, and have talented agents can keep a hot streak going for ages, perhaps even building up enough goodwill that the odd stinker of a movie here and there doesn’t impact their career or legacy.

The following stars and the movies they were attached to all demonstrate this, as the films below are generally considered to be of a very low quality, perhaps enough to be a hurdle within their stars’ overall careers. Yet each of the actors below bounced back to some extent, continuing to succeed in successful roles, sometimes almost like nothing happened. But those sometimes-forgotten bad movies in question? Pepperidge Farm remembers.

10 Michael B. Jordan

'Fantastic Four' (2015)

Superhero movies have proven to be a big deal and then some throughout the 21st century, leading to numerous films within the genre; some good, and some not so good. Falling into the category of not-so-good would have to be 2015’s Fantastic Four (AKA Fant4stic), which was a misguided attempt to reboot the well-known series that’s never quite thrived in live-action.

It’s ancient history now, what with a new Fantastic Four movie on the way, but looking back on Fant4stic, it’s surprising how many prominent actors were in the main cast. Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Jamie Bell were probably a little more impacted by the film’s lack of success than Michael B. Jordan, with Jordan rebounding the quickest, largely thanks to his standout lead role in Creed, which came out the same year as Fant4stic, and then stealing scenes with a villainous role in a much better comic book movie come 2018: Black Panther.

9 Gary Oldman

'Tiptoes' (2003)

Though it had some competition in the form of other less-than-great 2003 movies, Tiptoes nonetheless stands out as both a particularly misguided, off-putting, and flat-out bad one. It’s about a family of little people with Matthew McConaughey playing the only member of said family that’s of a normal height, and the way that this complicates his feelings about his partner getting pregnant.

The film makes the bold decision of casting Gary Oldman as McConaughey’s brother, with Oldman spending most of the film on his knees as a way to make him appear much shorter. It’s impossible to get used to, and that coupled with the film’s awkward comedy and abrupt drama makes Tiptoes a dizzying and taxing viewing experience. Oldman and McConaughey both recovered, though, winning Oscars during the 2010s and also, by chance, collaborating with Christopher Nolan to much success.

8 George Clooney

'Batman & Robin' (1997)

George Clooney was a successful actor throughout a good chunk of the 1990s, but exploded in popularity during the early 2000s to an even greater extent, meaning that Batman & Robin, which contained one of his most infamous performances, didn’t tank his career. It’s a notorious superhero film, with the camp turned up to 11, turning off some viewers but also being so silly that Batman & Robin does still have some fans.

Clooney wasn’t the only big name in the film, though, and it’s arguable that some stars – like Chris O'Donnell and Alicia Silverstone – did have their careers hurt somewhat by the film’s notoriety. Others were lucky, like Clooney, because Uma Thurman and Arnold Schwarzenegger both stuck around into the 2000s and beyond, even with Batman & Robin permanently on their respective resumes.

7 Joe Pesci

'8 Heads in a Duffel Bag' (1997)

No one plays wise guys quite like Joe Pesci (well, maybe Robert De Niro, too), and it’s generally the case that if he shows up in a crime film, you’re going to be in for an entertaining time. Pesci can be hilarious or terrifying, depending on the role, and sometimes, he’s both at once. But there are exceptions to the rule regarding Pesci and the crime genre going together well, because 8 Heads in a Duffel Bag exists.

It's a crime/comedy movie with a good title and somewhat intriguing premise, but the execution leaves a lot to be desired, as it’s just not very funny. Joe Pesci scaled back his work in the acting world in the years following the film’s release, but never retired for good, and came back swinging with 2019’s The Irishman; a more serious gangster film that contains one of the best performances of his whole career.

6 Jennifer Lawrence

'Dark Phoenix' (2019)

The X-Men films have always contained plenty of great actors, some of them well-established and others newcomers who later go on to achieve further greatness in other films. With Jennifer Lawrence, 2011’s X-Men: First Class was among her noteworthy early roles, and it was a film that had several sequels, all released in a post-Hunger Games/Silver Linings Playbook world where Lawrence was a big-name star.

Towards the end of the 2010s, some of Lawrence’s films weren’t the best, though, and perhaps the most noteworthy less-than-great film she appeared in was 2019’s Dark Phoenix, which was ambitious, but didn’t really work. After a couple of years, Jennifer Lawrence’s career got back on what feels like the right track, starring in the divisive yet widely-discussed Don’t Look Up, and also excelling in the surprise hit comedy No Hard Feelings.

5 Bruce Willis

'The Bonfire of the Vanities' (1990)

The Dumpster Fire of the Vanities might have been a better title for this 1990 dramedy, because The Bonfire of the Vanities was a notorious large-scale production that collapsed in on itself, ending up a mess. It had a great director in Brian De Palma, and a monumental cast that included big names like Tom Hanks, Bruce Willis, Melanie Griffith, and Morgan Freeman, but it feels like a lesser entry within any one of their respective bodies of work.

Tom Hanks’ career certainly bounced back, despite starring in the film, but it might’ve been Bruce Willis who was most lucky The Bonfire of the Vanities didn’t sink his career, because Hanks did seem to be giving a slightly more committed performance. Coming off Moonlighting and Die Hard in the years before, The Bonfire of the Vanities could well have been a career-ender for Willis, but he stayed afloat thanks to the Die Hard sequels and the ever-popular Pulp Fiction, so his acting career really didn’t end up being too damaged by this 1990 movie.

4 Ben Affleck

'Gigli' (2003)