With the release of the Ryan Gosling-led The Fall Guy, a love letter to the stunt industry that celebrates the incredible performers in Hollywood, the topic has captured the attention of many. Now, while we all know Jackie Chan does his stunts — that's common knowledge in this day and age, and almost every movie fanatic knows it — there are, of course, plenty of movie stars who like to live dangerously without announcing it to the world.

For years, we've had to second-guess action sequences in movies and TV shows. Analyzing every frame and flick of the wrist, we tried to catch out as many stunt doubles as possible. But to our absolute surprise, many of them have turned out to be the real deal, and have often left us at a loss for words. From Liu Yifei's efforts in bringing Disney Princess Mulan to life to the iconic Sylvester Stallone in The Expendables, these are some actors audiences may not know have done some of their stunts.

10 Liu Yifei

Movie: 'Mulan' (2020)

Anybody who has seen Disney's reboot of Mulan (or even the real thing, really) will know the amount of action it contains. In fact, it makes up the bulk of the movie, which ended up falling slightly short of expectations. Naturally, this means stunt doubles must have been on screen more often than the actors, right? Well, no, not exactly.

To prepare for her role as Mulan, Liu Yifei first had to endure various courses in martial arts and sword fighting, as well as learn to ride a horse. Using all of her accumulated knowledge, Yifei was able to execute the role to perfection, meaning stunt doubles were a redundant asset for her during the production and Yifei absolutely nailed 90% of her sequences.

9 Chloë Grace Moretz

Movie: 'Kick-Ass' (2010)

If you're planning on playing a young superhero with a mask to cloak your identity, then you can probably get away with handing over the reins every once in a while to a more experienced stunt performer. Chloë Grace Moretz, on the other hand, preferred to do things the old-fashioned way, using talent instead of sly camera tricks to get the job done.

At the tender age of 13, Moretz bravely took it upon herself to train for the role of Hit-Girl in the critically acclaimed Kick-Ass, which features one of the most underrated superhero movie villains. “By the time we got to filming, about 90 percent of it was me, except the big, big stunts, which I probably could have done, but we legally couldn’t do them for insurance, because it was too risky,” the Moretz shared in an interview. Having done that, the blossoming actress paved her way to a whole new branch in the film industry, resulting in ever bigger and more fleshed-out action-heavy roles.

8 Mary Stuart Masterson

Movie: 'Fried Green Tomatoes' (1991)

Dubbed "The Bee Charmer" in Fried Green Tomatoes, Mary Stuart Masterson's character, Imogene Threadgoode, had an unusual interest in stealing honey from beehives without getting stung. Little to Masterson's knowledge, the stuntwoman would eventually pull out at the final hurdle, leaving her to film the scene for the final cut of the movie.

Using queen bee pheromones, Masterson attracted thousands of bees, all of which cloaked her as she extracted honey from the hive. Years later, the actress went on to install several beehives at her New York home, taking up beekeeping to keep the Threadgoode flame alight. Luckily, this turned out alright. "I walked away really slowly and the bees weren't going anywhere and he kept putting more and more smoke and was like 'ok walk a little faster, okay RUN!' And then I jumped into a car, took my shirt off that had the queen bee pheromone on it. Drove away. Put on another shirt, came back and did it three more times,” Masterson revealed in an interview.

7 Tom Holland

Movies: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021), 'Uncharted' (2022)

Tom Holland was destined for greatness after his astounding performance in Invincible. However, the second he slipped into the Spidey suit and delivered an incredible performance in the MCU's acclaimed Spider-Man trilogy, he proved to also be a great action protagonist. Speaking of which, stunts in such action-heavy movies can, of course, be done with stunt doubles without breaking the immersion.

However, behind the mask wasn't a stunt double, but rather the courageous actor himself. Well, most of the time, anyway. Holland has reportedly said that he tried to do as many bits as possible, though he couldn't legally undertake the whole thing. Having a gymnastics background, it would make sense that he wanted to take off some of the work from the stunt crews' shoulders. What's more, Holland also did his stunts in the big-screen adaptation of the video game Uncharted. "I walked away from every stunt, but I definitely limped from a few," Holland said.

6 Adam Driver

Movie: 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' (2019)

There's a reason why Kylo Ren's stuntwork looked so believable in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and that's because Adam Driver actually performed everything himself. Although having a stunt double on set and ready to fill in at any available opportunity, Driver insisted on carrying the entire role, which meant the unlucky double never had the chance to slip into the robes.

Wanting to make the character as believable as possible, Driver worked tirelessly trying to mesh his own evolving talents with his on-screen counterpart. Of course, it all paid off eventually, with Driver delivering an outstanding performance and effectively turning Kylo Ren into a character of his own making and one of the most memorable in the entire Star Wars franchise.

5 Leonardo DiCaprio

Movie: 'Django Unchained' (2012)

While the most obvious style of stunt work is usually parkour-based, a chunk of it does tend to revolve around simpler things, such as inflicting pain to capture the raw emotions of the scene. Take Django: Unchained, for example. When Leonardo DiCaprio, who portrayed Calvin Candie, slammed his hand on a table in a burst of rage partway through a monologue, the actor accidentally broke a glass and pierced his skin, resulting in one of the most unforgettable moments in the movie.

Of course, being Leonardo DiCaprio, he powered through the scene and refused to break character for a second, oblivious to the fact that his hand would need several stitches after shooting. According to DiCaprio, watching the other actors’ true reactions was the “fun part.” Now that's a professional.

4 Kate Winslet

Movies: 'Titanic' (1997), 'Divergent' (2014)

According to Kate Winslet, who famously portrayed Rose in James Cameron's Titanic, one of the scenes filmed within the ship's interior almost caused her to drown. After her coat got stuck when transitioning from one body of water to the next, the actress had to essentially shimmy out of it to resurface. Of course, with the number of dangerous stunts that had to be performed during the sinking of the Titanic, it comes as no surprise that Winslet had to endure the bulk of it. To help give the maximum effect, the actor endured through her scenes as best as she could, which eventually paid off with the movie becoming an international sensation.

This, however, wasn't the last time that Winslet has done her own stunts: she reportedly also surprised the team and crew by doing her sequences in Divergent — while pregnant. "It’s pretty funny because she was pregnant when we were shooting, but she wanted to do her own stunt falls,” author Veronica Roth revealed.

3 Milla Jovovich

Movie: 'Resident Evil' (2002)

By the time the long-running horror-action series Resident Evil became a household name, Milla Jovovich was already lining up rows of top-level action flicks to smash out of the park. With VH1 referring to her as "the reigning queen of kick-butt", it was only a matter of time before she cemented her place in the hall of fame.

Looking back at her incredible performances, it's understandable why she acquired such a title. The fact that Jovovich pulled off her own stunts in most of her movies was just a massive plus. Still, it’s worth noting that the actor was not the only stunt performer in the franchise: one of the most heartbreaking moments in the film was when one of the major stunts for Resident Evil ended up in a tragic accident on set that left her half paralyzed.

2 Sylvester Stallone

Movies: 'The Expendables' (2010), 'Rocky IV' (1985)