In 21st-century cinema, for better or worse, it has become something of a rite of passage for major blockbusters to hit the $1 billion mark at the box office. Ever since Titanic first achieved such a commercial feat in 1998, a current total of 54 movies have met the illustrious financial milestone. Samuel L. Jackson has appeared in 10 of those films, while Scarlett Johannson has featured in five, the most of any actress. Meanwhile, Zoe Saldaña remains the only performer to have had four films gross over $2 billion.

While such monetary accomplishments can be celebrated and analyzed without end, plenty of the best and biggest movie stars have never appeared in a single film to exceed $1 billion. From Oscar-winning mega stars to iconic leading men and women, these bonafide stars are among the most well-known and respected in Hollywood, yet a $1 billion release has eluded them to this point in time.

10 Matt Damon

Highest Grossing Movie: ‘Oppenheimer’ (2023) - $974.9 million

Close

Since rising to prominence in the late 90s, Matt Damon has enjoyed a stellar career that has seen him thrive in everything from action blockbusters and pulsating thrillers to Academy Award-winning dramas helmed by some of the greatest filmmakers of all time. He has received three Oscar nominations for his acting and even won one for his work on the screenplay of Good Will Hunting, though he is yet to have a film he starred in surpassing $1 billion at the box office.

A part of what makes this so surprising is he has been attached to some significant franchises, such as The Bourne Identity films as well as the Ocean’s Eleven trilogy. As it stands, Christopher Nolan’s Best Picture-winning biopic Oppenheimer is the highest-grossing movie of Damon’s career. Its impressive box office intake of $975 million makes it the second-highest-grossing R-rated movie of all time, as well as a universally revered critical success.

9 Meryl Streep

Highest Grossing Movie: 'Mamma Mia!' (2008) - $694.6 million

Close

Box office figures mean very little compared to Meryl Streep’s many accolades and her solidified reputation as one of the greatest actors that cinema has ever seen. She has received an awe-inspiring 21 Oscar nominations for her performances and gone on to win three times, twice for Best Actress and once for Best Supporting Actress, becoming a certifiable Hollywood mega star in the process.

As a result, it is more quizzical than anything that she hasn’t appeared in a film to surpass $1 billion. While many of her greatest credits came before such a milestone was a common achievement, her career throughout the 21st century hasn’t floundered one bit. 2008’s Mamma Mia! stands as her greatest financial success, with an intake of $694.6 million, while The Devil Wears Prada and Into the Woods have also performed well at the box office.

8 Ryan Reynolds

Highest Grossing Movie: ‘Deadpool 2’ (2018) - $785.8 million