Some movies get by fine without stunts, of course, but cinema would be a less exciting place overall had they not become such an important part of the art form. Sometimes performed by a movie’s stars, and sometimes done by regrettably less renowned members of a stunt team, if someone does something death-defying – or convincingly appears to do something death-defying – then there’s a good chance you’ve just seen a great stunt.

The following are some of the greatest of all time, and both silent-era classics and more modern-day movies are included. There’s a focus here on specific moments in films that might only last a handful of seconds, yet if they're especially great, they might well be the most memorable snippets of the movies they belong to. Fight choreography can be stunt work, but the focus on small moments – or very specific instances – means fights are a little under-represented here, as are lengthy action sequences filled with many smaller stunts (with some exceptions… and, it should be noted, those are still impressive in their own way). Also, there's a limit of one stunt per movie, just to keep things a little more varied.

25 'Police Story 2' (1988)

The truck/bus jumps

Jackie Chan is Jackie Chan. There’s an argument to be made that the legendary martial arts actor is also the most impressive actor who's known for doing his own stunts in history (there are a few others, but their time will come, ranking-wise). His name is always going to come up a bunch when the topic of conversation involves great movie stunts, and Police Story 2 has one of his best.

In one sequence here, he jumps onto a truck, then jumps from the truck to a bus, then dodges signs while the bus moves forward, and then soon after, he jumps off the moving bus through glass. There are edits, meaning he didn’t necessarily do everything in a row, but it’s one burst of agility after another in action, and it’s immensely satisfying to watch.

24 'The French Connection' (1971)

The subway chase

William Friedkin made one of his very best films early in his career with The French Connection, which was a compelling crime thriller about trying to bust a drug-smuggling organization. It’s got more to offer than just action, but when it chooses to offer action, it’s remarkable. Case in point, the famed car chase sequence, which is packed with mind-blowing stunt work.

It’s perhaps cheating a little to count it, because this whole stretch of the movie is amazing and contains numerous pieces of stunt work one after the other, to the point where it’s hard to single just one “stunt” out. But this sequence in The French Connection still looks so dangerous and eerily authentic, and has the power to get the sweat flowing and the butterflies in one’s stomach fluttering more than half a century on from release.

23 'Sherlock Jr.' (1924)

Riding on a motorcycle's handlebars

Here’s where things can get a little complicated when it comes to judging stunts. There is one sequence in Sherlock Jr. that’s particularly impressive, as it sees Buster Keaton riding on the handlebars of a motorbike through various dangerous-looking situations, unaware there’s no actual driver behind the wheel (or, well, the handlebars).

How much danger Keaton was actually in throughout is hard to tell, thanks to how liberally (and expertly) the film utilizes special effects throughout. Perhaps that means it’s best not to just judge stunt work depending on how dangerous the stunts were, because that’s hard to tell and would mean shafting films that pull off intricate and convincing cinematic trickery. When taking potential danger and the believability of actual danger into account, this part of Sherlock Jr. more than satisfies, and the sequence still dazzles 100+ years later.

22 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning' (2023)

The cliff jump

There’s been one aforementioned mention of Jackie Chan, and another of Buster Keaton, and so it follows logically that Tom Cruise rears his head now as well, given he’s also known for his brazen on-screen stunt work. This is best demonstrated throughout the Mission: Impossible series, with the things Cruise does often coming close to matching the dangerous things Ethan Hunt himself does in-universe, with Cruise going further and further with each film to impress.

There’s certainly some digital stuff found in the big set piece of Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning that makes it look more dangerous than it really was to perform (namely, a ramp being used in real-life, but painted over with rocky terrain through special effects), but that doesn’t take away from everything Cruise did. He drove a motorcycle off a cliff, let it fall away, and then opened a parachute all in one motion. And he apparently did it multiple times to get the perfect take. It’s an exciting moment within the film, and a genuinely exciting one to watch behind-the-scenes footage of, too.

21 'Jackass Forever' (2022)

The bull scene

The Jackass series is one that’s more of a genre-blender than some people like to give it credit for, given these movies (and the original series) function as gross-out comedies, documentaries, and action films… in a way. Basically, a bunch of guys hang out, prank each other, and try to outdo everyone else through a series of brazen stunts, with many of the best looking painful or proving disgusting. Sometimes, it’s a bit of both.

It's not really stunt work done in a particularly artful or meaningful way, but you do have to appreciate the lengths these guys are willing to go to, especially in the most recent main installment in the series, Jackass Forever. Age is more of a factor here than ever before, considering the crew who've stuck around began doing these wild stunts more than 20 years earlier, when they were in their 20s or early 30s. So, seeing a noticeably older Johnny Knoxville get flipped into the air by a charging bull, then reading about what kind of injuries it caused? It’s as impressive as it is kind of stupid, but such is the bewildering magic of Jackass.

20 'The Blues Brothers' (1980)

The final car pile-up

Some musicals contain impressive sequences of physical activity (usually dancing) that are amazing to watch, but don’t always count as “stunts” in the traditional sense. But then along comes something like The Blues Brothers, which has no desire to be anything approaching a traditional musical, given it’s also an absurd comedy, an offbeat crime film, and a full-blown (albeit cartoonish) action movie.

On their quest to raise enough money to save the orphanage they grew up in, Jake and Elwood make all sorts of enemies, including a small army of police officers and, eventually, the actual army. This is where the action of The Blues Brothers largely happens, with some amazing car chases that feature all sorts of high-speed driving and spectacular crashes, the most impressive of which happens right near the film’s end, when police cars just can’t seem to stop piling on top of each other.