As much as some filmmakers would want to complain, the superhero genre isn’t going anywhere. The commercial and critical failures of films like The Marvels, The Flash, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania do signify that “superhero fatigue” has begun to set in, but there’s still anticipation for many upcoming projects from Marvel and DC Studios. However, many great superhero films aren’t based on previously established comic books or other source material.

Superhero cinema is so much larger than just The Avengers. It may be hard for new fans to keep up with the many universes' extensive histories, but original superhero films have the power to be more creative, as they are not burdened by expectations. These are the best superheroes who originated on the silver screen, who are just as cool and worthy of standing next to any established figure from Marvel or DC.

10 Metro Man (Brad Pitt)

‘Megamind’ (2010)

Megamind offers a subversive take on the superhero genre by exploring the perspective of the titular blue-skinned supervillain, played in a hilarious vocal performance by Will Ferrell. Megamind features a hilarious parody of characters like Superman and Captain America with the original hero, Metro Man (Brad Pitt). While he is gifted with incredible powers of strength and perseverance, Metro Man decides to set aside his responsibilities and stop being a hero altogether.

One of the reasons that Megamind is one of the most rewatchable animated films of the 2010s is that the film does not take Metro Man seriously, allowing the film to serve as an effective parody of the Marvel and DC heroes. The film lampoons the inherent corniness of hyper-masculine heroes and features one of the most hilarious performances of Pitt’s long and prolific career.

9 Matt Garetty (Alex Russell)

‘Chronicle’ (2012)

The found footage genre is often used as a gimmick in low-budget horror cinema. Josh Trank’s remarkable directorial debut, Chronicle, uses the format to make one of the most underrated superhero films of the 2010s. Chronicle explores a group of teenage boys who discover a mysterious artifact that grants them superpowers such as flight, telekinesis, and super-strength. While Matt Garretty (Alex Russell) chooses to use his new abilities for the force of good, he’s distraught when his former best friend (Dane DeHaan) starts lashing out at enemies.

Chronicle examines the weight of responsibility that is put on those with superpowers as they are forced to reckon with the inherent danger that comes with their newfound ability. Alex is a character who the audience may find relatable, as he is dealing with many of the same hardships and anxieties that many young people due during the end of their high school experience.

8 Darkman/Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson)

‘Darkman’ (1990)

Long before he started directing major Marvel films like Spider-Man and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Sam Raimi merged the superhero and horror genres with his brutal film Darkman. Based on an original concept from Raimi’s imagination, Darkman follows the brilliant scientist Peyton Westlake (Liam Neeson), who is horrifically scarred after criminals attack his laboratory during a chemical experiment. Distraught and enraged, Westlake sets off on a brutal path of revenge.

Not beholden to the same mythology as many of the Marvel and DC films, Darkman gets much darker than many comic book-inspired superhero films. It served as a breakout role for Neeson, who would go on to become a titan of the action genre in the subsequent decades. More importantly, Darkman is a true antihero, a dark and angry figure who fights for justice while standing decidedly opposite to many of the values commonly found in superhero cinema.

7 The Crimson Bolt/Frank Darbo (Rainn Wilson)

‘Super’ (2010)

James Gunn is no stranger to comic book films, as he directed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios and The Suicide Squad for DC. However, Gunn’s underrated 2010 film Super examines what it would look like if a normal man tried to be a superhero. The Office star Rainn Wilson delivered one of the funniest performances of his career as the hapless cook Frank Darbo, who draws inspiration from comics and cartoons to become a caped crusader known as “The Crimson Bolt.”

Although flawed, Super is a fun superhero movie with a refreshing and subversive titular character. The Crimson Bolt is simultaneously hilarious and inspiring, as Frank does end up finding his inner hero. While he starts off acting a little bit more selfish than most superheroes, Frank ends up using his new identity for the forces of good when he takes on the ruthless drug dealer Jacques (Kevin Bacon).

6 Mr. Furious/Roy (Ben Stiller)

‘Mystery Men’ (1999)

Mystery Men was simply ahead of its time. Released a year before Bryan Singer’s first X-Men film popularized the idea of the “superhero blockbuster,” Mystery Men offered a hilarious parody of comic book team-up movies. Mystery Men features a team-up of “lesser” superheroes, all of whom have unusual and potentially dangerous powers that other people make fun of. The group’s reluctant leader is Ben Stiller’s Mr. Furious, whose greatest power is his unkempt rage.

Mr. Furious parodies characters like The Human Torch and Batman, as his attempts to look intimidating only make him feel even goofier, largely thanks to Stilller's gonzo performance. Still, the character remains engaging and utterly hilarious, a worthy lead for such a satirical take on the superhero genre. Although it was not a hit during its initial release, Mystery Men has attracted a strong cult following, fueling speculation that a potential sequel or prequel could be on the way.

5 Alton Meyer (Jaeden Martell)

‘Midnight Special’ (2016)

Midnight Special offers a unique take on the superhero genre, as it explores how religious fanatics and government agencies would react to the emergence of a superpowered child that they interpret to be a messianic figure. The film centers on the young boy Alton Meyer (Jaeden Martell), whose father (Michael Shannon) and best friend (Joel Edgerton) attempt to bring him to safety after a peculiar investigator (Adam Driver) takes note of his powers.

Alton is a wonderful character, relatable because of his inexperience yet still intimidating due to his sheer power. Taking advantage of the excellent chemistry between Martell and Shannon, Midnight Special uses the superhero genre as a means of exploring an intimate father-son story. While obviously, it does not have the scale of any of the MCU or DC films, Midnight Special does boast impressive moments of spectacle, particularly in the third act when the extent of Alton’s extraordinary powers is revealed to the public.

4 The Overseer/David Dunn (Bruce Willis)

‘Unbreakable’ (2000)

Unbreakable is just as much about comic book fans as it is about those with superpowers. Bruce Willis stars as David Dunn, a man who can withstand serious injuries and becomes the only survivor of a devastating train crash. Although David has spent the majority of his life masking what he is actually capable of, he considers actually becoming a hero after being approached by comic book collector Elijah Price (Samuel L. Jackson), who eventually reveals himself to be the supervillain known as “Mr. Glass.”

Dunn is the most humane superhero in cinema. His complex story continued into a new trilogy of original superhero films directed by M. Night Shyamalan. After making a brief cameo at the end of Split, Willis reprised his role in the 2019 sequel Glass, which saw David facing off with both Mr. Glass and “The Hoard” (James McAvoy), finally assuming his role as a true superhero.

3 Elastigirl/Helen Parr (Holly Hunter)

‘The Incredibles’ (2004)

The Incredibles offers a different take on the superhero genre by showing the responsibilities of parenthood. Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) was once a highly skilled superhero renowned for her bravery. After vigilantism is outlawed, she must live under her civilian identity, Helen Parr, and form a family. Things change when she is forced to deal with the perils of being a mother to three children who are also developing superpowers. Despite being inactive for many years, Elastigirl gets right back in the action when a new villain emerges.

A pretty perfect Pixar film, The Incredibles is a modern classic, but some may have felt that Elastigirl didn’t have a prominent role until the third action climax. Thankfully, these concerns were addressed by the film’s sequel. Indeed, Incredibles 2 features much more of Elastigirl in action. She saves people and engages in cool sequences, including a surprisingly electrifying motorcycle chase that ranks among the greatest action sequences in the history of the superhero genre, animated or otherwise.

2 Riggan Thompson/Birdman (Michael Keaton)

‘Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance’ (2014)

Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is one of the most unusual Academy Award Best Picture winners of all time. The film centers on the former Hollywood actor Riggan Thompson (Michael Keaton), who attempts to relaunch his career with an ambitious Broadway production. However, Riggan can’t help but be reminded of his role as the titular character in a series of Birdman films. As his sanity is called into question, Riggan is haunted by visions of the real Birdman, who talks to him in elaborate dream sequences.

A profound study of artistic integrity, the Hollywood studio system, and the perils of mental health trauma, the darkly hilarious Birdman (or the Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is truly one of a kind. It’s not hard to see why Keaton was cast in the titular role, as he tried to launch a “serious” comeback after being well-known for his performances in Batman and Batman Returns. The creepy and over-the-top Birdman is very much a satire of other heroes, and that's what makes him so memorable.

1 Mr. Incredible/Bob Parr (Craig T. Nelson)

‘The Incredibles’ (2004)

While each member of the family is given equal weight in Brad Bird’s critically acclaimed animated film, Craig T. Nelson’s Bob Parr is the real hero of The Incredibles. As the superpowered individual Mr. Incredible, Bob is one of the rare characters who simply loves solving crimes with his best friend, Frozone (Samuel L. Jackson). However, Bob’s past comes to haunt him when the supervillain Syndrome (Jason Lee) attempts to attack his family.

Bob has an amazing character arc throughout the two Incredibles films as he grows in maturity as a family man and hero. The films celebrate the importance of accepting one’s identity but indicate that teamwork is important if true heroism is to be celebrated. Mr. Incredible may not have been around as long as characters like Iron Man or Superman, but that doesn't mean he doesn’t have an incredible cinematic legacy.