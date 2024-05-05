Swords are one of the most widely-used weapons in human history, dating back thousands of years, with some still in use even today. It's true that in the 21st century, a sword won't be much use against bullets, or at least, to an ordinary swordsman, anyway. However, they still have a home in fiction. Loads of swordsmen in movies rely on blades as their weapon of choice, and no matter when or where the movie takes place, they always slice their way through just about anything with no sweat.

These swordsmen often use different types of swords, from the Japanese katana or the European saber, and are incredibly adept at them, with flawless technique and effortless suave, posing a real threat to their enemies. Some of these sword fighters have even been elevated to full-on icon status, thanks to how good they are with their weapons. These are the best movie swordmen, incredible warriors who can slice through pretty much everything that comes their way.

10 Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas)

'Shrek' Franchise (2004-2022)

Puss in Boots (Antonio Banderas) is one of the many fairy tale-based characters that appear in the beloved Shrek movies. However, he's become such a popular character that he received a spin-off series. Appearing as a cat with a hat, saber, and boots, Puss in Boots' adorable appearance is just a front. He uses his cute kitten eyes to make his opponents lower their guard before pouncing on them.

His small stature means he can easily outmaneuver some of his bigger foes, but now and then, an enemy comes that is just too much for him. Many characters in Far, Far Away possess magical abilities and such, whereas Puss doesn't, aside from the ability to talk and walk on two legs. Still, Puss's skill with a sword is to be admired. He doesn't have much of a problem dispatching large groups of idiot guards sent to kill him, and his highly acrobatic fighting style means he is often just a blur to his unsuspecting enemies.

9 Jason (Todd Armstrong)

'Jason and the Argonauts' (1963)

The legendary Greek hero Jason comes to life thanks to Todd Armstrong in the 1963 film Jason and the Argonauts. Being a mythical Greek hero, Jason uses a sword to fight off loads of mythical creatures. He's maybe not the best sword fighter in movies, but he's still pretty good. Heck, most Greek heroes are; that's sort of why they're heroes.

Known for the now-iconic and deeply influential cliffside skeleton fight, Jason dispatches an army of different enemies with relative ease, even if he can sometimes struggle. His efforts are greater when considering he fights monsters, living skeletons, and other fearsome creatures that would render most other swordsmen speechless. Still, compared to some other, more amateurish swordsmen both in this film and in others, Jason reigns as one of the best and most memorable out there.

Jason And The Argonauts (1963) Release Date June 13, 1963 Director Don Chaffey Cast Todd Armstrong , Nancy Kovack , Honor Blackman , Gary Raymond Runtime 104 Minutes Writers Beverley Cross , Jan Read

8 Inigo Montaya (Mandy Patinkin)

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin) is the son of Domingo Montoya, a master swordsmith in the world of The Princess Bride. Sadly, the villainous Count Rugen (Christopher Guest) kills Domingo, causing Inigo to become hellbent on revenge. Initially, Inigo starts as a henchman to the Sicilian bandit Vizzini (Wallace Shawn), which isn't a good look for him. However, he later decides to stop kidnapping princesses and pursue Count Rugen, eventually meeting him in a climactic duel.

Known for his memorable catchphrase, "Hello, my name is Inigo Montoya. You killed my father. Prepare to die," Inigo is a master duellist, using his sword like an extension of himself rather than just a weapon. Although he's not the best cinematic swordsman, his sheer determination and will to keep going despite receiving multiple wounds is proof that it isn't just skill that makes someone good at something. Inigo is passionate about swords and even more so about seeing Count Rugen dead, making him an all-time great movie swordsman.

7 Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh)

'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon' (2000)

Yu Shu Lien (Michelle Yeoh) wields a traditional Chinese Jian sword named "Green Destiny," forged over 400 years ago. Shu Lien belongs to the fictional Wudang order, a popular group that appears in many wuxia films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon. In the film, Shu Lien heads a private security company, which is enough to speak to her abilities on its own.

However, she shines above because she can defeat an opponent using a broken sword. Even using a shattered blade, Shu Lien bests her foe, who has stolen the masterfully crafted Green Destiny. Throughout the film, Shu Lien fights several duels and always reigns supreme over her foes, no matter what dirty tricks they might try to use. Determined, disciplined, and knowledgeable in multiple weapons, Shu Lien is Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon's best fighter and one of the best warriors in modern action movies.

6 Zorro (Multiple Actors)

'Zorro' Series (1920-2005)

The masked warrior Zorro debuted in comic strips in the early 20th century. Since then, he has appeared in over 40 films from multiple countries over 80 years. Modern audiences likely associate him with Antonio Banderas, who plays the role in some of the more recent entries in the franchise. Zorro is a smooth-talking swashbuckler elegant and refined in the art of fighting, especially with his trusty saber.

While his skill with a sword is unmatched, there's nothing else that's overly remarkable about him. Zorro doesn't have superpowers or any unique abilities; he's just a ladies' man who happens to be really good with a sword. Still, what Zorro does, he does brilliantly; his saber has poked holes in more adversaries than many care to count. The sheer body count he's racked up thus far is clearly a mark of just how lethal he is with a sword.

5 Spartacus (Kirk Douglas)

'Spartacus' (1960)

Spartacus was a real gladiator, born in the region of Thrace, near present-day Bulgaria. In the 1960 film Spartacus, directed by the legendary Stanley Kubrick, the great Kirk Douglas plays the gladiator. The movie follows Spartacus as he is captured by the Romans and forced to compete in combat for their amusement before leading a rebellion against his captors.

As a gladiator, Spartacus is naturally trained in sword combat. Beyond his skill, Spartacus is also a natural and inspirational leader; his rebellion probably wouldn't gain much traction if he were no good with a sword. Douglas and Kubrick turn a true story into pure movie magic, with the titular character besting many opponents. It makes for some great eye candy, unlike anything anyone had seen before at the time, especially concerning the still-impressive sword combat.

Spartacus

rent

buy Not available Release Date October 6, 1960 Director Stanley Kubrick , Anthony Mann Cast Kirk Douglas , Laurence Olivier , Jean Simmons , Charles Laughton , Peter Ustinov , John Gavin , Nina Foch , John Ireland Runtime 197 Minutes Writers Dalton Trumbo , Howard Fast , Peter Ustinov

4 Beatrix "The Bride" Kiddo (Uma Thurman)

'Kill Bill' Series (2003-2004)

Like Inigo Montoya, Beatrix Kiddo (Uma Thurman), typically referred to as "The Bride," is out for blood after her former colleagues kill everyone at her wedding, including her fiancé. A former assassin, The Bride uses those skills to hunt down those who ruined her life, using a variety of weapons and skills. One of her most notable weapons is her signature katana, an impressive blade that destroys everything in her path.

Agile and nimble as a ninja, the Bride uses her katana to prevail in her noble but overly bloody journey. Throughout the two Kill Bill movies, she makes her skill with the weapon apparent, resulting in some great action sequences with the usual Quentin Tarantino flair. The Bride is not to be trifled with, and her ability to use her blade is unmatched in the universe of Kill Bill, marking her as one of the greatest sword fighters in movies.

3 Aragorn II Elessar (Viggo Mortensen)

'The Lord of the Rings' Series (2001-2003)

Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is one of the Dúnedain in The Lord of the Rings. The Dúnedain, also known as the Rangers, are descendants of the Men of Númenor, blessed with extraordinarily long lifespans. Aside from how many years they can live, they are great warriors and hunters, with Aragorn being one of the finest. The last in the line of the Kings of Gondor, Aragorn wields his ancestral blade, Andúril, in the battle against Sauron and the forces of Mordor.

No beast or being is too terrifying for Aragorn. Throughout the films, he raises his blade against some pretty formidable foes, including trolls, the Nazgûl, and the King of the Dead. Aragorn's fighting style is rough and brutal, but against an army of orcs, that's exactly what he needs. Aragorn is the best swordsman in Middle-earth and one of the best in movie history, thanks to his skill, stamina, honorable approach to battle, and selfless behavior on the field.

2 Zatoichi (Multiple Actors)

'Zatoichi' Series (1962-2010)

Zatoichi has appeared in many films over 50 or so years. D despite his age, he still reigns supreme as one of the greatest, most talented movie swordsmen. Why? Because he's blind. Yes, blind. As in, he literally can't see a thing. It should go without saying that vision is probably a necessity when it comes to fighting with a katana, but not to Zatoichi.

Even though he is aging and can't see, Zatoichi has conquered many an enemy with his biting blade. Obviously, any fighter who can wield a sword while aging and while totally blind is going to be one of the best out there, as pretty much no one else is ever going to be able to live up to that. Zatoichi is arguably the greatest and most iconic samurai movie hero in film history and one of the most skilled swordsmen to ever appear in movies.

1 Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen)

'Star Wars' Prequel Trilogy (1999-2005)

Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) wields a blue-bladed lightsaber rather than a classic steel sword, and he's far more adept at it than any other Jedi or any movie swordsman. His skill is obvious in multiple sequences, including the climactic battle with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Ewan McGregor) at the end of Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith. He strikes fast and with flair, meaning he's not only deadly but also incredible to watch.

In fact, Anakin was known as one of the Order's greatest warriors by many of his fellow Jedi Knights. He doesn't win every fight, but if he ever loses, it's usually because his opponent has an unexpected edge over him, like taking him by surprise or climbing up to higher ground. Driven primarily by anger, Anakin's skill with a lightsaber simply cannot be rivaled, making him, undoubtedly, the ultimate movie swordsman.

