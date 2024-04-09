The movie tagline is an art form in itself, a science, a complex part of movie marketing that doesn't get nearly as much recognition nowadays as it deserves. A good movie tagline can generate enough interest in a movie to drive people to theaters to see it. Moreover, a great one can be so memorable that it sticks in viewers' minds for long after they've actually watched the film; some can even gain a life of their own away from the movie they were created for.

From the simplicity of a tagline like "Reality is a thing of the past" from The Matrix to the clever humor of one like "When he said I do, he never said what he did" from True Lies, movie taglines can be funny, profound, intriguing, or all of those things and more at once. Back in the '90s, the landscape of movie marketing was usually filled with smart taglines on beautifully designed posters, and a few of these have gone down in cinematic history as some of the best.

10 "The Future is History."

'12 Monkeys' (1995)

Terry Gilliam, famous for being a part of the legendary British comedy troupe Monty Python, is known for being a director who tends to make head-scratchingly bizarre films. 12 Monkeys is definitely one of his most exquisitely weird, telling the story of a convict from a future devastated by a disease who's sent back in time to gather information about the man-made virus that nearly wiped all humankind off the face of the Earth.

The film's tagline, "The future is history," is a witty subversion of expectations that makes it abundantly clear that this is a sci-fi film that doesn't play by the rules of reality. 12 Monkeys has a field day toying with its own rules of time travel, and its tagline is a pretty clear indication of this playfulness. It also summarizes the film's themes of inevitability and time's cyclical nature while remaining vague enough so as not to give too much away.

9 "On the Air, Unaware."

'The Truman Show' (1998)

The Truman Show is one of the best existentialist films of the '90s, anchored by a career-defining performance by Jim Carrey at the top of his game. The film is a dramedy about an insurance salesman who slowly discovers his whole life is actually a reality TV show, and he's the star. It's a creative enough premise, but director Peter Weir is able to take it to its freshest limits.

"On the air, unaware" is the movie's tagline and the fact that it rhymes (something that's always good for making a tagline catchy) isn't its only strength. It's a simple yet perfect encapsulation of the movie's philosophical themes of consciousness and free will. Mixed with the poster of an asleep Truman on a massive screen being watched by a crowd, it generates plenty of interest in what the movie will do with its inventive concept.

8 "An Adventure 65 Million Years in the Making."

'Jurassic Park' (1993)

Steven Spielberg's groundbreaking Jurassic Park didn't only revolutionize visual effects; it also re-defined the whole sci-fi adventure genre and the kinds of stories it told during the '90s and into the turn of the century. In it, a paleontologist invited to an almost complete theme park on an island in Central America is tasked with protecting a couple of kids after a power outage causes the park's cloned dinosaurs to run loose.

Jurassic Park's tagline, "An adventure 65 million years in the making," is a sly way of introducing the film's central prehistoric gimmick without giving too much away. The tagline gives readers a thirst for adventure and ignites their curiosity, working as a brilliant way of hyping up the film as a huge event that audiences won't want to miss. It's cheeky yet striking, striking a unique balance between humor and dignity that few taglines have.

7 "Reality Is a Thing of the Past."

'The Matrix' (1999)

The Wachowski sisters' The Matrix is one of the greatest action movies of all time, as well as one of the '90s' most influential blockbusters. It's the tale of Thomas Anderson, a computer hacker who, under the pseudonym "Neo," is led to a forbidding underworld, where he discovers that the life he knows is the elaborate deception of an evil cyber-intelligence.

With one of the most intensely philosophical and profound scripts that the action genre has ever seen, The Matrix is a revolutionary movie that has aged like fine wine. "Reality is a thing of the past" is a remarkable tagline, setting viewers up for a visually surreal and rule-bending experience while questioning the story's reality-distorting premise. Alluring, clever, and somewhat confusing, this tagline is perfect for a genre-defying, boundary-pushing film like The Matrix.

6 "Fifty Million People Watched, But No One Saw a Thing."

'Quiz Show' (1994)

Though he's best known for his work in front of the camera, Robert Redford has also done quite a bit of fantastic work as a director-—he even won an Oscar for Best Director. Quiz Show, one of his best works as a filmmaker, is a biopic where a young lawyer, Richard Goodwin, investigates a potentially fixed game show. Charles Van Doren, a big-time winner of the show, is under Goodwin's watchful eye.

Quiz Show is one of the most underrated biopics of the '90s, and its tagline, "Fifty million people watched, but no one saw a thing," is just as incredible. The film investigates themes of greed, the dangerous and growing power of the media, and especially how society's ethics are eroded in this media-dominated world. The tagline captures those complex topics flawlessly and is an encapsulation of modern audiences' tendency to ignore atrocities depicted on television.

5 "If You See Only One Movie This Summer, See Star Wars. But If You See Two Movies This Summer, See Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me."

'Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me' (1999)

Mike Myers and his quirky sense of humor may be a bit of an acquired taste, but his Austin Powers trilogy is sincerely hard not to enjoy, even for those who aren't fans of the actor's style. The first film's sequel, The Spy Who Shagged Me, sees Dr. Evil go back in time to steal Austin's mojo, leaving the "shagless" spy in a mission to get back what makes him who he is.

There's nothing quite like when a movie's marketing can be labeled "humble." Making reference to the fact that audiences would much rather see Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (which came out just a few weeks prior), The Spy Who Shagged Me's tagline comes across as hilariously meta and self-aware, much like the movie it's promoting. After such a witty line, it's hard not to want to indulge its wish and enjoy Myers' absurd love letter to the Bond franchise.

4 "Houston, We Have a Problem."

'Apollo 13' (1995)

Ron Howard doesn't exactly tend to get a lot of praise as a director, but it's undeniable that he has made some truly iconic films. Apollo 13, one of the greatest films about the space race, is arguably his magnum opus. It's about NASA having to devise an emergency strategy to bring Apollo 13 safely back to Earth after heavy damage to the spacecraft puts the lives of the three astronauts on board at risk.

"Houston, we have a problem" is not only one of the best movie taglines of all time but also one of the most iconic lines of movie dialogue in history. It's an effectively ominous line full of nearly palpable tension that hints at the film's thrilling quality. Even without having seen Apollo 13, this foreboding tagline generates interest in the thrilling subject matter and how exactly this problem will be solved.

3 "The Mission Is a Man."

'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Often praised as one of the greatest WWII films of all time, Steven Spielberg's masterpiece Saving Private Ryan is among the most seminal films from the 1990s. The epic story follows a group of U.S. soldiers who, following the Normandy Landings, go behind enemy lines to retrieve a young paratrooper whose brothers have been killed in action.

The tagline "The mission is a man" encapsulates the movie's humanist focus and character-driven approach to the rousing story. Despite the film's harrowing action sequences—the Landing, in particular, is one of the best and most intense scenes in movie history—Spielberg never loses sight of the hopeful heart at the core of the narrative. The tagline itself also captures this approach by revealing more than another war story, Saving Private Ryan is a story about the importance of human life.

2 "When He Said I Do, He Never Said What He Did."

'True Lies' (1994)

James Cameron has always been a trailblazer, a director pushing the envelope in both the artistic and technical fields of cinema. The biggest proof is that, in 1994, True Lies was the most expensive movie ever made. It's an action comedy about a fearless, globe-trotting agent whose life is turned upside down when he discovers his wife might be having an affair while terrorists smuggle nuclear weapons into the U.S.

The results of Cameron's ambition are fantastic. Chaotic, explosive, hilarious, and an awful lot of fun throughout all 144 minutes of its runtime, True Lies is one of the most delightful comedy thrillers of the decade. The tagline is as amusing, witty, funny, and exciting as the film's premise. It's clever and simple yet instantly memorable and delightfully tongue-in-cheek, a perfect example of how to communicate a film's strengths without giving too much away and one of the most memorable movie taglines of the '90s.

1 "Fear Can Hold You Prisoner. Hope Can Set You Free."

'The Shawshank Redemption' (1994)

For many years, The Shawshank Redemption has reigned supreme as the highest-rated film on IMDb, and it's not hard to see why. Based on a story by Stephen King, this character study about two convicts' evolving friendship over several years in prison is easily one of the most beautifully made and deeply moving dramas of the 20th century.

"Fear can hold you prisoner. Hope can set you free," is the film's tagline, striking the perfect balance between inspiration and realism. There couldn't be a more perfect two sentences to capture the story's themes, uplifting tone, and prison-break plot. The Shawshank Redemption's tagline is efficient and memorable, as all movie taglines should be, sparking interest in the story and ensuring that it has enough staying power to remain ingrained in viewers' minds for years.

