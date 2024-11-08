Taglines are funny things, and admittedly sometimes get taken for granted. Yet just about every major release has at least one tagline attached to it, definable as a slogan that’s scarcely longer than a sentence, and which intends to summarize the movie it’s attached to and/or entice a viewer to watch it. Fittingly, then, movie posters are often the best places to see taglines.

Otherwise, they might appear in advertisements that appear online or on TV, and they're probably likely to be forgotten once the movie they're attached to is out. But there’s still an art that comes to crafting a good tagline, and that’s what the following ranking intends to celebrate. For the following, taglines that are bold, distinct, and original (in other words, not just a quote from the movie) are preferred, but there is still a small number here that do quote text/dialogue from their movies; they were just too iconic to snub.

25 The fate of destruction is also the joy of rebirth.

'Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion' (1997)

Image via Toei Company

Neon Genesis Evangelion was pretty trippy and dark by the standards of a 1990s anime series, but then a movie that was intended to wrap the whole thing up, Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion, went a whole lot further. Put simply, The End of Evangelion deals with world-ending stakes and pushes things beyond existential horror; things are appropriately apocalyptic and nightmarish.

Still, it’s powerful enough to be one of the greatest anime films of all time, even though it might be too much for some viewers and does require knowledge of the TV series to fully appreciate. The End of Evangelion’s tagline is also effective, as well as super ominous – and kind of cryptic – in a way that fits the awe-inspiring and horrifying fever dream of the movie itself.

Neon Genesis Evangelion: The End of Evangelion Director Hideaki Anno , Kazuya Tsurumaki Cast Megumi Ogata , Megumi Hayashibara , Kotono Mitsuishi , Yûko Miyamura , Fumihiko Tachiki , Miki Nagasawa , Takehito Koyasu , Hiro Yuuki , Yuriko Yamaguchi , Motomu Kiyokawa , Akira Ishida , Mugihito , Koichi Yamadera Runtime 87 Minutes

Watch on Netflix

24 Unchanged men in a changing land.

'The Wild Bunch' (1969)

Image via Warner Bros.

To keep things going in a dark direction for a bit longer, The Wild Bunch is another emotionally devastating and strikingly cynical movie, especially by Western standards. Things had gotten a little bloodier and more complex within the genre by the end of the 1960s, but The Wild Bunch kicked things into the stratosphere, indeed being entirely about “Unchanged men in a changing land,” as the tagline promises.

The simplicity of this one really works, as though there is more complexity to be found within the film itself, that kind of is the gist narratively and thematically. The main characters, who are all aging outlaws, are shown trying to be unstoppable forces, but the changing times – and the erosion of the “Old West” by the turn of the 20th century – did prove to be an immovable object. The characters here are not unstoppable, but they sure do put up an impressive fight, leading to a very memorable climax.

The Wild Bunch Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 19, 1969 Director Sam Peckinpah Cast William Holden , Ernest Borgnine , Robert Ryan , Edmond O'Brien Runtime 135 Minutes

23 The Bride is back for the final cut.

'Kill Bill: Vol. 2' (2004)

Image via Miramax Films

If you reject taglines that feature puns or plays on words, then you're going to be automatically shunning a good many of them. And, sure, Kill Bill: Vol. 2’s tagline being “The Bride is back for the final cut” might sound a little cheesy, but it works in much the same way the film does. Kill Bill contains ridiculous dialogue and over-the-top violence, but it’s well-written, well-directed, and well-acted enough that it nevertheless feels right.

On top of that, maybe the slight misdirection can also be appreciated here, because the tagline emphasizes “cutting,” all the while Vol. 2 is very much not as focused on sword-fighting action compared to Vol. 1. But it is the part of the revenge epic where she does confront Bill, so it’s hard to feel too misled about the “final” part (unless Vol. 3 ever comes out, but that seems unlikely).

22 Lust… murder… dessert. Bon Appétit!

'The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover' (1989)

Image via Miramax

The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover is one of those rare movies that has a title longer than the tagline, because it’s usually the other way around. Still, credit where credit’s due: the tagline has a certain amount of symmetry to the title, with four parts to the title and four components to the tagline: “Lust… murder… dessert. Bon Appétit!” It’s like poetry, they rhyme.

Further, there is racy sexual content (lust) to be found in The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, there’s also murder, and the revenge side of the movie does also lead to someone getting their “just deserts.” The “Bon Appétit” part is much cheekier, because some viewers will be too horrified by the meal that is this movie to have the sorts of cheery feelings that term implies, but it does admittedly hint at some of the dark comedy that awaits those willing to watch the film.

Buy on Amazon

21 Life is in their hands - death is on their minds!

'12 Angry Men' (1957)

Image via United Artists

The title of 12 Angry Men does a pretty good job of cluing you into what you're about to watch. At least in 1957, juries could still be all-male in the U.S., so the idea of having precisely 12 men in a room suggested a jury more than it would now (it would be strange nowadays if all members of a jury were men). And, indeed, some of them are angry, with just one man at first claiming he doesn’t believe the accused is guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, causing further deliberations within a confined jury room to take place.

It's then the tagline that adds some stakes to the whole thing, boldly proclaiming that “Life is in their hands - death is on their minds!” It might sound a bit like proto-clickbait on the surface, but it really isn't, given the trial involved a murder and the accused’s life is in their hands, should he be found guilty and then get the death penalty.

12 Angry Men Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 10, 1957 Director Sidney Lumet Cast John Fiedler , Henry Fonda , Martin Balsam , Jack Klugman , Lee J. Cobb , E.G. Marshall Runtime 96 minutes

20 The ultimate trip.

'2001: A Space Odyssey' (1968)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

There are two main ways to read the simple tagline of 2001: A Space Odyssey, and both are pretty great. The first is that the film does indeed live up to its title in being a sci-fi odyssey or, in other words, an extensive trip spanning great time and distance. It goes far back into the past and well into the future to such an extent that the trip in question can be called “ultimate,” certainly by the standards of the late 1960s.

Speaking of the late 1960s, it was a psychedelic time and, for better or worse, it is a point in history when some experimented with certain mind-altering substances; and that’s another kind of trip. Given that 2001: A Space Odyssey was reportedly popular among those who experimented with LSD, perhaps the people behind this tagline were also slyly suggesting that the film, and its link to the way some people chose to enjoy it, really did provide “The ultimate trip.”

2001: A Space Odyssey Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 3, 1968 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Keir Dullea , Gary Lockwood , William Sylvester , Daniel Richter , Leonard Rossiter , Margaret Tyzack Runtime 149 minutes

19 This is your brain on anime.

'Paprika' (2006)

Image via Sony Pictures Entertainment Japan

While Paprika is very different from 2001: A Space Odyssey, both can be classified as science fiction movies, each can get pretty trippy, and both have taglines that seem to reference drugs in some way or another. Paprika’s tagline is a spin on the infamous “This Is Your Brain on Drugs” PSA, which likened an egg to a brain, a frying pan to drugs, and what happens when you crack an egg into a pan being comparable to “immersing” one’s brain in drugs.

Paprika is indeed overwhelming and provides a good workout for one’s brain, partly because it’s so over-stimulating visually and aurally, and partly because the narrative is so complex and layered. Sure, Paprika is so much more than trippiness for the sake of it, but that tagline does make a moderately clever observation and could well pique the interests of certain individuals.

Paprika Director Satoshi Kon Cast Megumi Hayashibara , Tōru Emori , Katsunosuke Hori , Tôru Furuya , Koichi Yamadera , Akio Otsuka , Hideyuki Tanaka , Satomi Kôrogi Runtime 90 Minutes Main Genre Anime

Watch on Tubi

18 Being the adventures of a young man whose principal interests are rape, ultra-violence and Beethoven.

'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

Image via Warner Bros.

Released just a few years on from 2001: A Space Odyssey, Stanley Kubrick’s A Clockwork Orange had a similarly eye-catching and appropriate tagline. Indeed, the film is an immensely controversial and shocking one, and its tagline is