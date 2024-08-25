What makes a movie a tearjerker, you may ask? If it feels like it tried, either partly or wholly, to move viewers and make them cry, then it probably qualifies. Successful tearjerkers tend to have one or more moments that'll successfully get people inside a cinema a little misty-eyed, while unsuccessful ones might evoke tears of laughter. An unsuccessful drama can become an unintentional comedy, after all.

As for those sad movies that generally worked, there have been a handful released in the past decade or so, and some pretty notable ones from the 2010s. These films all hit the mark, as far as being sad was concerned; some for most of the film’s duration, while others just had one key scene that succeeded in getting the tears flowing.

Given sad moments often happen near a film’s end, the following article contains some spoilers.

10 'Interstellar' (2014)

Director: Christopher Nolan

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Interstellar stands out among Christopher Nolan’s other movies for the fact that it’s quite sentimental, having intricate and sometimes cold science fiction elements while retaining a human story at its core. Some might think things clash a little tonally, but it was an interesting swing for Nolan to make something a little warmer and more openly heartbreaking… and Interstellar, when it needed to be, was moving.

The whole final act gets the most sentimental, but the sequence that’s probably the saddest involves the protagonist, while in space, experiencing time differently from his family back on Earth, and then realizing how much time’s passed; how much of his children growing up he hasn't seen. Even those who might groan at the idea of love transcending everything will likely have to concede that the earlier scene focusing on the emotional toll of space travel hits hard.

9 'Inside Out' (2015)

Director: Pete Docter

Image via Pixar

A film that was one of Pixar’s best of the 2010s (and perhaps even one of the studio’s best releases ever), Inside Out managed to get even more emotional than many past Pixar films by being all about emotions. It takes place largely inside the head of an 11-year-old dealing with various difficult changes in her life, with her personified emotions doing what they can to guide her through trying times.

Inside Out is a coming-of-age kind of film that presents hardships older viewers will likely relate to and remember, while doing so in a way that kids will still understand and probably find moving, too. It’s a film that famously made many people cry at the death of an imaginary friend (and comedic relief sort of character) named Bing Bong, so it was clearly doing something right. The film’s ending is also successfully tearjerking, but in a happy tears kind of way.

8 'Call Me by Your Name' (2017)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Image via Sony Pictures Classics

A movie that perfectly captures the highs and (almost) inevitable lows of first love, Call Me by Your Name is a slow-burn romance set during an almost perfect summer that eventually has to end. It follows a young man coming to terms with his sexuality and developing a bond with an older man, feeling warm throughout (and not just because of the hot weather) before approaching its bittersweet conclusion.

Sure, the main character in Call Me by Your Name has had his life enriched by the experience, to some extent, but it wasn’t meant to last, and then the film concludes with him just crying in a long unbroken shot as the credits roll. The viewer might, too, especially with the moving Sufjan Stevens song, “Visions of Gideon,” backing the whole thing.

7 'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' (2017)

Director: Rian Johnson

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

For a host of reasons, Star Wars: The Last Jedi is just about the most divisive blockbuster in recent memory. Some hail it as a great Star Wars film, and a flawed but ultimately rewarding sci-fi/space opera epic, while others will call it the worst thing Star Wars-related and then happily die on that hill. Still, regardless of how you feel, it’s hard to deny the gut punch at the film’s end that is seeing Luke Skywalker pass away.

He does so while saving the day in an unexpected way, and is at peace when he does so, much like Obi-Wan was all the way back in A New Hope. The music swells and the last thing Luke sees before becoming one with the Force is a binary sunset, book-ending what he was shown watching in A New Hope. It’s striking and bittersweet, as are many of Carrie Fisher’s scenes throughout The Last Jedi, with the knowledge that her passing meant it would be the last time she’d properly play Princess Leia.

6 'La La Land' (2016)

Director: Damien Chazelle

Image via Lionsgate

Musicals are often a good deal of fun, and La La Land certainly is for a decent chunk of its runtime. It harkens back to movie musicals of old while feeling modern and fresh in other ways, getting the balance right and delivering plenty of enjoyable sequences while telling a story about two people – one an aspiring actress, and the other an aspiring jazz musician – falling in love.

They do this while continuing to chase their dreams and creative passions, though things get a little darker once it becomes clear that doing such things will cost them the relationship they have. La La Land concludes with both wordlessly coming to terms with this, all after a showstopping and tremendously bittersweet musical fantasy sequence. It’s executed flawlessly and pretty much makes the film.

5 'Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri' (2017)

Director: Martin McDonagh

Image via Fox Searchlight

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri has a little by way of dark humor, but arguably less than Martin McDonagh’s other films, like In Bruges and The Banshees of Inisherin (both of which get pretty bleak at times). This 2017 film is more of a hard-hitting drama, following one woman’s quest to get her town’s police department to arrest someone for murdering her daughter months earlier, believing they're not putting in sufficient effort.

There’s an inherent darkness to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri thanks to that premise, but the sense of tragedy builds throughout the film, with various choices having unforeseen consequences. Most of the characters are flawed in some ways (and some more than others), but it’s possible to also pity most of them throughout. Difficult topics are approached rather recklessly, in some instances, but the swings the film takes often connect, and hit unfathomably hard.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directors: Anthony Russo, Joe Russo

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame stand as arguably the two most emotional MCU movies released so far for differing reasons. The latter, from 2019, does ultimately end in victory with an undoing of the devastation seen in the former, but great sacrifices are made, and two OG Avengers die before the film ends (though one was later seen in a prequel film, and the other’s actor is coming back to the MCU in some capacity).

With Avengers: Infinity War, the infamously bleak ending was solved in Endgame, but seeing it play out, even today, still kind of hurts. It’s as somber as the MCU has gotten to date, with Thanos successfully eradicating half of all life in the universe, and therefore, half of the superheroes viewers know and love gradually turn to dust and vanish. Even if temporary, it was stone-cold stuff for such a huge blockbuster movie.

3 'Marriage Story' (2019)

Director: Noah Baumbach