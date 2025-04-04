In the 21st century, movie trailers have relied heavily on slowed-down, eerie versions of famous pop songs. This trend has become so widespread that it led to the creation of a new word in the industry: "trailerizing." The term references the process of changing key aspects of a song but leaving the well-known lyrics intact. This broad definition includes covers that present the song in a different context, as well as remixes that either add or remove elements from the original track.

Since it seemingly became an inescapable phenomenon overnight, many film fans who have found themselves sitting through the upcoming attractions in a theater at any point in the last 15 years or so have likely wondered when, how, and why it became the norm. The reason for this tactic's ubiquitousness is a simple one: people are more likely to respond to things that they can easily recognize. As Jonathan McHugh — director and founding member of the Guild of Music Supervisors — put it in an interview with Variety, "You give people something familiar … and all of a sudden they’re more engaged in the content and predisposed to enjoy what they’re watching because they love the song."

The Trailerization Phenomenon Exploded in Popularity in the 2010s