There are several fantastic and enduring movies coming out in 2022 that will go down in history. Additionally, this year has seen numerous trailers published that have excited and piqued moviegoers' attention for the year 2023. These trailers not only provide viewers with a taste of the content of the films but also highlight what they would be missing if they skipped the screenings.

The year 2023 will be jam-packed with newly released films, from Pixar animations to highly anticipated sequels like Creed or John Wick. These trailers will definitely get you excited for 2023, regardless of the movie you are most looking forward to.

John Wick: Chapter 4

The titular and renowned assassin played by Keanu Reeves will make a comeback on the screen to get ready for a valiant battle with the High Table in the latest trailer of John Wick: Chapter 4. Besides Reeves, the franchise also welcomes Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård, Hiroyuki Sanada, and Scott Adkins, as well as the return of several familiar characters from previous films such as Laurence Fishburne, Ian McShane, and Lance Reddick.

The High Table organization and intricate hierarchy in the assassins' underworld will be explored in greater detail in the fourth installment. Marquit, who is in charge of this organization and is the key to Wick’s freedom, will be portrayed by Skarsgård. The movie will hit theaters on March 24, 2023.

Creed III

Creed III, marking Michael B. Jordan’s directorial debut, has recently released its official trailer, 5 years after the triumph of Creed II. Besides Jordan, the trailer reveals to the audience the return of Tessa Thompson, and Phylicia Rashad, as well as welcomes new additions to the cast including MCU’s Jonathan Majors. This will be the first movie in the franchise without Sylvester Stallone.

The recently released Creed III trailer exposes the audience to the new plot when he runs into Damian Anderson (Majors), a new competitor as well as an old buddy. Seven years after the events of Creed II, the trailer reveals Creed and his wife Bianca balancing their jobs and family as he must confront his past. The movie is scheduled to be released on March 3, 2023.

Inside

The latest trailer of Inside introduces the audience to Nemo (Willem Dafoe), an art thief whose heist doesn't go as planned, who is stuck in a New York penthouse. Being confined within and only having access to priceless works of art, he must use all of his ingenuity and cunning to survive.

Although Inside also stars Gene Bervoets, Eliza Stuyck, and Josia Krug, it is billed as primarily a Willem Dafoe-led film. The film is written by Ben Hopkins, directed by Vasilis Katsoupis, and is scheduled to hit theaters on March 10, 2023.

Magic Mike’s Last Dance

The third and last installment in Channing Tatum's male stripper series, Magic Mike's Last Dance trailer depicts a plot similar to Pretty Woman with Salma Hayek portraying a wealthy woman. She gives Mike (Tatum) the chance to perform on stage once more in London for what he thinks will be his final performance.

Besides Tatum and Hayek, the film’s cast also includes Gavin Spokes, Caitlin Gerard, Christopher Bencomo, Ayub Khan-Din, and Juliette Motamed. The screenplay is penned by Reid Carolin with Steven Soderbergh returning as director after Gregory Jacobs helmed XXL. The film will be released on February 10, 2023.

Elemental

Pixar will make its return to the big screen with the animated film Elemental after a successful run of magic and mythology. On November 17, the first teaser video and poster were also made available, dazzling everyone with the vibrant world. The teaser trailer takes the audience on an electric train, bringing viewers to the Elemental City station, which serves as the major setting of the film.

Fans are introduced to all the basic elements of the world including metal, water, wood, fire, and earth as they exist in many shapes and sizes. Only two performers have been confirmed for the movie whose voices were detected in the teaser, and they are Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie. The movie will be released on June 16, 2023.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

MCU’s Phase 5 is kicking off with a bang thanks to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania's trailer with a way darker tone than its predecessors. In the trailer, a mysterious land that is known as the Quantum Realm that appeared briefly in the 2018 Ant-Man and the Wasp reappears, where it ultimately frees Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, to become the next Thanos in the MCU.

Besides all the familiar faces from the previous films in MCU including Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michelle Pfeiffer, Randall Park, and Michael Douglas, the film also welcomes a new addition to the cast which is Kathryn Newton replacing Emma Fuhrmann as Cassie Lang. The film will be helmed by Peyton Reed and hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

The Old Way

The latest trailer of The Old Way reveals Nicholas Cage in his first-ever Western film. The trailer introduced the audience to Colton Briggs (Cage) a man with a past who decides to bring his little daughter, played by Ryan Kiera Armstrong, on his quest for vengeance after his wife is brutally murdered by a gang of outlaws.

Besides Cage and Armstrong, the film’s cast also includes Clint Howard, Kerry Knuppe, Abraham Benrubi, and Shiloh Fernandez. The film is directed by Brett Donowho and penned by Carl W. Lucas. It will hit theaters on January 6, 2023.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods

In the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer, fans can easily detect the usual goofy tone that has made the success of the first installment. The Shazam Family will battle the demigods Hespera and Kalypso, who are the daughters of the goddess Atlas and are portrayed by Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu, in this heroic sequel.

Zachary Levi, Jack Dylan Grazer, Adam Brody, Djimon Hounsou, and others will reprise their role from the first film along with Mirren, Liu, and West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler as new additions to the cast. The film will be helmed by David F. Sandberg and is expected to release on March 17, 2023.

M3GAN

The new James Wan horror movie, M3GAN introduces the viewers to a roboticist Gemma (Allison Williams) who recently took on the responsibility of looking after her 8-year-old niece Cady (Violet McGraw), whose parents, based on the trailer, appeared to have perished in a car accident. Gemma has also been under strain at work as she creates M3GAN, a lifelike doll that is meant to be both a child's best friend and a parent's best ally. That is where everything starts to go wrong.

Besides Williams and McGraw, the film’s cast also includes Jenna Davis as M3GAN’s voice, Ronny Chieng, Brian Jordan Alvarez, and Arlo Green. Wan will serve as the film’s producer along with Jason Blum. The film is set to hit theaters on January 6.

Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre

Guy Ritchie’s latest action flick, Operation Fortune: Ruse de guerre, which is previously named Five Eyes, has its trailer hooked action fans from the very beginning. The main character of the movie is MI6 agent Orson Fortune (Jason Statham), whose mission is to stop the sale of a lethal weapon that would be extremely dangerous for the entire world.

Operation Fortune marks the fifth collaboration between Ritchie and Statham, following Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels, Snatch, Revolver, and most recently, Wrath of Man. Besides Statham, the film also stars Hugh Grant, Audrey Plaza, Josh Hartnett, and Cary Elwes. The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2023.

