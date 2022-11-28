Making a great trailer is an art form in and of itself. While offering key points on the story and revealing the movie's tone, a trailer needs to condense 90+ minutes of film into a 2-minute highlights package which snatches the audience’s attention and leaves them wanting more without giving away too many details. Some trailers have done this to perfection, but others have gone over and above the call of duty, showcasing movies that looked far better than the ones we eventually got.

RELATED: Best Movie Trailers That Don't Reveal Too Much

While these previews successfully sold tickets, they ultimately led to underwhelming final products that were either remembered for the wrong reasons or forgotten entirely. Whether you consider it false advertising, or the by-product of an overachieving marketing team, these trailers promised something much more than their movies could give us.

‘Star Wars: The Phantom Menace’ (1999)

Image via Lucasfilm

It had been 16 long years since the original Star Wars trilogy had concluded, and long-time fans and newcomers were left with their jaws on the floor by the trailer for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Going back to where it all began, it showcased younger versions of our favorite heroes and the iconic music and settings millions worldwide had come to love.

With the addition of George Lucas having total control, it seemed the prequels couldn’t be anything other than the most awesome movies ever made. Needless to say, that didn’t quite transpire, and even with the new wave of admiration the prequels have garnered in recent years, it’s tough to say they ever lived up to the hype created by that first trailer.

RELATED: Star Wars: Every Lightsaber Fight in the Prequels, Ranked

'Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen' (2009)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Striking an enjoyable balance between its spellbinding visual effects and its charmingly comedic tone, 2007’s Transformers was a resounding blockbuster success. The teaser trailer for Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen presented something similar but spiced things up, controlling the tone early on with the edit and score to present a pseudo-horror vibe before the Autobots and Decepticons exploded onto the screen.

Reveling in the question "what is the Fallen?" the trailer set up a great deal of audience anticipation ahead of its release, but then the movie itself wasn’t bothered with addressing that mystery with any gravitas. It ended up an underwhelming sequel to its fun-filled predecessor and kick-started a long line of disappointing Transformers movies to come.

‘Godzilla’ (1998)

Image via Sony Pictures

After decades of dominating the Japanese market as arguably the greatest movie monster ever, Godzilla was finally given the American treatment in 1998. As if being directed by disaster movie extraordinaire Roland Emmerich wasn’t enough, Godzilla stormed to America’s attention with one of the best teaser trailers ever made.

With the monologue about the Tyrannosaurus rex, the building tension as the footsteps draw closer, and the ultimate reveal as Godzilla tramples the T. rex skeleton like it was nothing, the teaser trailer excelled at hyping up one hell of a pulsating journey. The movie itself couldn’t deliver on all the excitement, sending eager fans home disappointed and failing to meet its box office expectations.

‘Sucker Punch’ (2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Promising an eye-catching, action-packed thrill-fest in a fashion only Zack Snyder can achieve, the trailer for Sucker Punch sold us on a movie that was the perfect marriage of the director’s style, an appropriately wild storyline, and a colorful band of heroes audiences could cheer for. To say that put expectations a little too high would be an understatement.

Instead, audiences got a bleak and depressing plot that sapped the excitement from the visually exciting but ultimately repetitive spectacle that went for way longer than it should have. While millions loved the trailer, Sucker Punch left a bad taste in audiences’ mouths and has been largely forgotten.

‘Hercules’ (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hercules may not have ever looked like an Oscar-winning masterpiece, even from its greatest promotional materials, but its trailer made it look like one hell of a blast. After all, who wouldn’t want to watch a movie where Dwayne Johnson plays the fabled Greek demigod taking on gigantic animal beasts twice his size?

Sadly, those memorable clips from the trailer came and went in the first few minutes of the movie, with the rest of it being dedicated to Hercules’ allegiance with the Thracians as a savage warlord attacks their region. A lack of originality and an imbalance between the film’s dramatic plots and self-deprecating comedy ensured it fell well short of being the visual thrill-fest audiences were hoping for.

'Prometheus '(2012)

Image via 20th Century Fox

It had been 15 years since the latest installment of the Alien franchise (the latest without Predators, at least) and 26 years since 1986’s Aliens last brought the saga universal acclaim, so when the trailers for Prometheus promised a return to the franchise’s former glory, anticipation for the movie quickly began to grow.

The polarizing prequel didn’t reach the heights of the iconic space saga like many thought it would and was initially criticized by most fans. As the years have gone on, though, Prometheus has gone from being a discarded disappointment to something of a divisive cult classic, but it never lived up to the hype and scale broadcast from that first teaser trailer.

RELATED: From 'Alien' to 'Sunshine': 10 Terrifying But Great Space Horror Movies

‘The Snowman’ (2017)

Image via Universal Pictures

Based on Jo Nesbø’s best-selling novel of the same name, The Snowman looked to have mastered the crime-thriller genre if the trailer was anything to go by. A terrifying blend of mystery and horror, it looked like all the best elements of the genre brought into one chilling flick sure to have audiences’ hearts pounding throughout.

In the end, the most disappointing aspect of the film was its stark dullness. For all the horrific imagery, unraveling mystery, and immensely talented cast, the movie meandered along without being able to engage or excite viewers as its twists ranged from the predictable to the nonsensical.

‘Battle: Los Angeles’ (2011)

Image via Sony Pictures

Quite possibly a victim of its hype, Battle: Los Angeles wasn’t any worse than most other run-of-the-mill science-fiction action blockbusters, but it had a tough time following up its epic trailer. It was so good it could give you goosebumps as it showcased a full-scale alien invasion, promising a grounded and gritty combination of sci-fi spectacle and war drama.

While Aaron Eckhart earned praise for his performance and the action sequences were regarded as technically well crafted, the film received scathing reviews from critics upon release and disappointed many audience members. It's a shame, considering the trailer presented the film as the pinnacle of the alien invasion blockbuster.

‘Man of Steel’ (2013)

Image Via Warner Bros.

Man of Steel didn’t just have one great trailer; it had arguably the best marketing campaign of any major movie ever. All of its previews showed new and exciting aspects of the film, re-imagining what a Superman movie could be and introducing the DCEU as a dark and grounded alternative to the MCU’s action-comedy bonanza.

Even in hindsight, it’s difficult to see how the movie we got from those trailers was so generic and uninspired, aside from the typically great Zack Snyder visuals. Caught somewhere between the bounciness of Marvel and the unflinching darkness of The Dark Knight Trilogy, Man of Steel squandered its perfect publicity and fantastic cast: it failed to deliver on its promise of a new brand of superhero movie.

RELATED: The Best Comic Book Movie Trailers of All Time

‘Suicide Squad’ (2016)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Whoever said, “you can’t polish a turd,” clearly never saw the work the marketing team for Suicide Squad did to assemble one of the greatest trailers ever made from what was a rabble of a final cut. Set to the tune of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the preview flaunted its stylized violence as it promised a litany of iconic villains played by a stacked cast of Hollywood A-listers.

It wouldn’t be unfair to call the film the biggest disappointment in action blockbuster history. The chemistry didn’t click, the jokes didn’t land, most of the characters didn’t stick, and what action there was, lacked the excitement and style which was the film’s major selling point in the trailer.

KEEP READING: 2023 in Film: 10 Highly Anticipated Sci-Fi Movies Coming in 2023