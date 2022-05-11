There might as well be cobwebs on some of these tropes.

Hollywood often keeps to the old adage of, “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it.” Sometimes it’s gags that have become embedded in the American film industry (like the Wilhelm scream), or entire plot-defining tropes and sub-genres that take over cinemas for a decade or two.

Or, it’s decades-old prejudices and ways of working that no longer fly by modern standards. Whatever the case, these are some trends that are past their prime, and in some cases, should just be retired.

The Zombie Apocalypse

This trend has been on the outs for a while now, but with The Walking Dead soon to be over, this could be the end of an era. Films like Zombieland, World War Z, Shaun of the Dead, and a host of TV shows like iZombie and AMC’s two spinoffs all cashed in on the popularity of gore and nihilism to varying degrees of success.

The zombie apocalypse isn’t inherently bad, but it tends to go only one way – the world ends, the dwindling survivors show the worst of humanity, and there is no recovery. With so many entries in this genre full to bursting, it’s time for the undead to take a breather until they can once again roam among the living.

The Undeserved Twist Villain

Narrative shortcuts are nothing new, and when it comes to plot twists of any kind, they sink or swim by the audience’s ability to see it coming in retrospect. In other words, a plot ‘twist’ is not a plot twist if it comes out of nowhere and makes a nonsensical plot hole. It’s bad writing.

The twist villain, then, dupes the audience and trades a satisfying reveal for a five-second shock. Hans from Frozen, Guy Pearce's 'Mandarin' in Iron Man 3, and Palpatine’s revival for The Rise of Skywalker each are robbed of meaningful narrative weight, tossed in to cover up a weak climax with weak justification.

The Y.A. Dystopia

The young adult genre gets unfairly judged based in part by the audience it’s meant to cater to, especially if they’re stories made for young girls. The modern avalanche of Y.A. dystopia books and adaptations, can be traced back to the success of The Hunger Games theatrical release in 2012.

The problem is that The Hunger Games, the books, were a political commentary with well-thought-out plot, characters, themes, and messages. Everything that followed, like the adaptations of Divergent and The Maze Runner, shaved off the top layer of grit in lieu of love triangles, cartoonish villains, and a contrived post-apocalypse of Hogwarts Houses to cash in.

Brooding Bad Boy Vampires

Twilight was not the start of the vampire craze, Hollywood has made brooding vampire movies and shows for years based off popular novels, like Interview with a Vampire and The Vampire Diaries. Twilight simply dropped Mentos in the Coke bottle of this niche genre, and launched it to stratospheric popularity alongside all the angst and questionable choices (like hundred-year-old-men fixating on minors).

Fiction is not beholden to teaching morals and championing healthy relationships. Fiction can exist simply to entertain. With that said, these recycled plots and shallow characters got old fast, robbed of the potential of having immortal characters that lived through so much history be more than perpetually immature and toxic heartthrobs.

The Sexy Lamp

The Bechdel Test is a low bar for feature films, and yet so many cannot pass it. It asks if films have at least two female characters that converse with each other about something other than a man, who tends to be the protagonist in films that fail. Rampant in 70s, 80s, and 90s films, the trend hasn’t gone anywhere. The ‘Sexy Lamp’ trope occurs when a female character can be replaced with an inanimate lamp and effectively have the same agency and impact on the plot and other characters.

Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson) in Iron Man 2 and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley (and many others) in Transformers: Dark of the Moon do minimal for the overall plot and serve instead to look pretty for the camera doing things male actors are never made to do — like Huntington-Whiteley spending her entire film running around in high heels.

The One-Note Strongman

The breadth of the catalog of 80s and 90s action films with a lone muscly man, or him and his crew, beating up bad guys and blowing up jungles and buildings is blockbuster fun. The Rambo Franchise, any of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s bombastic films like Predator, any and all of the Expendables films aren’t meant to be deep. Audiences turn their brains off and munch on popcorn.

The issue with these films is what they represent, casting one or two actresses to be sexy McGuffins and eye candy for the male gaze and, historically, making it hard for female actors to take leading roles in action films. Until Bruce Willis in Die Hard, every leading man had to be uncommonly fit as well, and many actors still are.

The Fridged Woman

Any character can be ‘fridged,’ in reference to the 1994 Green Lantern issue where the hero’s girlfriend has been killed and stuffed in a refrigerator for him to find. It happens disproportionately to female characters – specifically, moms, wives, and girlfriends – who are killed off to motivate the (almost always) male protagonist of the story.

The difference between a fridged character and others murdered to motivate the boys is that the fridged victim exists almost entirely to be dead, with no personality or character traits of her own. She is a prop with barely a name and sometimes a conveniently-sexy sprawl on the floor of the scene of the crime. This motivation was old 20 years ago, and with the boon of comic book movies, it still hasn’t gone anywhere.

The Unfulfilling Live-Action Remake

Disney is in focus here, though not alone Anime fans know all too well. The complaints about Disney’s ‘ingenious’ fad of recreating their films are not new. But with no signs of stopping, or improving, if they’re here to stay, the remakes could at least be better. What makes the originals superior in comparison tend to boil down to a few things: The expressiveness and creativity of the animation, the musical numbers, the novelty, and nostalgia. These aren't necessarily terrible films by themselves; they suffer for what they represent.

Mulan and The Lion King remakes both suffered when, in trying to be more realistic, they abandoned the soul of both films that made them iconic ,and offered nothing new except life-like CGI, a setting-appropriate cast, and a new song or two, which are enough to make money, but not enough to make anyone’s ‘favorite films’ list.

The Dramatic Miscommunication

Character A and Character B have been friends since childhood, or are madly in love with each other in an epic romance, or are even parent and child in it through thick and thin… until simple miscommunication threatens to destroy it all. Unrealistic tension festers as each believes in an uncharacteristic warp of information, until all’s forgiven in an anti-climactic finale.

The issue lies in manufacturing unbelievable tension in lieu of feasible drama to move the plot along. Once the relationship is repaired, quid pro quo, nothing is accomplished. Miscommunication certainly happens, but needless drama makes for a bump in the story.

Undercutting Heavy Moments with Humor

The MCU is guilty of ill-timed jokes, along with the Star Wars sequels and the Hobbit trilogy, to name a few. Compare the comedy of The Last Jedi to A New Hope, or Battle of the Fives Armies and Return of the King. What lacks is, in some ways, sincerity and trust in the narrative. Moments are not allowed to breathe, the tension of the scene can’t set in before a character is interrupting with a gag or quip.

The Lord of the Rings trilogy had plenty of jokes and running gags, but none that took away from the weight of dramatic, tragic, or epic moments. Recent films seem to crack jokes at themselves before the audience has a chance to do it for them. If the film can’t take itself seriously, filmmakers should hardly expect the audience to do so.

