Movies are beloved by people all around the world. They have the ability to transport someone from their couch to another universe in just a matter of seconds, providing a one or two-hour escape from reality where they can experience a world like no other. Be it from the comfort of their home or on a memorable trip to the cinema, there really is nothing like watching a movie and being engrossed from the moment that "play" button is pressed.

But what about when more than one movie in a series constantly keeps audiences gripped? When a trilogy, for example, is as strong and consistent in keeping someone hooked as the first film, it can be just that little bit more enticing to go back and watch for another viewing. It doesn't always work, and there are times when a predecessor or successor feels like they don't belong with the others, but when it does, these movie trilogies can described as nothing less than perfection to a target audience. From animated classics like How to Train Your Dragon to a record-breaking web-swinging superhero trio, these cinematic trilogies never fail to impress, no matter how old or new they may be.

10 The Original 'X-Men' Trilogy (2000-2006)

'X-Men' (2000), 'X2: X-Men United' (2003), and 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Close

X2 is a favorite of this extensive franchise for many of its fans, often considered everything an excellent sequel should be and one of the best comic book sequels of all time. Its predecessor is just as successful as a standalone feature, but when partnered with the next in the series, they are a powerhouse duo of entertainment.

As a trilogy, X-Men, X2, and X-Men: The Last Stand are a strong point for the superhero genre, and while the third installment isn't everyone's favorite, this nostalgic team of misfits and mutants is one of the most iconic group of heroes to date. The fourteen films that make up this franchise, including the Deadpool trilogy, have garnered over $7 billion at the worldwide box office — over $1 billion of that impressive total comes from the first three films alone. Now that a final farewell has been said to the Fox universe's X-Men, these movies will hold even more of a special place in the hearts of fans worldwide and will remain one of the best superhero trilogies ever made.

9 Sam Raimi's 'Spider-Man' Trilogy (2002-2007)

'Spider-Man' (2002), 'Spider-Man 2' (2004), 'Spider-Man 3' (2007)

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

It's no secret that the third and final installment in Sam Raimi's original Spidey trilogy isn't the best film ever made. That said, it has become such a well-referenced and loved piece of camp entertainment for all the right reasons that fans can now look past its poor pacing and convoluted plotlines to enjoy its sheer silliness.

The 2000s Spider-Man movies hold an extraordinarily special place in the hearts of fans from all across the world. But it's not just the nostalgia that makes this trilogy one of the best of all time. Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2 broke multiple records and offered some of the finest and most resonant storytelling in the superhero genre. They are both widely regarded as two of the best superhero movies ever made and continue to be the favorite Spidey trilogy made to date for many of those who grew up with them.