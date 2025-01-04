Everybody loves a movie marathon. Whether it's the Harry Potter series in its eight-movie entirety or a trilogy with three-hour runtimes each, sitting down with comfort food, a blanket, and good company will always be the definition of a perfect lazy day for many. Movies are a source of escapism for people all around the world, and no matter the genre, they can be precisely what someone needs to brighten their mood.

A film doesn't have to be flawless to be rewatchable. There are many people out there who turn to a cheesy action flick, an infamously bad horror story, or a movie that holds a nostalgic place in their hearts when looking for something to watch. Whether it's a standalone feature or part of a multi-movie franchise, they never get old, always bringing their audiences back for more. From successful reboots to original stories, these ten trilogies are some of the most endlessly rewatchable, and if you're going to watch one, you might as well watch them all.

10 The 'Planet of the Apes' Reboot Trilogy (2011-2017)

'Rise of the Planet of the Apes' (2011), 'Dawn of the Planet of the Apes' (2014), and 'War for the Planet of the Apes' (2017)

Reboot movies or TV shows don't always work out for the better. Some things are better left alone, while others can thrive with a more modern take on their iconic tales. For this 2010s trio of reboots, Planet of the Apes has become one of the more successful triumphs of its kind. Every movie got progressively better, both critically and commercially, so they must have been doing something right.

In 2011, the first film was released to praise from critics and became a commercial hit after grossing more than four times its budget. It tells the story of Caeser (voiced by Andy Serkis), a chimpanzee who creates an uprising against the human race after he is exposed to a drug that drastically increases his intelligence. The storytelling, special effects, and loyalty to its source material have helped keep this franchise going, and the success of the fourth installment, released in May 2024, has only assisted in bringing people back for more and more rewatches of this now iconic reboot trilogy.

9 The 'Pirates of the Caribbean' Trilogy (2003-2007)

'The Curse of the Black Pearl' (2003), 'Dead Man's Chest' (2006), and 'At World's End' (2007)