Who doesn't like a bit of movie trivia? It's always fun to learn novel movie facts, or use trivia questions as a way to test one's cinematic knowledge. The only people who might not be crazy about movie trivia are literal know-it-alls who already know it all, but since it's impossible to know everything there is to know about every single movie ever, it's safe to assume trivia has even more mass appeal than the MCU pre-Phase 4.

On that note, what follows are various pieces of movie trivia that can be used to test one's knowledge, or simply to learn a few things about a variety of movies. Some of the items of trivia below are more obscure or less likely to be known than others, while some could well be close to common knowledge for most cinephiles out there.

25 What movie has the highest on-screen body count of all time?

The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King (2003). Some people might not love the idea of a Lord of the Rings movie being the highest when it comes to on-screen body counts, considering many of the casualties are orcs, and not just humans. But they are essentially humanoid, and of the 836 deaths in the movie, plenty are literal humans.

It's fitting, considering it's the third movie in an epic action/adventure/fantasy trilogy, and therefore has saved its biggest battle scenes for last. And for anyone who would rather know the highest body count for a movie where all the deaths were literal humans, the 2005 action epic Kingdom of Heaven comes in second place, with 610 on-screen deaths.

24 Which iconic movie franchise has been around for even longer than James Bond?

Godzilla. The King of the Monsters is indeed one of cinema's longest-reigning kings, too. The famed monster debuted in 1954 with a chilling horror/sci-fi classic where he stood in for the destruction wrought by atomic weapons, namely those dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki at the end of World War II.

Close to 40 sequels/spin-offs/reboots have followed in the ensuing decades, with both Japanese and American films being produced, and some even being animated. Bond might be a little more popular in the West, but Godzilla predates 007by close to a decade, and has been in more movies than the famed British secret agent.

23 What’s the longest non-experimental movie filmed in a single take?

Victoria (2015). This German crime/thriller movie is the longest narrative feature film to unfold in one unbroken take. The idea of a one-take movie has become popular in recent years, with some of the most acclaimed examples - like 1917 and Birdman - being constructed of numerous long takes edited together to look like just one.

But Victoria doesn't hide any edits, and still tells one continuous story about a bank robbery gone wrong with just a single take, leaving the crew and cast no room to make any mistakes for its entire runtime of 138 minutes. If experimental films are included, however, there are titles like 2016's Immortality (145 minutes) and 2016's Paint Drying (607 minutes) - and yes, the latter is exactly what you'd expect it to be, based on the title.

22 Which movie had the first post-credits scene of all time?

The Silencers (1966). This 1960s comedic spy movie isn't particularly well-known nowadays, besides the fact it helped establish the concept of a post-credits scene. Broadly speaking, a post-credits scene is a bonus scene - usually brief - that plays after a movie's end credits, and can be something like a deleted scene, a bonus gag, or a scene that teases an upcoming sequel.

In The Silencers, the scene is mostly used as a gag, spoofing the way James Bond movies would end with a message saying that 007 would return. Nowadays, of course, the post-credits scene is most commonly associated with blockbuster action/superhero movies, especially those belonging to the MCU.

21 Which feature film holds the record for most F-bombs?

Swearnet: The Movie (2014). It's naturally fitting that a movie with the word "Swear" in its title can claim to be the most profane movie of all time. Swearnet: The Movie reaches almost 1000 uses of the F-word in its 112-minute runtime, with a total of 935 uses of the word.

It's a comedic movie featuring the stars of the TV show Trailer Park Boys, and revolves around the creation of an uncensored (and very profane) internet network. It may well have been made just so that the record for most F-bombs in a movie could be broken, as before 2014, the record was held by a 2005 documentary about the word, which was simply called F★CK (857 uses).

20 Which movie holds the Guinness World Record for the biggest stunt explosion in cinema history?

Spectre (2015). While it’s probably not anyone’s favorite James Bond movie, 2015’s Spectre has the distinction of being arguably its most explosive. The fourth film featuring Daniel Craig as 007 had an explosion that was the equivalent of 68 tons of TNT, and was done to destroy the lead villain’s base of operations in a fiery and dramatic fashion.

19 What’s the longest director's cut of all time?

Until the End of the World (1991). Most director's cuts can be expected to add considerably more minutes to a film's runtime, but few take things as far as Wim Wenders's epic Until the End of the World. The superior version of this film - its director's cut - runs for a staggering 287 minutes, which adds more than two hours to its already lengthy theatrical cut length of 158 minutes.

It's a forward-thinking sci-fi/romance/adventure/road movie epic, and is an overall remarkable watch for those who can find the time. Granted, hours don't grow on trees, so it's understandable that something which runs for nearly five might not be the easiest film to sell to people.

18 What’s the least expensive movie to earn over $1 billion globally?

Joker (2019). This origin story for Batman's most famous villain was a huge success when released in 2019, being generally well-reviewed critically, and loved by general audiences as well as the Oscars. It being profitable wasn't a surprise, but it being as profitable as it was did end up being surprising.

It ended up earning over $1 billion globally well before 2019 was over, and was notable for being the first-ever R-rated movie to do so. Also noteworthy was the fact that it was the least expensive movie of all time to earn more than $1 billion, as its budget was approximately $62 million (much lower than the average comic book movie nowadays costs).

17 Which Shakespeare play has the most movie adaptations?

Hamlet. It's got some serious competition, considering how many Romeo & Juliet and Macbeth movies there are out there, but Hamlet takes the cake for most film adaptations of a Shakespeare play. It is arguably his strongest and most well-rounded tragedy, and one with seemingly universal appeal.

It's also an exceptionally long play, which means that certain parts are either focused on or removed, depending on the adaptation. Further, its wide appeal and applicability mean there are plenty of movies that take influence from Hamlet without retelling the story directly; even The Lion King could be considered partially adapted from - or inspired by - Hamlet, for example.

16 What is the most expensive blockbuster of all time?

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015). Blockbusters aren't cheap, and that's a fact that's certainly appreciated by the people who produced the seventh movie in the Star Wars series. 2015's The Force Awakens cost an enormous amount of money to make, with an estimated budget of $533.2 million by Forbes.

It had tons of special effects, marketing, and some huge stars appearing in it, all ensuring its final cost was gargantuan. At least it paid off for Disney, who'd already spent a considerable amount of money buying Lucasfilm, as The Force Awakens went on to earn just over $2 billion at the global box office.

15 Which Quentin Tarantino movie has the fewest deaths?

Tie between Kill Bill Vol. 2 (2004) and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019). Quentin Tarantino movies are well-known for being bloody and violent, with high body counts being present in many of them. However, the second volume of Kill Bill and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood are a little more subdued, and only feature three deaths each.

Both of these films are dialogue-heavy, and feature only brief bursts of (still quite graphic) violence. In the case of Kill Bill, most of the killing was done in the more action-packed Vol. 1, and in the case of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, the film was more about hanging out with characters in an idyllic version of 1960s L.A., with the deaths only occurring in a memorably bloody climax that dramatically altered real-life historical events.

14 Which now-classic Hollywood movie was seen as nothing special by those who made it?

Casablanca (1942). It might be strange to think about now, but movies were churned out in Hollywood back in the 1940s to such an extent that those who worked on Casablanca reportedly thought it was "just" another movie. It was seen as borderline accidentally perfect, with behind-the-scenes troubles and a speedy shoot suggesting many who worked on it were unhappy at worst, and apathetic at best.

But nowadays? You'd be hard-pressed to find someone who doesn't think Casablanca is one of the best romance films of all time. It's seen as a classic of the 1940s, with strong characters, a fast pace, witty dialogue, and an emotional ending, and all of these elements ultimately ensuring the film's status as an iconic and essential one.

13 Which legendary director’s first movie stands as their highest-rated on Rotten Tomatoes?

Orson Welles – Citizen Kane (1941). Filmmaker/actor Orson Welles was just 26 years old when he directed, co-wrote, and starred in Citizen Kane. The film was praised—albeit controversial —upon release (and a box-office flop thanks to William Randolph Hearst's vindictiveness), with its reputation only growing in the years following 1941, with it nowadays being considered an all-time great film.

It's arguable that he peaked early, given no other film he directed is quite as well-known or critically acclaimed as Citizen Kane, which was his first feature film. Still, by no means does this mean Citizen Kane is the only Orson Welles film worth checking out, as he starred in and directed countless other highly-regarded movies.

12 Who’s the oldest first-time Oscar nominee of all time?

Gloria Stuart - Titanic (1997). Gloria Stuart played the older version of Rose in Titanic, with her retelling of her time on the ill-fated voyage being shown in flashbacks with Kate Winslet playing the younger version of the character. Stuart was 86 when she appeared in the film, and received her first Oscar nomination, for Best Supporting Actress, for her performance.

This made her the oldest first-time nominee in an acting category, and the character of Rose was even older, being 100 in the film's non-flashback scenes. Stuart herself ended up living to 100, passing away in 2010, and being remembered mostly for Titanic, and also starring in the 1932 horror film The Old Dark House and 1933's The Invisible Man.

11 Who’s had the most MCU movie appearances (besides Stan Lee)?

Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury. Samuel L. Jackson has been a part of the MCU since the very start, showing up in a post-credits scene way back in 2008's Iron Man. His character, Nick Fury, is a key supporting character within the cinematic universe, and has appeared in 11 of its many films, and most recently has been the lead character in 2023's TV series Secret Invasion.

Of course, no actors have topped the number of appearances the late Stan Lee racked up, considering the tradition of giving him a cameo appearance in every MCU movie made during his lifetime. He ended up having cameos in 22 of them, with his passing in 2018 ensuring that's where the number will remain.

10 Which superhero movie was the first to have a female protagonist?

Supergirl (1984). While it's not a particularly good movie by any means, Supergirl is significant for being the first superhero movie to feature a female protagonist. The title character got her own film after the first three Superman movies were generally successful, with Supergirl being an attempt to give the series a spin-off of sorts.

Unfortunately, the movie itself left a good deal to be desired, and did not end up getting sequels the same way the original Superman from 1978 did. But Supergirl perhaps paved the way for later, better female-led superhero movies to eventually come out, including Wonder Womanand Captain Marvel.

9 What’s the longest theatrically released Western of all time?

Heaven's Gate (1980). Criticized upon release, though it has since been critically reevaluated, Heaven's Gate is a tremendously long film. It clocks in at 219 minutes, which is enough to make it the longest theatrically released Western of all time, topping the comparably long Western (of sorts) Sholay by 15 minutes.

If Lonesome Dove —a 1989 miniseries—is watched all in one go, or otherwise considered a film (it certainly has some movie-level talent in its cast), it would rank as an even longer one. But Heaven's Gate is inarguably a movie, was theatrically released, and is the closest to four hours a Western of its kind has ever gotten to.

8 Which actor has been nominated for the most Oscars without ever winning?

Tie between Glenn Close and Peter O’Toole. With eight acting nominations at the Academy Awards to each of their names, Glenn Close and Peter O'Toole are tied for the most nominations without ever winning. O'Toole passed away in 2013, meaning he never won a competitive Oscar (he did receive an honorary lifetime achievement Oscar in 2002), though Close is still acting, and could potentially get a win one day.

It's got to sting a little having that many nominations without a win, but at the end of the day, both Close and O'Toole are widely recognized for being fantastic actors. Wins aren't everything, and nominations also aren't nothing, meaning that no one can deny the two are powerhouses when it comes to their craft.

7 Which classic American horror movie had a Spanish-language version filmed and produced at the same time?

Dracula (1931). Most people are familiar with 1931's Dracula, which still stands as one of the best feature films to have the titular vampire, with it also being well-known for having Bela Lugosi in the lead role. It was simultaneously filmed alongside another edit of essentially the same film; one done in Spanish, and featuring a Spanish cast.

Both were released in the same year, and both have the same title, which can potentially cause confusion. It is undeniably interesting that they were both made this way and at the same time, which stands to this day as a novel way to approach the idea of making/editing the same movie for two different audiences.

6 What movie holds the record for most retakes of a single scene?

The Shining (1980). Stanley Kubrick was a filmmaker who had a reputation for being something of a perfectionist, and he took it to new heights with his classic horror movie, The Shining. One scene in the movie holds the world record for the most takes of a single scene with dialogue, as it was filmed 148 times.

The scene involves Danny Torrance learning about his titular "shining" ability from Dick Hallorann, who works at The Overlook Hotel and senses that Danny has the same strange power as him. For whatever reason, Kubrick felt the need to film the scene almost 150 times, with actor Scatman Crothers reportedly struggling with how often Kubrick would demand retakes.