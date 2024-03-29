Capable of transporting audiences to foreign lands, across the cosmos, and even through the avenues of time itself, movies and TV shows have long utilized a blend of on-location shooting and special effects to do so. Whether it's the towering cyberpunk cities of Blade Runner or the impossible floating mountains of Avatar, most of the worlds that audiences are presented with are either simply too beautiful or complex to believe. But what if some of these extraordinary settings actually exist in the real world?

From the humble abodes of the hobbits in Peter Jackson's fantasy epic The Lord of the Rings to the majestic landscapes of Ridley Scott's Alien: Covenant, these are but a handful of the most compelling and visually enthralling locations utilized in recent years that prove magic can be found beyond the realm of fiction. Prepare to be amazed at these fictional locations you probably never knew were real.

10 TVA Archives - 'Loki' (2021-2023)

Where in the real world? Atlanta Marriott Marquis Hotel

Marvel's Saturn Award-winning Disney+ series Loki sees the titular god of mischief, played by Tom Hiddleston, captured by the Time Variance Authority, otherwise known as the TVA. During the season 1 finale, Loki returns from his meeting with He Who Remains, the TVA's creator a ruler, to see the changed headquarters, a gargantuan city of offices riddled with effigies of He Who Remains.

The TVA scenes were filmed inside Atlanta's Marquis Hotel, a 52-story building found in the heart of the city. Known locally as the "Pregnant Building" due to its protruding base, its most iconic feature is the unique design of its massive interior atrium, which rises nearly 150 meters, dividing the building into two separate parts that are connected by a central elevator. It also appears in a shot from the Spider-Man: Homecoming trailer, in which Michael Keaton's Vulture plunges down the center of the Marquis atrium. Fans can stay in one of the hotel's 1,600 rooms to see the TVA up close for themselves—sadly, the He Who Remains statues are not a part of the experience.

9 Arakkis Desert - 'Dune' (2021)

Where in the real world? Wadi Rum, Jordan

Visionary sci-fi director Denis Villeneuve's captivating blockbuster Dune is the first part of a daring attempt by the filmmaker to adapt the award-winning book of the same name by the late Frank Herbert. Starring Timothée Chalamet as Paul Atreides, the son of the Duke of House Atreides, the story sees their powerful family face annihilation after being put in control of the highly sought-after planet of Arrakis.

Spending significant time filming in Jordan to capture the barren yet majestic landscapes of Arrakis, the vast dunes of Wadi Rum and the ancient ruins of Petra both played pivotal roles in Villeneuve's vision for Arrakis. The film harnessed Jordan's natural and historical splendor to bring the fictional world of Dune to life, turning fictional locations into tangible destinations. Solidifying the country as a hidden gem for both fans of Dune and travelers seeking to explore the beauty of this surreal and otherworldly landscape, Wadi Rum perfectly mirrors the arid wasteland from Herbert's novel, minus a few sandworms, of course.

8 The Island - 'Lost' (2004 - 2010)

Where in the real world? Hawaii

Written and directed by JJ Abrams, Lost premiered in 2004 and changed the face of television forever. Following the survivors of a catastrophic plane crash, a group of 48 strangers must work together to survive being stranded on a mysterious, uncharted island. Captivating audiences from the get-go, Lost quickly amassed a dedicated audience thanks to its richly written characters, supported by cinematic performances from an impressively talented but otherwise relatively unknown cast of actors.

Filmed across multiple islands in Hawaii, the nation's breathtaking and picturesque landscapes are a defining aspect of Lost. The island transcended the role of a mere setting, morphing into a character in and of itself thanks to the natural mystique of the environment. As the production saw the entire cast and crew spending the better part of six years capturing the show's iconic scenes amidst Hawaii's lush landscapes and pristine beaches, it's safe to say that no other film or series has taken better advantage of Hawaii's natural wonders as Lost did. Today, Lost's considerable legacy remains, with Hawaii benefitting from its continued success.

7 Nathan's House - 'Ex Machina' (2014)

Where in the real world? Juvet Landscape Hotel, Norway

One of the most intriguing examples of a fictional location brought to life is in the 2014 sci-fi flick Ex Machina, directed by Alex Garland. A masterful psychological thriller that revolves around the testing of an intricate artificial intelligence, almost the entirety of the film takes place within the confinement of the film's antagonist, tech billionaire Nathan Bateman's (Oscar Issac) remote hideaway.

To represent Bateman's state-of-the-art tech bunker, the film crew spent several weeks shooting the interiors and exteriors of the Juvet Landscape Hotel, a retreat nestled in the heart of Norway's picturesque Valldal Valley. A 90-minute drive from the nearest city and remarkably integrated into its natural environment, the hotel comprises nine minimal cabins, each containing several floor-to-ceiling windows that offer panoramic views of the striking Norwegian environment. A remarkable blend of modern architectural design and nature itself, the Juvet Landscape Hotel's organic aesthetic makes it an enchanting location, perfect for Ex Machina's eerie and secluded retreat.

6 Lars Homestead - 'Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope' (1977)

Where in the real world? Nefta, Tunisia

One of the very first locations shown in George Lucas's space opera epic Star Wars: Episode IV - A New Hope, the Lars Homestead is the home of Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), a young moisture farmer destined to save the galaxy from the tightening grip of an evil empire. While almost all the original films' desert sequences were filmed on location in Tunisia, there are sadly very few relics remaining from the production's time spent there. The most famous of those that do is likely the Lars Homestead, which is still visited today.

Located outside the town of Nefta in the eastern part of the country, the small dome represents the iconic entrance to the Lars family's below-ground-level home. A relatively small location, the entrance was first constructed in 1976 before being abandoned to the harsh desert. In the years that followed, the set has undergone repair only a handful of times, firstly for a series of scenes shot for the Star Wars prequels, Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones and Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith, and most recently in 2012 when six fans crowdfunded $11,700 and embarked on a journey to repair it.

5 Mount Doom - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' (2003)

Where in the real world? Mount Ngauruhoe, New Zealand

There are few locations as instantly recognizable as Mount Doom. Located deep in the heart of Mordor, Mount Doom is the furious volcano in which the Dark Lord Sauron forged the One Ring. An imposing colossus of razor-sharp rock, surrounded by molten smog, Mount Doom is a terrifying sight to behold, and unfortunately for Frodo and Sam, the hobbits' ultimate destination in The Lord of the Rings trilogy.

As intimidating as the onscreen mountain is, its real-world counterpart couldn't be more inviting. Filmed on the base of Mount Ngauruhoe, located in the beautiful Tongariro National Park, the area contains many popular hikes, the most famous of all being the Tongariro Alpine Crossing, a seven-hour hike that boasts beautiful panoramic views of the snow-covered peaks of both Mount Ruapehu and Mount Ngauruhoe. Now also a popular tourist spot for fans of J.R.R Tolkien's work, fans will recognize the mountain from several battle sequences used for the first film's prologue. Mostly, Frodo and Sam's iconic and emotional final climb into Mount Doom's inner chamber during The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.

4 Temple Island, Ahch-To - 'Star Wars: Episode VIII - The Last Jedi' (2017)

Where in the real world? Skellig Michael, County of Kerry, Ireland

As divisive as Rian Johnson's sequel might be, his use of practical effects and on-location filming, blended with the expert cinematography of Steve Yedlin, results in possibly the best-looking Star Wars film to date. Picking up where Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens left off, Star Wars: The Last Jedi begins with Rey (Daisy Ridley) trekking over a windswept island on the mysterious planet Ahch-to, where she finds a reclusive Luke Skywalker in hiding.

Filmed on Skellig Michael, an island off the coast of Portmagee, Ireland, the real-world Ahch-To appears in all three of the Star Wars sequel films. One of the most mysterious and enchanting attractions around the Skellig Rocks, the island contains dozens of floating sandstone pyramids, once home to some of the earliest monastic settlers in Ireland, most of which now provide sanctuary for native birdlife. Reached only by boat, trips are offered by a host of local tour companies. Unfortunately, there have yet to be any official sightings of the film's skittish and adorable creatures, the Porgs.

3 Origae-6 - 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Where in the real world? Milford Sound, New Zealand

In Alien: Covenant, Ridley Scott's follow-up to his Alien prequel film Prometheus, the crew of the colonization ship 'Covenant' land on a mysterious planet after picking up a human distress beacon. Following the standard alien formula, the unassuming group is slowly but surely torn apart, one by one. The difference here is that no other Alien film relies so heavily on a real-world location to establish the ominous tone of the story.

Shot on location in Milford Sound, a valley of towering peaks and cascading waterfalls situated on the west coast of New Zealand's South Island, the natural wonder of this terrain was transformed into Origae-6. Transporting the real Covenant lander prop seen on screen into Milford Sound, the ship's lit to perfectly mirror the surrounding area for scenes shot on the beach, including a terrifying sequence where actress Amy Seimetz attempts to escape from a Xenomorph underneath the lander. Regarded by the New Zealand tourism industry as the eighth natural wonder of the world, Milford Sound continues to be visited by over 800,000 tourists every year.

2 Kings Landing - 'Game of Thrones' (2011 - 2019)

Where in the real world? Dubrovnik, Croatia

At the heart of HBO's epic fantasy series Game of Thrones lies King's Landing, the bustling capital of the Seven Kingdoms. The home to such iconic landmarks as the towering Red Keep and the revered Great Sept of Baelor, much of the show's drama happens in King's Landing. A widespread labyrinth adorned with orange-tiled rooftops, the city reflects a diverse array of cultures, painting a vivid tapestry of Westerosi society.

Enter Dubrovnik, Croatia, the city used to bring King's Landing to life with the help of some modern CGI wizardry. Dubrovnik's high city walls, picturesque coastal setting, and medieval architecture, including the historic Old Town and the majestic Fort Lovrijenac, were seamlessly used to authentically capture the essence of the city described in George R.R. Martin's books. In the years following the series' initial television run, guided tours tailored specifically for Game of Thrones fans have become commonplace, giving eager viewers a chance to immerse themselves in such locations as Fort Lovrijenac, used as the Red Keep exterior, and the Jesuit Staircase from the infamous Walk of Shame scene.

1 Hobbiton, The Shire - 'The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Where in the real world? Matamata, New Zealand

Home to a peaceful people known as Hobbits, the Shire is a tranquil land of lush green fields and rolling hills in Middle-Earth. Dotted with small round doors, its inhabitants lead peaceful lives, relishing simple pleasures and merriment. Between its large sections of farmland, the Shire contains many settlements comprising markets and quaint pubs, the most famous of all being Hobbiton, home to the renowned Green Dragon Inn and Bag End, the residence of Bilbo and Frodo Baggins.

Located in New Zealand's lush North Island lies Matamata, an unassuming small town in which the now world-famous Hobbiton set can be found. Crafted for the filming of Jackson's The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit trilogies, the set is tucked away on a 500-ha farm privately owned by the local Alexander family. Surrounded by New Zealand's scenic landscape, visitors to the set can meander through the familiar garden paths, passing quirky hobbit holes with their signature round doors as they make their way to the main town square. The attention to detail is spellbinding, making the set a real slice of Tolkien's world. Culminating at Bag End, where the magic began, the tour offers fans an immersive plunge into Middle-earth's captivating universe, forever etching the allure of Hobbiton into the hearts of all who visit.

