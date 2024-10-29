Halloween is right around the corner, and more than a few parties and gatherings will be held to honor the occasion. However, one can also enjoy the holiday by tuning into their favorite spooky movie or TV show, which can often include catchy songs that might provide the perfect ambiance for this creepy yet beloved yearly holiday.

Indeed, from tunes written especially for a specific movie or show to covers of well-known classics by some seriously popular artists, these songs are perfect for celebrating this Halloween. This list will only include songs made specifically for a movie or show, be they original pieces or updated versions of old staples; however, songs merely playing in the background of a scene will not qualify. So turn up those speakers and put on your witch's hat to dance and sing to these moody and cooky songs, which will surely elevate any Halloween night.

10 "Face to Face" by Siouxsie and the Banshees

From 'Batman Returns' (1992)

Tim Burton's gothic, sexually charged 1992 superhero movie Batman Returns is among the most singular and refreshing entries into the usually by-the-numbers genre. Michael Keaton reprises his role as Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, who must fight two new threats to Gotham: the deformed and ambitious would-be politician Penguin (Danny DeVito) and the traumatized, vengeance-obsessed Catwoman (Michelle Pfeiffer).

The film's theme song, performed by iconic '90s indie band Siouxsie and the Banshees, fits the themes and vibes incredibly well. "Face to Face" is seductive, alluring, atmospheric, and shamelessly '90s, with vocalist Siouxsie Sioux delivering the elusive lyrics with a sultry voice mixed with the occasional purr. Although it doesn't deal with any overtly creepy themes, "Face to Face" is such an immersive tune with an ethereal, near-spectral production that makes it ideal for any Halloween night.

9 "Season of the Witch" by Lana del Rey

From 'Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark' (2019)

Few singers are better suited for moody, melancholy ballads like Lana del Rey. The eleven-time Grammy nominee has made more than her fair share of collaborations for movies, including her critically acclaimed hit "Young and Beautiful" for The Great Gatsby and a cover of "Once Upon a Dream" for Maleficent. However, perhaps her most underappreciated effort is her cover of Donovan's "Season of the Witch" for the equally underrated 2019 horror movie Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark.

Del Rey's famously soft, whisper-like, sultry voice is a perfect fit for "Season of the Witch," a seductive yet trippy tune that became a Halloween-season staple long before the songstress covered it. However, in her hands, "Season of the Witch" becomes even creepier and almost hypnotic, transforming the lyrics into more of an invitation than ever before. Del Rey's version loses the psychedelic punch of the original but makes up for the loss with an atmospheric update that might convince you to follow any witch, no matter the danger.

8 "Gods and Monsters" by Jessica Lange

From 'American Horror Story: Freak Show' (2014-2015)

Two-time Oscar winner Jessica Lange received a much-appreciated career rebirth with Ryan Murphy's horror anthology American Horror Story. Although she makes a meal out of every role throughout her four-year tenure, perhaps none showcases her versatility and showmanship better than Elsa Mars, the ambitious ring leader of one of the last freak shows in the USA in the fourth season, Freak Show.

Lange received many starring moments throughout the season, but her rendition of Lana del Rey's "Gods and Monsters" is perfection. The song itself is already filled with horror lyricism, evoking many of the themes del Rey favors in her writing and blending them with a gloomy vibe. However, in Lange's hands, "Gods and Monsters" becomes a genuine showstopper, the character's thick German accent adding the perfect dose of campiness without making it any less impactful.

7 "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" by Kathryn Hahn and the cast of 'Agatha All Along'

From 'Agatha All Along' (2024)

Agatha All Along has been the true surprise of the year. Kathryn Hahn reprises her role as the powerful witch, joined by an ensemble cast including Joe Locke, Patti LuPone, and Aubrey Plaza. The nine-episode miniseries follows Agatha Harkness (Hahn) and her makeshift coven venturing into the dangerous witches' road, which holds wondrous rewards for whoever completes it successfully.

To open the witches' road, the coven must sing "The Ballad of the Witches' Road," a true earworm that matches WandaVision's previous viral hit, "Agatha All Along." Even better, "The Ballad of the Witches' Road" has three different versions — Sacred Chant, Cover Version, and Lorna Wu — each as catchy as the others but fit different moods. This atmospheric and esoteric chant is bound to become a Halloween staple, thanks to its spooky lyrics and strong connection to one of the MCU's most powerful magic users.

6 "Double Trouble" by John Williams

From 'Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban' (2004)

It's no secret that Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban is the best film in the saga. Directed by Alfonso Cuarón, the film chronicles Harry's (Daniel Radcliffe) third year at Hogwarts, where he meets new allies, discovers long-lost secrets, and confronts new foes, especially the recently escaped criminal Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), who is apparently responsible for his parents' deaths.

The choir approach makes "Double Trouble" seem more eerie despite the admittedly tongue-in-cheek lyrics.

One of the film's most memorable scenes happens near the beginning when Harry returns to Hogwarts, and a choir of students sings a charming tune perfect for a school of wizards and witches. The song is full of references to classic magic themes — "Eye of newt and toe of frog, wool of bat and tongue of dog" — and is inspired by one of the most famous quotes from William Shakespeare's classic Macbeth. The choir approach makes it seem more eerie despite the admittedly tongue-in-cheek lyrics. An original creation for the film, "Double Trouble" is a great addition that makes Hogwarts School even more inviting and somberly charming.

5 "The Addams Family Theme" by Andrew Gold

From 'The Addams Family' (1964-1966)

"They're creepy, and they're kooky, mysterious and spooky." Almost everyone knows those opening lyrics, and with good reason: they belong to one of the most famous theme songs in television history. The Addams Family was a 1964 show based on Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons and followed the titular clan, a collection of odd and macabre figures with a singular appreciation for the supernatural and off-putting.

"The Addams Family Theme" is a staple of the horror genre on the small screen, making it the perfect addition to any Halloween celebration.

The theme song has become as iconic as the characters themselves, thanks to the quirky lyrics, instantly memorable melody, and snapping fingers that begin the whole thing. "The Addams Family Theme" is a staple of the horror genre on the small screen, making it the perfect addition to any Halloween celebration. So put a witch's shawl on and enjoy this creative and irresistible song, which remains as fresh today as it was sixty years ago. Neat. Sweet. Petite.

4 "Mad World" by Gary Jules

From 'Donnie Darko' (2001)

The 2001 mystery sci-fi Donnie Darko stars Jake Gyllenhaal as the titular character. During the 1988 presidential election, Donnie has visions of a monstrous man-looking bunny named Frank, who tells him the world will end in 28 days. As Donnie tries to make sense of his visions, he struggles between feelings of anxiety, doubt, and genuine fear of the validity of Frank's warning.

This creepy cult classic defined an entire generation and became a landmark of 2000s subtle sci-fi. The film features a now-iconic cover of Tears for Fears' 1982 hit "Mad World" by Michael Andrews and Gary Jules, which turns the song into a soft piano ballad and adds a moody and eerie tone. Their version of "Mad World" is arguably more popular today than the 1982 original, becoming closely associated not only with Donnie Darko but with the millennial generation as a whole.

3 "Time Warp" by Richard O'Brien

From 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

The king of the cult classics, 1974's The Rocky Horror Picture Show, based on the stage show by Richard O'Brien, is a horror musical with an incredible soundtrack. It's an ode to sci-fi B-movies of the '40s and '50s centering on a naive, newly engaged couple who stumble into the castle of a deranged transvestite scientist about to unveil his newest creation, a muscle man named Rocky.

Rocky Horror's soundtrack is full of memorable earworms, but arguably, no song is more well-known than "Time Warp." Sung by the film's ensemble, it is a self-referential parody of a classic dance song, providing instructions to do the rather simple dance yet describing it at length. "It's just a jump to the left and then a step to the right." "Time Warp" has become a classic and synonymous with the B-movie genre, the most memorable song in Rocky Horror and a true anthem of 1970s horror.

2 "Ghostbusters" by Ray Parker Jr.

From 'Ghostbusters' (1984)

Who you gonna call? Ivan Reitman's beloved 1984 supernatural comedy Ghostbusters stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson and the late Harold Ramis as the titular ghost-catching heroes. The plot follows their adventures in New York and their attempts to contain the supernatural forces unleashed after they stumble upon a gate to another dimension.

Ghostbusters has many things going for it: a hilarious screenplay, four incredibly charming leads, and a wacky premise; however, its eponymous song is also an icon of cinema. Sung by Ray Parker Jr., "Ghostbusters" is among the most iconic songs of the '80s, famous for its lyrics ("I ain't afraid of no ghosts"), synth-rock melody, and cameo-filled music video. It was a number-one hit and remains one of the most recognizable songs of the decade, closely related to the supernatural genre as a whole.

1 "This Is Halloween" by Danny Elfman

From 'The Nightmare Before Christmas' (1993)

Arguably, no movie represents the Halloween season better than Henry Selick's seminal stop-motion masterpiece The Nightmare Before Christmas. It follows Jack Skellington (Chris Sarandon), the King of Halloween and ruler of Halloween Town, who stumbles upon Christmas Town. Enchanted by the colorful holiday, Jack decided to steal it.

The film's first musical number, appropriately titled "This Is Halloween," introduces audiences to "our town of Halloween," populated by chilling creatures who live for the fright. The song, written and composed by acclaimed, four-time Oscar nominee Danny Elfman, is a charming but decidedly morbid tune that celebrates all things creepy and horrifying. Accompanied by the film's now-iconic visuals, "This Is Halloween" becomes a triumph of cinematic composing and the unofficial theme song of the Halloween season. Indeed, the song is now closely associated with the holiday, and its legacy only increases with each passing year. Everyone hail to the pumpkin song, indeed.

