Spoiler Alert: This list includes spoilers for multiple movies released in 2024.The art of a great plot twist is one of revelation and surprise, a pivotal beat in a story that leaves audiences shocked yet, upon reflection, was lurking in plain sight the entire time. The trope is most common in suspenseful thrillers, cerebral sci-fis, and psychological dramas, but every genre is capable of pulling off a great plot twist with rewarding results, a fact made evident by the films of 2024.

From the greatest highlights of supernatural horror to engrossing romantic thrillers, and even to the odd comedy drama, the best twist movies of the year have left moviegoers stunned and scrambling for explanations. Several of these films became viral social media sensations for their plot twists, while others remain somewhat underrated exponents of the narrative trick. It should go without saying that all ten of these entries come with a spoiler warning.

10 'A Quiet Place: Day One'

The government brought the alien invasion upon humanity.

Image via Paramount Pictures

Released to instant acclaim in 2018, A Quiet Place enchanted viewers with its horrific apocalyptic world infested by savage aliens that hunt on sound. While A Quiet Place Part II touched on the initial invasion of the monstrous extra-terrestrials, 2024’s A Quiet Place: Day One is the best exploration of how it all began, with the prequel following the terminally ill Sam (Lupita Nyong’o) as she tries to survive the first stages of the catastrophic invasion in New York City.

It is one of the best horror releases of the year, maintaining the pulse-raising suspense of the creatures while doubling down on a story of raw humanity and desperate characters. The prequel also reveals why the aliens came to Earth in the first place, covering that government experiments with aural technology attracted the hostile species to the planet. It may not have re-augmented audience understanding of the film series, but it does underscore the horror on display with a bleak and sour note that the end of humanity is somewhat self-imposed.

9 'Trap'

Cooper's wife was the person who gave the FBI the clue.

Image via Warner Bros Pictures

From the moment M. Night Shyamalan’s name appeared in the trailer, people were already guessing what the big twist of Trap would be. Interesting, the marketing for the movie revealed what many would expect to be reserved for the great surprise. The movie focuses on Cooper (Josh Hartnett), an active serial killer who attends a pop concert with his teenage daughter. Suspicious of the high police presence, Cooper learns that the authorities know the killer will be in attendance and resorts to extreme measures in an effort to escape the event.

The thriller isn’t without its flaws, but Shyamalan’s use of dark humor and his atmospheric intensity, as well as Hartnett’s compelling lead performance, do make for an engaging and appropriately twisty tale. The best narrative pivot comes after Cooper has escaped and is left wondering how the FBI knew he would be at the concert when it is revealed that his wife, Alice (Alison Pill), was the one who tipped off the authorities. The dramatic beat that amplifies Cooper’s alienation from his own wife is suitably surprising and undercuts the film’s heightened sense of comedic angst. Unfortunately, one last twist hinting at Cooper’s escape is loaded into the final moments, allowing for a shock ending that ultimately falls flat.