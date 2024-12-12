The medium of film is home to plenty of vampires who aren’t particularly scary, sure. You're unlikely to get any nightmares from the main characters of What We Do in the Shadows, for example (though the oldest vampire there does look kind of ghastly), and other vampire-related movies – like those in The Twilight Saga – don’t have much of a focus on being horror-centric. For that series, at least, the emphasis is on romance and wonderfully cheesy melodrama.

But a good many vampire movies are works of horror, and the inherent humanity of many vampire characters, compared to other monsters, can succeed in making them creepier. Vampires will often charm and thereby disarm potential victims, and some of the most monstrous act like genuine predators and/or sadistic people in real life might (though in reality, such individuals don’t have any undead traits… that we can prove, at least). So, in celebration of some truly unsettling vampires, here are the most disturbing and memorable that can be found from cinema’s long history of vampire movies.

10 Armand

'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

Just before he started collaborating frequently with Robert Rodriguez (a director who made one notable vampire movie, but more on that in a bit), Antonio Banderas played a vampire in the unsurprisingly vampire-heavy Interview with the Vampire. Brad Pitt’s character, Louis de Pointe du Lac, is the one being interviewed, while Tom Cruise’s Lestat de Lioncourt often dominates the narrative/screen, but it’s Banderas' Armand who’s probably the most evil.

He shows himself capable of doing some pretty heinous things, even by vampire standards, though it should also be noted that Interview with the Vampire doesn’t feature many characters who could be called entirely heroic in the traditional sense. Also, there’s a level of intentional camp here that mitigates some of the more disturbing elements of the story, but it has its dark moments nonetheless, and is potentially definable, at least in part, as a horror movie.

9 Count Dracula

'Dracula' (1931)

Image via Universal Pictures

Well, okay, if you're watching 1931’s Dracula nowadays, close to a century on from its release, the titular Count Dracula isn't particularly scary by modern standards. Bela Lugosi does give a great performance here; undeniably iconic, but also heightened and perhaps even a bit hammy. That affects how scary he can be, but this was from a different time, and filmmakers could only push things so far, when it came to showing disturbing/violent things on screen.

So, with the age of the film taken into account, it’s worth highlighting Lugosi as Dracula as one of the more twisted and iconic vampires from cinema history, even if he’s no longer truly terrifying. What does hold up is his odd charisma, which clashes with his actual violent nature and lust for blood; that central concept – so important for various vampire characters – does continue to shine through here, all these decades later.

8 Frost

'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Image via Miramax Films

Antonio Banderas shows up in plenty of Robert Rodriguez movies, but not From Dusk Till Dawn. Instead, the cast of this one includes the likes of Harvey Keitel, George Clooney, Quentin Tarantino (who also wrote the movie), Juliette Lewis, and a host of great character actors, too, Fred Williamson included. He’s one of many people who turns into a vampire in the film’s wild – and potentially unexpected – second half, and his appearance is much more frightening than everyone else’s.

That’s saying a lot, considering the vampires in From Dusk Till Dawn are all pretty grotesque, but Williamson’s Frost stands out. It’s mostly the mouth, really, coupled with Williamson’s imposing physical presence. At almost 6′ 3″, and with a muscular frame from his days as a professional footballer, Williamson’s vampire here is probably one of the last ones you'd ever want to run into.

7 Count Dracula

'Dracula' (1958)

Image via Universal-International

Updating the character of Dracula in a way that felt a little creepier than he was in 1931, 1958’s Dracula saw Christopher Lee putting his legendary spin on the infamous count. 1958 was still a while ago, and so it’s hard to call this Dracula film entirely timeless, but both the film overall and the titular character do end up having more bite (sorry).

Lee arguably made this take on Dracula even scarier with the sequels, playing the character again and making him even more feral and animalistic, depending on the tone each follow-up movie was going for. And some were campier than others, and there’s every chance modern viewers will ultimately find the Hammer Dracula films a little hokey overall, but Lee’s charisma and menace still shine through, in many ways.

Dracula Release Date May 8, 1958 Director Terence Fisher Cast Peter Cushing , Christopher Lee , Michael Gough , Melissa Stribling , Carol Marsh , Olga Dickie , John Van Eyssen , Valerie Gaunt , Janina Faye , Barbara Archer , Charles Lloyd Pack , George Merritt , George Woodbridge , George Benson , Miles Malleson Runtime 82 Minutes Main Genre Horror

6 Dracula

'Bram Stoker's Dracula' (1992)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The last official Dracula worth mentioning is Gary Oldman’s take on the character, as found in 1992’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. This is one of the best Francis Ford Coppola movies that wasn’t made in the 1970s, being quite dazzling from a technical perspective while also upping the visceral nature of the horror inherent to this vampire story, at least compared to the older Dracula films from earlier decades.

Oldman, like he often does, goes big here, but his flashy and scenery-chewing depiction of Dracula works quite well, especially because Coppola – never shy to take big creative risks – makes the entire film operatic, spectacle-heavy, and exceedingly bloody. That sense of going over the top can make certain parts of Bram Stoker’s Dracula debatably less scary, but there’s still a ferocity and nastiness to the movie/character that stands out.