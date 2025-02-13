Vampires are undoubtedly the ultimate horror icons. Ever since the debut of cinema as an art form, vampires have been a staple of the seventh art, asserting their dominance from the silent age and all the way to today. There's something distinctively alluring yet off-putting and repellent about vampires; sometimes, they're portrayed as irresistible creatures of pure seduction, while others, they are depicted as revolting and decaying symbols of the plague and evil.

Throughout cinematic history, several vampires have reigned supreme as the best and most recognizable in the game. Whether they come from literature or the mind of a talented screenwriter, these creatures of the night have haunted and enthralled audiences throughout the years, cementing their place as cinematic giants. This list will rank the most iconic vampires in movies based on their legacy to the horror genre and cinema as a whole. Their iconography, quotes, and overall reception by critics and audiences will also be key factors in the ranking.

10 Santanico Pandemonium

Salma Hayek in 'From Dusk Till Dawn' (1996)

Oscar nominee Salma Hayek rose to international prominence in the mid-90s with a string of roles in movies like Desperado and Fools Rush In. However, she first captured audiences' attention with her scene-stealing appearance in Robert Rodriguez's B-vampire movie, From Dusk Till Dawn.

Hayek plays Santanico Pandemonium, an exotic dancer performing at a bar who turns out to be a vampire queen praying on unsuspecting truck drivers and drunks on the Mexican border. In the now-iconic sing, Hayek performs a suggestive dance while sporting a feathered headpiece and having a large boa draped around her neck. The scene turned Hayek into a '90s icon and solidified Santanico Pandemonium as one of the most alluring yet deadliest vampires in cinema.

9 Viago

Taika Waititi in 'What We Do in the Shadows' (2014)

Long before he won an Oscar, Taika Waititi's claim to fame was co-directing, co-writing, co-producing, and starring in the 2014 mockumentary What We Do in the Shadows. The Kiwi multi-hyphenate plays Viago, a 17th-century dandy and vampire with supernatural abilities and a simple and cheerful personality.

Viago is the beating heart of What We Do in the Shadows. Sweet, slightly silly, and ever-enthusiastic, Viago is the friendliest of the group and the reason behind many of the film's biggest laughs. Waititi's performance is crucial to the film's success, which has only increased since its original release. Indeed, What We Do in the Shadows is a staple of modern horror comedy, spawning a successful TV show and being widely considered among the best mockumentaries of all time.

8 Lestat de Lioncourt

Tom Cruise in 'Interview with the Vampire' (1994)

Anne Rice's vampire novels are staples in the Gothic and horror genres, renowned for pushing the envelope and creating some of modern literature's most famous characters. Of these, none is more well-known than Lestat de Lioncourt, the anti-hero protagonist of most of her most famous and acclaimed works. In cinema, Lestat was famously played by mega-star Tom Cruise in Neil Jordan's 1994 gothic horror Interview with the Vampire, based on Rice's eponymous novel.

Lestat is cool, collected, wild, unpredictable, flamboyant, and greedy, and Cruise is having the time of his life playing him. Indeed, while his co-star, Brad Pitt, is painfully miscast and giving one of his worst performances ever, Cruise excels in the role, walking a fine line between genuine intensity and over-the-top camp. Cruise's Lestat is the defining vampire of the '90s and remained the most iconic one for years as the subgenre went through something of a lull going into the new millennium.