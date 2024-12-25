Conflict is a central part of every single movie. With conflict comes a villainous, antagonistic figure, who is more often than not the one who sets it into motion. But a villain isn't always the easiest thing to nail; they need to feel evil without feeling like they're trying too hard to be awful just for the sake of it. One of the toughest aspects to get right is the moment the villain comes on screen, fully revealing themselves to the audience.

Whether it's through their dialogue or sheer style or flourish, an introduction is often a great opportunity to showcase exactly why this villain is particularly dangerous. When done properly, a great villain intro leaves a lasting impression that viewers will remember for the rest of their lives. These are the best villain introductions in movies, which bring these antagonists to light in a way that is memorable, menacing, and awe-inspiring.

10 Maleficent (Eleanor Audley)

'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Image via Buena Vista Film Distribution

Sleeping Beauty is a Disney princess movie, which means Aurora (Mary Costa) needs an evil queen to go along with her innocent image, right? Enter Maleficent (Eleanor Audley), who appears at Aurora's baptism, angry that she wasn't invited. And make no mistake — she definitely lets it be known. Instead of barging in through the front door and stomping her feet, Maleficent causes a commotion by appearing in a huge green flame in the center of the ballroom.

A lot of movie villains should take notes because this is how one makes an effective entrance, letting everybody know how powerful, evil, and upset one is in one large, flamboyant action. Maleficent is arguably Disney's best female villain, and for a good reason: she's got style. Her entrance is so perfectly villainous and doesn't raise a whole lot of questions. She doesn't need to raise any doubts as to her intentions by that fiery green flash that she arrived in, which is what makes this particular moment so perfect.

Sleeping Beauty (1959) Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available *Availability in US Release Date January 29, 1959 Director Clyde Geronimi , Wolfgang Reitherman Cast Mary Costa , Bill Shirley , Eleanor Audley Runtime 75

9 Tai Lung (Ian McShane)

'Kung Fu Panda' (2008)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Tai Lung (Ian McShane) is a snow leopard and a former student of Master Shifu (Dustin Hoffman) in Kung Fu Panda. He was naturally skilled in martial arts but grew too proud and vain, believing himself to be the Dragon Warrior. Unfortunately for Tai Lung, he was denied this title and, in revenge, went on a rampage, destroying the Valley of Peace and causing catastrophic damage. For this, he was confined to the darkest pits of a maximum security prison.

All of this occurs off-screen, told only in story form to the audience. When Tai Lung actually makes his appearance, it is in his gigantic prison cell, where he is always bound in chains and under constant watch. In this scene, he breaks free, using his skills in kung fu to fight his way through the prison guards and make a cinematic escape into the mountains. This introduction lets viewers know that Tai Lung is just as dangerous as they have been led to believe and that he will certainly be a difficult adversary to take down.

8 Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz)

'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Image via The Weinstein Company

Inglourious Basterds is an alternate-history movie set during World War II, following a hypothetical attempt by Allied forces to assassinate Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler. Among one of Hitler's most trusted Nazi officers is the fictional Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz), who makes his entrance by having a drink, smoking a pipe, and making friendly conversation with a French farmer. The two talk about a few various topics, with Hans seeming polite and cordial throughout the exchange.

Meanwhile, brief glimpses show that the farmer is hiding a Jewish family beneath the floorboards. As the conversation presses on, Hans subtly lets this farmer know that he is aware of the family hiding underneath the floor and eventually drops all semblance of formality, demanding to know where they are hiding. Once the farmer tearfully shares their location, Hans executes them on the spot. It's a perfect introduction for such an evil character because it shows the evil the Nazis were capable of, as well as Hans' malicious cunning and love of toying with his victims, setting the tone perfectly for the rest of the movie.

7 John Doe (Kevin Spacey)

'Se7en' (1995)

Image via New Line Cinema

Se7en is a mystery film about a serial killer that begins a string of murders based around the biblical Seven Deadly Sins. For example, he kills a notorious glutton by forcing him to eat so much that his body cannot process such copious amounts of food. This serial killer is known only as John Doe, and for a substantial portion of the movie, he is extremely elusive, with every lead only resulting in dead end after dead end.

Halfway through the plot, John Doe suddenly appears in person at the police station, covered in blood and demanding the detectives to look at him, insisting that they have been searching for him. It's a little odd that he's so good at evading the police, yet suddenly, there he is, surrendering without resistance. It immediately raises suspicions of what he is planning, and his flat voice and unnerving ease easily creep people out. This villain introduction shows that John Doe is much more dangerous and cunning than the detectives assumed and that his most horrid acts are only just beginning.