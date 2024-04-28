From Odysseus in The Odyssey to Iron Man in the Infinity saga, people love a good hero. A character that audiences can root for and live out all of their romantic ideas of what people should be. More importantly, a good protagonist is classically known as a character audiences can depend on to do the right thing.

However, as society has become more cynical over the years, audiences are becoming increasingly comfortable with villains as the protagonists. Because someone has bad intentions doesn't necessarily make them someone audiences can't root for anymore. When done correctly, movies like The Godfather and Joker can win over audiences despite being led by truly terrifying protagonists. Of course, only films shooting on all cylinders can pull off this cinematic miracle.

10 'Despicable Me' (2010)

Directed by Chris Renaud and Pierre Coffin

This film was tailor-made for fans who ever wondered what it would be like if Dr. No from 007 adopted a family and had a change of heart. This modern classic also spawned another billion-dollar franchise, with the Minions helping break Disney and Pixar's hold on animated films.

Love it or hate it, this family-animated film and its characters have become ingrained in pop culture. Steve Carrel's Gru is the perfect villain with a heart of gold, mean-spirited but so over the top, it's impossible not to laugh. His charming growth from villain to father is formulaic but effective. However, the Minions are the real standouts, using a loud and physical style of comedy similar to old-school cartoons like The Loony Tunes.

WATCH ON PEACOCK

9 'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Directed by Jon Gilroy

Image via Open Road Films

This 2014 film about a photographer who loses all morals for the right shot made the audience's skin crawl to see how far its so-called protagonist was willing to go. Jake Gyllenhaal even starved for a year because director Jon Gilroy envisioned the character as a starving coyote.

This intense film uses its morally corrupt lead to show the link between sensationalism and capitalism and how this connection destroys lives. The terrifying Lou Bloom uses the people around him to get the footage he wants. Meanwhile, he's only doing this because his boss wants more and more salacious videos. Ironically, the more sensational Bloom's antics become, the more the viewer becomes immersed in the story.

Nightcrawler Release Date October 31, 2014 Director Dan Gilroy Cast Jake Gyllenhaal , Michael Papajohn , Marco Rodríguez , Bill Paxton , James Huang , Kent Shocknek , Rene Russo Runtime 117 minutes

Watch on Starz

8 'Joker' (2019)

Directed by Todd Phillips

Image via Warner Bros.

This Joker's origin film, influenced by Scorsese films like Taxi Driver and The Comedian, breathed new life into struggling DC films and the comic book movie genre as a whole. While most fans are guilty of loving the hilariously evil Joker character, fans rarely feel compassion for him. However, this film drops him in the most realistic take of Gotham, yet helps viewers see him as a real person.

Arthur Fleck starts as a good person who is mistreated by the world around him and then mistreats the world back in return. This film strips the franchise of super suits and fighting fans thought they wanted. Instead, Joker is a character study that shows anyone can turn into a villain if pushed far enough, making a modern classic.

WATCH ON NETFLIX

7 'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Paramount Pictures

Hollywood knows Martin Scorsese can make a thrilling mob film, but no one expected this white-collar crime movie to be on par with some of his best work.

This film feels like a spiritual successor to Good Fellas with its fast pace and wisecracking criminal narrator. Leonardo DiCaprio as Belfort and his hilarious antics hilarious and, at times, offensive, is deceptively charming despite being a criminal. Like his victims in the film, by the time audiences understand the true depths of his depravity, from beating his wife to destroying lives, it's already too late.

Watch on Paramount+

6 'American Psycho' (2000)

Directed by Mary Harron

Image via Lions Gate Films

This controversial film, based on the divisive bestseller about a Wall Street trader who goes on a murdering rampage, was blasted for being misogynistic and violent. Ironically, the director was a woman, and misogynistic and violent was precisely what she was going for.

This satirical film is a comedy wrapped in a psychological drama. While Bateman and his murders are genuinely disturbing, moments like Bateman's meltdown over someone with better business cards than him almost make this film feel like a comedy. While hilarious, Batman and his Wall Street cronies' over-the-top vanity, machismo, and conformity are a statement about 80s Greed Is Good culture, which puts materialistic things above people's well-being.

Watch on Peacock

5 'A Clock Work Orange' (1971)

Directed by Stanley Kubrick

Image via Warner Bros.

While released fifty-two years ago, Stanely Kubric's masterpiece about a criminal who's brainwashed into being a good citizen is still widely debated today. This disturbing critique on prison reform is full of strange, eye-catching imagery that makes it feel like a painting in a museum.

Meanwhile, Kubrick keeps the viewers emotionally at a distance, leaving the audience just to observe. Still, the audience manages to feel sympathy for a reformed deviant, only to be disappointed when the film reaches its thesis. Alex returns to being depraved after he's allowed to make his own choices again, proving people can't be forced to reform themselves.

A Clockwork Orange Release Date December 19, 1971 Director Stanley Kubrick Cast Malcolm McDowell , Patrick Magee , Michael Bates , Warren Clarke , John Clive , Adrienne Corri Runtime 136

RENT ON Amazon

4 'Scarface' (1983)

Directed by Brian De Palmer

Image via Universal Pictures

There is no reason why an arrogant, foul-mouthed, murdering adulterer should be endearing to audiences. Yet this remake about a drug kingpin who lets success get to his head and defies the odds. Although a critical bomb, it has become one of the most quoted films of all time, and its posters still hang on the walls of countless bachelor pads.

This film is all about the greatness and danger of the American Dream. Viewers witness Tony go from a poor political rebel to a successful drug lord solely because of his drive. This makes Tony oddly admirable, and Al Pacino's exuberant performance only adds to this likability. The violence is well-shot and tense, and it is not for the squeamish. However, it's a pivotal part of the film as audiences see the cost of each nugget of Tony's success. However, the lasting impact of fans deciding to view Scarface as a cautionary tale of getting what you want or an inspirational story of doing what you want sets this film apart.

Scarface Release Date December 9, 1983 Director Brian De Palma Cast Al Pacino , Steven Bauer , Michelle Pfeiffer , Mary Elizabeth Mastrantonio , Robert Loggia , Miriam Colon Runtime 170 minutes

WATCH ON HULU

3 'Taxi Driver' (1976)

Directed by Martin Scorsese

Image via Columbia Pictures

Martin Scorsese's timeless psychological thriller about a lonely taxi driver whose lack of purpose drives him mad was selected for preservation in the National Film Registry. Rober Deniro's "You talkin' to me" quip also became ingrained into the pop culture zeitgeist, even for people who've never seen the film.

What's so scary about this movie is that it reminds viewers that every villain is the hero of their own story. Robert Deniero's memorable performance as Bickel convincingly sells that he's a lost soul slowly losing his grip on reality. Scorsese's subtle direction constantly repeats Bickel's mundane routine and makes New York feel post-apocalyptic, causing viewers to be as alienated as him. Hauntingly, as Bickle fights to feel alive and seen becomes violent, the film starts to seem like Scorsese is foreshadowing the nation's future.

Rent on Amazon

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Directed by Frances Ford Coppola

Image via Paramount Pictures

Frances Ford Coppola's brilliant film takes audiences on a gangster odyssey where a straight-laced marine becomes a hardened criminal. Despite the ballooning budget, producers wanting more action, and studio heads ready to fire him, this film got eleven Oscar nominations, not to mention winning Best Picture Actor and Screenplay.

Coppola's genius storytelling is on full display in The Godfather. He uses lighting and cinematography to tell viewers about characters without them ever saying a word and foreshadows future events before they happen. The set design and attention to detail immerse viewers in a close-knit Italian family in the 40s. Even more impressive is Coppola's take on what can only be considered a villain's journey. While Micheal may be a villain, audiences take this journey with him and, like family, feel loyalty to Micheal. While this film is ultimately about family, it also shows the importance of choices. The choices of these characters are their true undoing.

The Godfather (1972) Release Date March 14, 1972 Director Francis Ford Coppola Cast Marlon Brando , Al Pacino , James Caan , Richard S. Castellano , Robert Duvall , Sterling Hayden Runtime 175 minutes

Watch on Peacock

1 'Psycho' (1964)

Directed by Alfred Hitchcock

Image via Paramount Pictures

Before M. Night Shyamalan and his infamous twist endings, there was Alfred Hitchcock. This horror about serial killers shocked audiences at the time with its ending and still influences movies today.

As far as thrillers are concerned, it's hard to get more iconic than Psycho. From the emotive score and camera techniques to the premature death of the main character, this film stands the test of time. That said, the discovery that protagonist Norman Bates is masquerading as multiple characters and the movie's true villain makes this film one of the greatest ever made.

Psycho Release Date June 22, 1960 Director Alfred Hitchcock Cast Anthony Perkins , Vera Miles , John Gavin , Martin Balsam , John McIntire , Simon Oakland Runtime 109 minutes

RENT ON AMAZON

NEXT:The 30 Best Movie Villains Of All Time, Ranked