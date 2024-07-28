Redemption arcs are tricky to get right because after building up a character for fans to despise, their minds will be hard to sway. A redemption arc takes an unlikable character and flips them around to slowly realize their wrongdoings and match their atonement to their sins. When done well, these arcs can change a character forever, making them fan-favorites, such as Zuko from Avatar: The Last Airbender.

However, it is even more challenging to have a redemption arc in a movie because, unlike a TV show that can explore the development for multiple episodes, a movie needs to accomplish this in around 2 hours while focusing on other elements. But that's what makes redemption arcs in movies so impressive and satisfying. Having fans like an awful villain by the end of the movie is so rare, but they have the potential to steal the film when done right.

10 Doc Ock

Played by Alfred Molina

Introduced as the villain in one of the greatest superhero movies, Spider-Man 2, Doc Ock is the main threat to Spider-Man in the movie. After his cybernetic arms take control of his mind, Otto goes on a rampage from murder, theft, and destruction, where he encounters Spider-Man. Hell-bent on completing his project to have the power of the sun in the palm of his hands, he becomes a rival to Spider-Man.

While Otto wasn't in his right mind as a villain, he was still responsible for everything wrong that happened. Only when Peter revealed himself to Otto did he get some clarity and sacrifice himself to stop the reactor from exploding and killing them all. Even though he redeemed himself, it wasn't really an arc; he came to his senses and atoned for his actions. Either way, the superb acting by Alfred Molina and the in-depth writing help make Doc Ock the best Spider-Man villain.

9 Nux

Played by Nicholas Hoult

In Mad Max: Fury Road, war boys serve as Immortan Joe's servants and soldiers, indoctrinated into believing in Valhalla and noble death. Nux is one of the war boys, with his only goal being to please Immortan Joe by capturing Furiosa and getting back the wives. To do this, Nux does horrible things to Max, Furiosa and the wives but ultimately fails.

However, after forming a special bond with Capable and embarrassing himself in front of Immortan Joe, Nux starts to help Max and Furiosa. Having someone actually care for him goes a long way, and so his redemption begins when he gets the truck out of the mud. His redemption is complete when he flips the tanker, defeating some remnants of The Citadel and blocking the path for the group to escape. Tom Hardy as Max may have been the star, but Nux, the war boy, forced his way into fans' hearts through his touching story of redemption.

8 Lt. Gorman

Played by William Hope

While Gorman in Aliens wasn't a villain, his ineptitude could be described as villainous. Despite being the battalion's commanding officer, he didn't have much experience, hurting the group in a severe situation. His inexperience led countless soldiers to their deaths while he could only watch in horror, but luckily, a container knocked him unconscious, and Ripley took command.

Getting knocked out was the wake-up call Gorman needed. He realized he wasn't in charge anymore, which lifted that burden and allowed him to finally gain some experience. Gorman finally worked up some courage and helped save Ripley and Newt from being impregnated by face-huggers. With him and Vasquez injured and surrounded by xenomorphs, he sacrificed himself to take down a hoard of aliens. Many fans didn't expect a story of redemption in one of the scariest Alien movies, but Gorman proved to be an interesting character.

7 Ivan Drago

Played by Dolph Lundgren

There isn't a more infamous villain in the Rocky franchise than Rocky IV's Ivan Drago. As a puppet for the Soviet government, Drago was simply a robotic boxing machine with only one thing on his mind: win, no matter the cost. However, the cost of his fight against Apollo Creed was too large, with Drago killing him in the ring and showing zero sympathy for the boxer.

Despite his evil deeds in Rocky IV, Drago's redemption doesn't come until Creed 2, when he has his son challenge Adonis Creed. The movie humanizes the character, with his son Viktor being crucial in changing Ivan. When Ivan loses to Rocky, the nation shuns him, and they crawl back to him only now because of Viktor's fight. With Viktor getting badly beaten, Ivan throws in the towel, bringing him to understand what is right and halfway through his redemption arc. While his redemption wasn't completed, seeing it go halfway with the promise of completing it off-screen is very interesting. However, Dolph Lundgren discussed a Drago spin-off that could further redeem the character.

6 Boromir

Played by Sean Bean

While Boromir isn't exactly a villain in The Lord of the Rings: The Fellowship of the Ring, he certainly does show villainous tendencies when corrupted by the ring's power. He gets increasingly aggressive throughout the film, even attacking Frodo to try and get the ring, breaking trust within the group. Boromir is responsible for Frodo running away and potentially causing danger on the quest.

A deleted scene from The Two Towers gives more context to Boromir's motivations as the burden of responsibility forced him to take action in retrieving the ring. His relationship with Merry and Pippin helps show his good side, and when he has time to reflect on his wrongdoings, he finally realizes he needs to change. The brilliance in his redemption is that he doesn't save Frodo, but Merry and Pippin, two seemingly useless civilians, show Boromir's selfless and kind nature to help anyone in danger by sacrificing himself.

5 Roy Batty

Played by Rutger Hauer

Roy Batty, one of the four replicants Deckard needs to destroy in Blade Runner, serves as their leader for the rogue replicants. He displayed psychotic and unstable tendencies on his quest to meet his creator and give him more time to live. While being hunted by Deckard, Roy Batty murders multiple innocent people, including Sebastian and Chu, proving himself to be unstable and dangerous.

In a twist ending, Roy saves Deckard from falling off a building, and while this doesn't redeem him for everything he's done, his final beautiful and improved monologue gives context before his death. In a world where he has seen death everywhere, he still sees the beauty in the world and humans, wishing to be remembered so as not to disappear into nothingness. Roy saves the man trying to kill him the entire movie after finally understanding human emotion and memories, wishing to be like that.

4 Nebula

Played by Karen Gillan

Playing the savage and chaotic sister to Gamora and daughter to Thanos, Nebula proved to be a hindrance to the Avengers and guardians throughout the MCU. Constantly losing to Gamora, Thanos would replace her body parts with cybernetic parts. This torture took her down a path of revenge and hatred with a losing complex. Being an expert killer, she seemed far beyond redemption until Guardians of the Galaxy 2.

Her second appearance finally gave her time to grow and speak with Gamora, giving her insight into her past. The sisters make amends, and Nebula gains the new goal of killing Thanos, showing clear development but still leaning on old methods. However, Avengers: Endgame paired her with Tony Stark, where she would get her first taste of winning, even if it was just a paper football game. Time travelling allowed her to look at her old self and reflect and make a change, which is visible in Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Originally meant to be killed off in the first Guardians of the Galaxy movie, the villainous Nebula underwent a beautiful transition into redemption and eventually became one of the most likable characters in the MCU with the best redemption arc.