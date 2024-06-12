There’s simply no doubt about it: villains are some of the best characters in all of media. After all, without villains, how would we even know that heroes exist? Sometimes, they can be sympathetic; other times, they are pure, unfiltered evil. Whatever the case, villains have a style, methodology, and appeal all their own. But there is one element about some villains that tends to go overlooked — their underlings, head minions, or good, old-fashioned sidekicks.

The sidekicks of villains can either be their most useful tool or the biggest thorn in their sides. They can be even more depraved than their master or have more conflicted emotions about doing their boss’ dirty work. Either way, they are quite memorable characters and have stolen the show from their overlords in franchises such as Disney, James Bond, and Harry Potter. These are the best villainous sidekicks in movies, streaming the show whenever they appear and even pulling focus from the main baddie.

10 Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter)

The Harry Potter Series (2007-2011)

The primary female member of the Death Eaters, Bellatrix Lestrange (Helena Bonham Carter) is one of the most fanatical supporters of Voldemort’s (Ralph Fiennes) agenda. Her exploits include torturing Neville Longbottom’s (Matthew Lewis) parents to the point of insanity and killing Sirius Black (Gary Oldman), Dobby (Toby Jones), and her niece, Tonks (Natalia Tena). While Voldermort is cold, calculating, and quiet, Bellatrix is loud and bloodthirsty like a rabid animal.

Serving time in Azkaban will not exactly do wonders for anyone’s mind, but after escaping with her fellow Death Eaters, Bellatrix clearly has more than a few screws loose. She delights in tormenting those like Harry (Daniel Radcliffe) with the death of their loved ones at her hands. Her hunger for chaos and blood ultimately proves to be her undoing, making a fatal mistake by trying to kill Ginny Weasley (Bonnie Wright) and angering the girl's mother, Molly (Julie Walters).

9 Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen)

'GoldenEye' (1995)

Some people go bad out of desperation, while others do it for the thrill. And then there are those who do what they do for the pure lust of it. Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen) is a Russian assassin and former Soviet Air Force member, now working for traitorous MI6 agent and James Bond’s (Pierce Brosnan) thought-to-be-dead former partner, Alec Trevelyan (Sean Bean). Dispatching soldiers and civilians with ease, Xenia meets her match with Bond when they face off — she escapes with her life the first time but isn't so lucky the second.

A henchman with a quite literal lust for blood, Xenia frequently seeks to fulfill a specific appetite when killing and enjoys a rather unconventional approach to disposing of her victims: crushing them between her thighs. With an attitude more depraved than her boss, Xenia Onatopp has gone down in cinematic history as one of the most beautiful, glamorous, dangerous, and outright best Bond girls.

8 Bob Hawkins (Tracey Walker)

'Batman' (1989)

While not the most high-profile of the villains that have graced Gotham City, Bob Hawkins (Tracey Walker) is beloved by fans in spite of not really doing much in his sole appearance in 1989’s Batman. Already Jack Napier’s (Jack Nicholson) number one guy, he remains by his boss’s side when he becomes the Joker. And Bob is no slouch either, managing to successfully threaten the likes of Commissioner Gordon (Pat Hingle) and Lt. Eckhardt (William Hootkins).

Unfortunately, the Joker repays his loyalty by shooting him during the film’s climax for no reason other than to blow off some steam. Bob may not get much coverage compared to the film’s biggest stars, but from what little audiences get of him, they can tell he’s just a guy trying to do his job. Quiet, loyal, and with a gun and boombox at the ready, when you needed a job done in Gotham, Bob was truly the number one guy.

7 Leonard (Martin Landau)

'North by Northwest' (1959)

North by Northwest is a Hitchcock classic that tells a tale of mistaken identity, as Roger Thornhill (Cary Grant) is mistaken for a spy by a group of Soviets. While seeking to clear his name, Thornhill finds himself unwittingly framed for multiple crimes and discovers the hole he's been thrust into goes deeper than he could have imagined. No character in the film is as quietly sinister as Phillip Vandamm’s (James Mason) personal secretary, Leonard (Martin Landau).

While he consistently maintains a calm demeanor, Leonard is certainly not afraid to get his hands dirty if it means killing and torturing his captives. He remains fiercely loyal to Vandamm, revealing that the gun Eve (Eva Marie Saint) used to fake Roger's death was filled with blanks to throw them off the trail. His interest in Vendamm has been speculated by critics, Hitchcock scholars, and even confirmed by Landau himself, to be based on more romantic feelings than what audiences in 1959 would have expected.

6 Mystique - (Rebecca Romijn)

The X-Men Series (2000-2006)

While Jennifer Lawrence’s portrayal of Raven Darkhölme was an admirable attempt to turn her into a heroic, if complicated, figure, Rebecca Romijin’s portrayal of Mystique as Magneto’s (Ian McKellen) right-hand woman remains the blueprint. Quiet, calculating, and able to transform her body and voice into whatever shape she desires, Mystique is a loyal member of Magneto’s Brotherhood of Mutants, seeking to further Mutant-kind's cause by subduing humanity.

With her abilities, Mystique aids in kidnapping Mutant-hating Senator Robert Kelly (Bruce Davison), hijacks the Xavier Institute and sabotages Cerebro, busts Magneto out of prison, and discovers plans to exterminate Mutants, just to name a few. Mystique is a victim of mutant prejudice, but unlike Lawrence’s later incarnation, she is actually "mutant and proud." Romjin's Mystique feels no remorse for those she has to step over to ensure Magneto’s vision is realized.

5 Stephen Warren (Samuel L. Jackson)

'Django Unchained' (2012)

Some sidekicks may be equals to the villain, while others are nothing more than minions. And then there are sidekicks who actually possess more power and intelligence than their masters but are more than happy to enjoy a subservient position out of true loyalty. When Django Freeman (Jamie Foxx) and Dr. King Schultz (Christoph Waltz) arrive on the plantation known as Candyland, Stephen Warren (Samuel L. Jackson) seems more like a racist caricature than a real person — a subservient, cheerful buffoon who serves his white master well. Soon, Django finds out that behind that exterior, Stephen is much smarter and far more dangerous than he appears.

While he may be a slave in the Antebellum South, his position as head slave of the house and his close relationship with iconic Western villain Calvin J. Candie (Leonardo DiCaprio) give him a unique position of power. Stephen cruelly enjoys abusing his power over the other slaves, would gladly sell them out to save his skin, and hates the sight of a free black man like Django when he comes into his world. Calvin J. Candie may believe himself the star, but Stephen is the true master of Candyland.

4 Renfield (Dwight Frye)

'Dracula' (1931)

While his original incarnation in the Bram Stoker novel is an important character, it was the 1931 Universal film version of Dracula that brought Renfield (Dwight Frye) into the spotlight. Essentially taking Jonathan Harker’s place as the protagonist of the first act, Renfield is a solicitor who comes to an old Transylvanian castle to meet Count Dracula (Bela Lugosi) and becomes his borderline insane servant.

Dracula may be the true evil, but Renfield becomes a genuinely creepy presence, eating bugs and spiders for their blood with a smile like the Cheshire Car. But even at his worst, he still holds enough of a conscience to try and warn Mina Seward (Helen Chandler) of the danger the Count possesses, even trying to stop him at the cost of his life. Renfield is such a layered character that he would eventually become a crucial part of Dracula's story. Dwight Fry was one of Universal's best monster actors, making Renfield both unsettling and strangely sympathetic.

3 Count Rugen (Christopher Guest)

'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Count Tyrone Rugen (Christopher Guest) is not just the villain’s sidekick but the archenemy of supporting character Inigo Montoya (Mandy Patinkin). When Montoya was a child, a six-fingered man demanded Montoya’s father build him a sword but killed him when he refused to pay for a tenth of the price. Seeking to avenge his fallen father, the boy challenged the six-fingered man to a duel. The man wins, giving Montoya two scars and sending him on a lifelong pursuit of justice.

Rugen is among the best characters in The Princess Bride and is a far more hateable villain than his boss, the odious Prince Humperdinck (Chris Sarandon). Rugen's final battle against Inigo is a sword fight for the ages, with a defeat that might be more satisfying than the fight between Westley and Humperdinck. Rugen is that rare case of a sidekick having a more engaging plotline than his master.

2 Mini Me (Verne Troyer)

The Austin Powers Films (1999-2002)

Austin Powers is a franchise that serves as a tribute/parody of the original campy Bond films, and Mini Me (Verne Troyer) is the perfect embodiment of their creativity and ridiculousness. Created by Dr. Evil’s (Mike Myers) scientists, Mini Me is a perfect clone of the evil genius, with the biggest difference being that he’s 1/8th his size. The hilarious Dr. Evil quickly accepts him as a surrogate son, even more so at first than his actual son, Scott (Seth Green).

Despite his small stature, Mini Me is surprisingly strong, almost managing to take out Austin (Mike Myers) in their first battle and lifting stronger weights than his master while in prison. While Dr. Evil treats him more like a pet and the film's universe subjects him to a number of short jokes, Mini Me does prove his worth as both a villainous and anti-heroic sidekick, even ending the trilogy getting Britney Spears’ phone number.

1 Kronk (Patrick Warburton)

'The Emperor’s New Groove' (2000)

Long ago in a South American kingdom, the royal adviser Yzma (Eartha Kitt) has just been fired from her post by Emperor Kuzco (David Spade). Hungry for revenge, she and her right-hand lackey Kronk (Patrick Warburton) plot to kill the emperor and take over the empire. Unfortunately, instead of being poisoned, Kuzco is transformed into a lama and sent on the lamb, and Yzma and Kronk must get him back before it’s too late.

Captain Hook may have Smee, and Jafar may have Iago, but Kronk beats them all, being one of the funniest Disney villains. Much like the former, he wants to do the best job he can manage; alas, Kronk is too bumbling, nice, and thick-headed to pull it off successfully. He’s a villain sidekick who may lack in brains but more than makes up for it with his brawn, cooking skills, and easygoing nature. Yzma may not appreciate him, but everyone could certainly use a Kronk in their lives.