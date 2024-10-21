It might be tempting to think of the 1950s as a clean and wholesome decade, especially within American culture, given how nostalgically that whole post-World War II period is sometimes depicted. Movies were also less confronting back then, for the most part, with certain restrictions in place that put limits on the kinds of violent and/or disturbing actions one could depict on-screen.

But that doesn’t mean the decade as a whole lacked movies that explored interesting villains capable of great acts of evil, as some of the following characters from the 1950s will hopefully demonstrate. It’s also important to note that these characters are great examples of villains for differing reasons. Some of them are tragic/sympathetic villains, some are shady and somewhat morally complex, and some are just outright evil in wonderfully unapologetic ways.

10 Bruno Antony

'Strangers on a Train' (1951)

Strangers on a Train is both one of the best Alfred Hitchcock movies and one of the darkest, which is saying something, considering the filmmaker’s macabre body of work. It kicks off with two strangers (surprise) meeting on a train (also surprise), and one of them outlines to the other how they could cooperate in getting rid of unwanted people out of each of their lives, by committing murders for each other.

The other man treats it as a joke, but the genuinely evil Bruno Antony is sincere about it, which kicks the movie into high gear when he begins to make the far-fetched scheme a reality. Strangers on a Train doesn’t mess around, and it’s the uncompromising approach – and the vileness of the central villain – that help it hold up to date as a great thriller.

9 Eve Harrington

'All About Eve' (1950)

The stakes in All About Eve might not be life-or-death in quite the same way as something like Strangers on a Train, but that doesn’t mean it’s a movie that can’t support a compelling central villain. It takes place in the world of Broadway, with the story mostly being about the rivalry between two stage actresses, Margo Channing (a veteran actress) and Eve Harrington (a surprisingly ruthless newcomer).

You have to be a pretty good villain to have the title reference you by name, and Eve Harrington is exactly that. To some extent, you can understand why she wants to pursue fame and glory, but her methods become increasingly dramatic as the film progresses. All About Eve is subtle and the characters are often underhanded, but everyone’s ultimate motives – be they villainous or otherwise – shine through in interesting ways eventually.

All About Eve Release Date October 6, 1950 Director Joseph L. Mankiewicz Cast Bette Davis , Anne Baxter , George Sanders , Celeste Holm , Gary Merrill , Hugh Marlowe Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Drama

8 Captain Hank Quinlan

'Touch of Evil' (1958)

Orson Welles directed Touch of Evil and had a prominent supporting role within the film too, playing a shady police officer named Captain Hank Quinlan. There’s an argument to be made that he’s the most memorable part of the movie, though the protagonist is played by Charlton Heston, who’s a narcotics agent that butts heads with Welles’s character.

In Touch of Evil, Quinlan isn't outright a monster through and through, as he has something of a tragic past and one can sometimes understand why he behaves the way he does. But throughout the film, he continually comes close to crossing certain lines, and eventually does, emerging as the closest thing that this appropriately shadowy and sometimes morally ambiguous film noir classic has to a central villain.

7 Maleficent

'Sleeping Beauty' (1959)

Even though animated Disney movies are family-friendly, that doesn’t stop some of the best ones from having genuinely great central villains. As far back as the 1930s, there was the Evil Queen from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, and the Disney Renaissance period was also home to the likes of The Lion King’s Scar and Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston.

Somewhere in the middle of those two periods was Sleeping Beauty, based on a centuries-old fairytale. This film adaptation has the ominously named Maleficent, an evil fairy who claims to be the Mistress of All Evil, can hold a grudge like no one else, and proves able to transform herself into a fearsome dragon by the movie's end. Her memorable character design helps ensure she’s even more iconic, too.

6 Godzilla

'Godzilla' (1954)

It should be noted that Godzilla isn't always a villainous character, sometimes appearing as a full-on hero/defender of Earth, while at other times being something of a more complex antihero. It does really depend on the movie (of which there are many), and that’s one key thing that makes the whole series great: the variety,