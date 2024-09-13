They are the characters we love to hate, played by some actors who are great at being bad. A good old-fashioned murderous, diabolical, and scheming villain has the potential to turn a mediocre movie into a good one and a good one into a great cinematic experience. As the millennium flipped, many standout bad guys were played by some of the best talents in Hollywood in everything from action blockbusters to exhilarating crime thrillers.

From the classically Shakespearean-trained Sir Ian McKellen in the X-Men movies to the versatile and electric Denzel Washington in Training Day, the decade of the 2000s has a little bit of everything in the way of sinister characters that steal the movie from their antagonist counterpart. These are the finest and most badass black-hatted meanies that kicked off the new century with some seriously dark mojo, leaving audiences marveling even after the credits rolled.

10 Magneto (Ian McKellen)

'X-Men' (2000)

Sir Ian McKellen has been doing his thing on stage and screen for over 60 years. Most know him as the kindly wizard Gandalf the Gray/White from Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings, but this British-born thespian has enormous range. Classicly trained, McKellen brings an undeniable grace to even his most despicable roles, and as Magneto in X-Men, he proves a terrific foil for Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and his band of mutants.

The power to manipulate all forms of metal is pretty damn cool, as is his willingness to do everything in his power to ensure mutant-kind's survival. Unfortunately for Xavier, Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), Storm (Halle Berry), and the rest of the X-Men, Magneto falls away and becomes their arch nemesis hellbent on wreaking havoc and causing all manner of chaos. McKellen is beautiful as the fiendish and highly intelligent villain with an incredibly dark agenda, starting the millennium in the right way for bad guys.

9 John Kramer (Tobin Bell)

'Saw' (2004)

Creators Leigh Wannell and James Wan struck gold with the unexpected hit Saw in 2004. Much of the success was due to the jaw-dropping twist at the end, where audiences get the first look at John Kramer (Jigsaw), played by character actor Tobin Bell. It was such a unique and original play within the horror genre that it immediately stood head and shoulders above most horror films that preceded it. The hugely successful Saw franchise only reaffirmed that Jack Kramer was a villain audiences wanted to see more of.

It wasn't just Wannell and Wan's wonderful curveball that had fans so enamored with Saw but also John Kramer's carefully planned and orchestrated brutal physiological torture. The mind games that Kramer forces the two men (Cary Elwes and Wannell) to participate in are some of the cruelest and almost unwatchable acts of terror ever captured on film. Bell's deep voice and flat affect are ideal for a tortured completely bereft of empathy and emotion, making the character as badass as he is terrifying.

8 Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina)

'Spider-Man 2' (2004)

All of Stan Lee's Marvel Universe villains seemingly have brilliant origin stories that warp their worldview.​​​​​ Brilliant Dr. Otto Octavius had the scientific smarts to go with his anger. In the sequel to the original Tobey Maguire-led version of Spidey and his alter ego, Peter Parker, Alfred Molina steals the web slinger's thunder as one of the most fascinating and hardcore villains of the Spider-Man universe. Indeed, Molina's Doc Ock is one of the biggest reasons the second Spider-Man is considered better than the first.

Molina is a brilliant performer who has played a myriad of different roles. When one thinks he's been pegged as a success in one kind of part, The British actor turns around and delivers a better character in a different genre. Doc Ock is viscerally intimidating and imposing, one of Spider-Man's most badass villains. It is frightening how he scales buildings with his mechanical tentacles and makes devious multitasking look routine. With his circular-rimmed sunglasses and flowing black trenchcoat, he looks the part.

7 William "Bill the Butcher" Cutting (Daniel Day-Lewis)

'Gangs of New York' (2002)

Daniel Day-Lewis, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Martin Scorsese are a once-in-a-lifetime trio of cinematic brilliance. The way the auteur director pits Day-Lewis' Bill the Butcher against DiCaprio's Amsterdam Valon is filmmaking at its finest. Arguably the finest actor of his generation, Day-Lewis as a villain is as good as it gets, and the noted method actor does not disappoint in Gangs of New York, creating one of the best characters in Scorsese's filmography.

The most terrifying villains always share one thing in common: they have zero empathy for other people and their feelings. Day-Lewis is the meanest, sociopathic hardass that Five Points has ever seen, a ruthless man who just doesn't care. This quality also makes him terrifying as the alpha bad guy in a Civil War Era New York City teeming with gang members and duplicitous politicians like Boss Tweed. Getting Day-Lewis to play this badass villain was one of the greatest coups of Scorsese's acclaimed career.

6 Alonzo Harris (Denzel Washington)

'Training Day' (2000)

Alonzo Harris owns the streets of Los Angeles, and it will be a nightmare 24 hours for Jake Hoyt (Ethan Hawke) on Training Day. Denzel Washington walked away with an Academy Award for his larger-than-life portrayal of one of the most crooked and unrepentant cops in film history. Washington has always thrived as an on-screen force of nature, and this villain role may be his magnum opus in a career that has spanned over forty years.

In a long career filled with versatile and dynamic roles, Washington kicks it up a notch to play this crooked cop. Partnering with longtime collaborator Antoine Fuqua, Washington seems to have a comfort level that allows him to take over and fill up the screen in every scene. It's not like Washington isn't already so committed to his part that he needs any help, but in Training Day, he delivers a timeless villainous performance that is badass while remaining utterly detestable.

5 O-Ren Ishii (Lucy Liu)

'Kill Bill: Vol.1' (2003)

Throughout Quentin Tarantino's wonderfully eclectic oeuvre, he has routinely hand-picked actors and actresses and dropped them into roles that audiences had no idea they could shine in. First, it was John Travolta as Vincent Vega in Pulp Fiction; later, it was Lucy Liu as O-Ren Ishii in the hyper-violent bloody revenge thriller Kill Bill: Vol. 1. Of all the Kill Bill villains, O-Ren stands out for the same reason that most of the great villains on this list do: she is an infallible killing machine.

Liu rose to stardom in television serials like Ally McBeal in the 1990s, but it was the role of the hardcore, katana-wielding villain that cemented her as an icon of the 2000s. O-Ren Ishii is at the top of the food chain of assassins that The Bride (Uma Thurman) must navigate before actually killing Bill (David Carradine). Liu's steely glare and athleticism make her the most badass villain in this revenge thriller. It was a win-win for both Lui and Tarantino, and O-Ren remains one of the director's finest creations.

4 Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem)

'No Country For Old Men' (2007)

"This is the best deal you're going to get. I won't tell you that you can save yourself because you can't." Javier Bardem as the ruthless terminator Anton Chigurh in No Country For Old Men is one of cinema's best performances. He definitely isn't anyone's "friend-o" in one of the Coen Brothers' most fulfilling and masterfully crafted films, giving his victims a 50/50 chance of living; what more can one ask for from a highly motivated hitman?

As previously mentioned, John Kramer's baritone dulcet in the Saw movies added an element of terror to the character. Well, Chigurh drops it another couple of octaves to give his character a truly horrifying presence. He isn't a large man, but his unyielding philosophy on chance and fate and his proficiency with a captive bolt stunner give the character more layers and nuance that only a team like the Coen's can deliver on the big screen.

3 Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes)

The Harry Potter Saga (2001-2011)

The epic Harry Potter saga includes one of the most badass villains of the 2000s. Ralph Fiennes is deliciously demented as Voldemort, debuting in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. Growing with the part across the movies, audiences got to see this dark wizard played by one of the finest actors in the business. The result is a tantalizing battle of good versus evil as Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Hermione (Emma Watson), and Ron (Rupert Grint) battle with Voldemort as he fights to prevent them from finding the eight Horcruxes.

Voldemort is the most freaky and viscerally frightening-looking villain of the 2000s. With his noseless face, bald and veiny skull, and sharp teeth, he's the kind of bad guy who shows up in your nightmares. But Fiennes gives him a dark grace that makes the macabre wizard even more disquieting and unforgettable. Ultimately, his hatred and overwhelming desire to keep Harry from completing his mission consumes him, but not before Fiennes delivers one of the most twisted villains of the decade.