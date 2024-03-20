Everyone loves a good villain, or at least loves to hate a good villain. Most movies - whether fictional or based on true events - simply wouldn't function the same way without compelling antagonists, if they even functioned at all. Heroes and anti-heroes alike need obstacles to overcome, with the provision of such things often falling on the capable shoulders of a story's villain, or villains, to the point where movies without traditional antagonists are quite uncommon.

Certain villains from the 2010s already feel iconic, especially from large-scale blockbusters that seemingly everyone's seen (the MCU having its fair share of great ones, for example, alongside some lesser ones). The following villains, however, tend to be more underrated, or come from movies that aren't quite as popular. Such individuals may be well-recognized as being dastardly and deliciously evil, but deserve more of a spotlight on them for the conflict they create and/or the boldness of their personalities.

10 The MUTOs

'Godzilla' (2014)

It’s a stretch to call 2014’s Godzilla underrated, given it kicked off the ongoing MonsterVerse and is currently the highest-grossing movie in the long-running series. When he’s shown (which isn’t much until the final act), Godzilla undeniably steals the show, and more than deserves to be the titular character before the series went one step further and straight up labeled him King of the Monsters in the 2019 sequel.

But the King of the Monsters’ opponents in 2014’s Godzilla, the MUTOs, deserve a little more love than they tend to get. Their name is short for “Massive Unidentified Terrestrial Organism,” and not only do they have a cool design, but a pair of them put up a surprisingly good fight against Godzilla during a spectacular climactic battle that’s easily the best part of the entire movie.

9 Faizal Khan

'Gangs of Wasseypur' (2012)

An epic crime saga told in two parts, Gangs of Wasseypur is a high-intensity, fast-paced, and consistently entertaining film that more than earns its total runtime of nearly five-and-a-half hours. It has a narrative with an impressively wide scope, taking place over numerous decades and thereby being able to tell a story that spans generations, centering on the ongoing violent conflict between two crime families in India.

Narratively, Gangs of Wasseypur owes a little to both The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II, but does more than enough things differently to entirely feel like its own thing; a case of being inspired rather than ripping something off. It’s also hard to pick a great villain when almost all the characters are some shade of evil, but it’s Faizal Khan – who’s at the center of much of Part 2 – who’s perhaps the most memorably ruthless. His character arc is comparable to Michael Corleone’s, and it’s genuinely quite shocking to see how bloodthirsty and blinded by revenge he becomes by the saga’s end.

8 Janine "Smurf" Cody

'Animal Kingdom' (2010)

Animal Kingdom might be more well-recognized as a TV series nowadays, but that series – which ended up running for an impressive six seasons – was based on a 2010 film of the same name. Both film and series revolve around a crime family, with the 2010 movie being set in Australia and focusing on a young man who’s forced to live with his grandmother, and gradually learns about what she and some other family members of his do for a living.

Jacki Weaver plays this grandmother, and shows herself to be a calculating and surprisingly sinister matriarch of the family, and someone who’s pulling most of the strings. Ben Mendelsohn also plays a great villain here, as the most outwardly physical and aggressive member of the Cody crime family, but Weaver’s character – not so menacingly nicknamed “Smurf” – is a different kind of villain; a more subtle and inevitably more memorable one.

7 Clas Greve

'Headhunters' (2011)

Like the aforementioned Gangs of Wasseypur and Animal Kingdom, Headhunters is a movie that’s not too interested in having a direct line between good and evil, and is all the better for it. It’s a remarkably thrilling neo-noir with a very flawed protagonist out of his depths against more cunning forces, notably a man whom he steals a valuable painting from and then ends up being pursued by for much of the film.

Given the main character’s far from a good guy, it feels a little strange singling out a villain here, but he is opposed to Nikolaj Coster-Waldau’s Clas, and the actor – who’s best known for playing Jamie Lannister in Game of Thrones – does shine in the role. The entirety of Headhunters pits an overly ambitious and weak protagonist against a wronged but cruel antagonist, in a way, and the resulting game of cat and mouse is a blast to watch play out.

6 David

'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

The Alien series is home to some great villains, including the Xenomorph from the 1979 original and the greedy/callous Carter J. Burke from 1986’s Aliens. More underrated, however, is the android David from the ever-divisive Alien: Covenant, which stands as a sequel to Prometheus that also feels like a more direct prequel to earlier films in the Alien series, given the emphasis on horror and creature terror.

But beyond any alien or aliens, it’s Michael Fassbender’s David who drives so much of the conflict in Alien: Covenant, with his cold and calculating decisions being just as brutal as any alien creature seen in the series. He’s opposed to all the human characters and the friendlier android Walter (also played by Michael Fassbender), and is arguably the best and most memorable part of the entire film.

5 Daniel Lugo

'Pain & Gain' (2013)

While Michael Bay is best known for his bombastic action blockbusters, he also made a surprisingly good crime movie in 2013: Pain & Gain. It’s a mean-spirited and darkly comedic one that may rub some the wrong way, given the approach it takes to telling a story inspired by real events, but in his own very Michael Bay way, it’s nevertheless made apparent that those at the narrative’s center are not good people.

The three main characters are a trio of gym junkies led by Daniel Lugo (Mark Wahlberg), who concocts a plan to abduct and then extort a wealthy businessman to obtain his fortune. This goes wrong, and a series of disastrous events naturally follow. Though it’s probably Dwayne Johnson who steals the show in what’s arguably his best-ever performance, his character is slightly more sympathetic and less malicious, with Lugo being the “mastermind” behind the trio’s criminal scheme, and therefore emerging as the most outwardly villainous.

4 Park Sang-joon

'A Record of Sweet Murder' (2014)

Koji Shiraishi is certainly an underrated filmmaker overall, as even what’s debatably his very best movie – the 2005 found footage horror film Noroi: The Curse – still isn’t super well-known outside fans of the genre. Made nearly a decade later, 2014’s A Record of Sweet Murder is underrated to the point where you could almost call it obscure… though given how grisly and intense it is, maybe that’s somewhat understandable.

A Record of Sweet Murder is also a found footage/mockumentary kind of movie, and centers on a journalist and a cameraman documenting the exploits of a highly dangerous individual who’s escaped from a psychiatric hospital and is going on a murderous rampage. Yeon Je-wook is genuinely terrifying in his portrayal of this disturbed character, and A Record of Sweet Murder manages to be uncomfortable and persistently horrifying in large part due to its central villain.

3 Richard, Stan, and Dimitri

'Revenge' (2017)

Not to be mixed up with the Kevin Costner film of the same name, 2017’s Revenge has a simple premise that it executes with thrilling style, stomach-churning suspense, and some incredibly visceral action. The film focuses on just four main characters, with the hero being a young woman who’s assaulted and left for dead in the desert by three men who failed to finish the job, and are then systematically – and cathartically – hunted down.

All three of the men are responsible, in some way or another, for what happens, and there’s therefore something very satisfying about seeing the tables turn on the lot of them. The fact they’re all brutal, evil, and/or weak-willed just increases the sense of karmic justice that’s felt throughout the film’s second half, with some of the more extreme scenes in Revenge being genuinely brutal, and not for the squeamish.

2 Billy Lee

'Bad Times at the El Royale' (2018)

An unpredictable and genre-blending movie in all the right ways, Bad Times at the El Royale is a pretty underrated film in general, with its ambition and execution making it worthy of potentially achieving cult classic status one day. Given how many twists and turns there are narratively, it’s best not to give away too many plot details. Doing so would also feel difficult, given how many characters end up appearing throughout the film’s fairly lengthy 141-minute runtime.

Still, it’s worth highlighting that Bad Times at the El Royale has a great villainous turn from Chris Hemsworth, here playing a character rather different from the kind he usually portrays. His character, Billy Lee, is the leader of a dangerous cult, and his actions throughout the film get more and more shocking and violent the further the story goes along.

1 Dick Cheney

'Vice' (2018)

Vice is more or less a biographical film, but takes some liberties with history, either to tell the core story more effectively or simply because certain events could only be speculated on. The central narrative, as the title implies (though it admittedly has more than one meaning), is about politician/businessman Dick Cheney, with a particular focus on his time spent as George W. Bush’s vice president.

Cheney was – and arguably still is – a divisive figure within the world of U.S. politics, and Vice certainly plays up some of his more controversial qualities and decisions to the point where it basically makes him a villain. It’s certainly on-brand for Adam McKay and his brand of satire/social commentary, and Christian Bale (doing one of his famed “transformations”) is undeniably impressive in the role, of course also well-supported by some Oscar-winning makeup.

