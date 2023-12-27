2023 has been an exceptional year for film. The "Barbenheimer" phenomenon broke records while giving audiences two exceptional viewing experiences, while some of the industry's greatest veterans released astounding new movies, and plenty of unexpected gems popped up frequently across the year. Delightfully, this level of brilliance also extended to the year's villains, with everything from horror monsters to cruel marquises making a lasting impression.

The idea of a great villain - being a force of opposition battling against the protagonist - is simple in theory. However, executing a truly memorable bad guy is a more complex balance, necessitating a meticulous blend of unique yet believable character motivation, stylistic flair, and evil intent, depending on the story. These 10 villains proved to be perfect fits in their films, ratcheting up the tension where necessary while giving viewers a character they won't soon forget.

10 Forge Fitzwilliam

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

Despite sadly being a box office bomb, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was one of the great surprises of the year, with the fantasy adventure based on the tabletop role-playing game excelling as a fun and dazzling viewing experience. It follows a charming thief, Edgin Darvis (Chris Pine), and his misfit gang of adventurers as they attempt to steal Forge Fitzwilliam's (Hugh Grant) riches and discover a much more sinister threat along the way.

As a con artist who betrayed Edgin and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez) for personal gain, becoming a Lord and manipulating Edgin's daughter against him, Forge proves a contemptible villain. Grant's performance, as fun as it was dastardly, is a key ingredient to the film being the rollicking good time it is while giving audiences a central figure to hate, which the story could work around.

9 Dracula

'The Last Voyage of the Demeter'

Dracula proved to be a prolific villain throughout 2023. As good as Nicolas Cage's rendition of the character was in Renfield, it was the far more monstrous depiction of the vampire in The Last Voyage of the Demeter that presented him at his terrible best. Based on just one chapter from Bram Stoker's original novel, the film focuses on the crew of a merchant ship, which, after picking up cargo while at port in Bulgaria, learns a terrifying monster is lurking in the shadows of their ship.

While the film was perhaps a tad overlong, its claustrophobic ship setting and its brilliant realization of the vampire served as a neat treat for fans of classic horror. With horror icon Javier Botet playing Dracula and director André Øvredal's insistence on capturing as much of the horror with practical effects in camera as possible, Dracula was given an imposing and nuanced physicality, by far the film's most striking aspect.

8 Bowser

'The Super Mario Bros. Movie'

Throughout the history of animated cinema, there have been a number of dastardly villains made instantly iconic with their devious ways and spectacular voice work. Jack Black had this exact effect with his performance as the legendary antagonist Bowser in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. Despite garnering only mixed reviews, Super Mario Bros. became the second highest-grossing movie of the year and one of the most successful animated films of all time.

Based on the popular video game series, the film follows two Brooklyn plumbers and brothers as they are whisked away to a fantasy realm where Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy) and her followers are at odds with Bowser, the King of the Koopas and ruler of the Dark Lands. Black's energetic vocal performance was a shining light in the film and made for one of the most hilarious and engaging villains animated cinema has seen in recent years. Plus, his now-famous song, "Peaches," is a brilliant showcase for Black's vocal versatility.

7 The Marquis Vincent de Gramont

'John Wick: Chapter 4'

In addition to presenting some of the greatest action sequences cinema has ever seen, as well as a badass protagonist audiences love to cheer for, the John Wick films have consistently strong villains that serve their stories – and their desire for wanton violence – superbly. With Bill Skarsgård playing the part, the Marquis Vincent de Gramont was a unique antagonist in the saga, operating as a puppet master of sorts with the goal of killing John Wick (Keanu Reeves).

A member of the High Table who assumes command after John Wick kills the Elder (George Georgiou), the Marquis establishes himself immediately. He executes Charon (Lance Reddick) and threatens Caine (Donnie Yen) with the death of his daughter should he fail to kill Wick. It proved to be another striking villainous performance from Skarsgård, who has made a habit of occupying such roles to great effect. A perfect – and perfectly dressed – villain, Skarsgård's Marquis is well on his way to becoming an icon.

6 Ellie

'Evil Dead Rise'

One of many horror hits that the year provided, Evil Dead Rise saw Sam Raimi's famous Evil Dead franchise re-ignited in stunning form. Set in a run-down apartment complex after an earthquake unleashes a mysterious evil, it follows three kids and their rebellious aunt as they must fight for survival against their mother, Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), who becomes possessed by the dead.

Imbued with terrifying volatility, a twisted comedic flair, a horrifying appearance – courtesy of a brilliant display from the make-up team – and Sutherland's note-perfect performance, the demon-possessed Ellie is a striking horror villain. Flamboyant yet terrifying, Ellie is an instant star of a franchise full of them. Couple that with the film's copious bloodlust and infectiously warped entertainment value, and Evil Dead Rise was a gripping triumph of modern horror.

5 M3GAN

'M3GAN'

One of the earliest hit films of the year, M3GAN was a pop-culture sensation and a commercial success upon release, largely thanks to the uncanny valley appeal of its titular character. M3GAN (Amie Donald) is an advanced A.I. doll programmed to be a child's best friend and protector. When the robot's designer, Gemma (Allison Williams), brings the prototype doll home for her eight-year-old niece, it forms a disturbing bond with the child, leading to haunting consequences.

Blurring the line between horror and comedy, M3GAN has a fun-loving silliness to it and isn't afraid to embrace its titular terror as a twisted antihero when the occasion calls for it. Make no mistake, though; M3GAN is also capable of generating frequent chills. An instant icon of modern horror, M3GAN's return to the screen has already been confirmed, with M3GAN 2.0 set to release early in 2025.

4 The High Evolutionary

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

It certainly wouldn't be unfair to say that the MCU has struggled to find a rhythm since Avengers: Endgame, and 2023 was another underwhelming year for the superhero franchise. However, it did find one highlight in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. A major reason for its success was the introduction of the High Evolutionary (Chukwudi Iwuji), an advanced being of immense power responsible for Rocket's (Bradley Cooper) creation. The evil scientist sought the raccoon to utilize his genius-level intellect to further his plans.

With God-like powers, complete amorality, and a prideful, egomaniacal desire for control, the High Evolutionary was one of the most commanding villains of 2023 and the best antagonist the MCU has seen since Thanos (Josh Brolin). A rather straightforward takedown of the science industry's use of animals for experiments, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is the best the MCU has been in years and a stellar showcase for the star-on-the-rise that is Iwuji.

3 William "King" Hale

'Killers of the Flower Moon'

A huge factor in Killers of the Flower Moon's rise as a culturally significant film was the manner in which it addressed the systemic murdering of Osage people in the 1920s Oklahoma and, by extension, America's history of racial violence. Based on true events, the Martin Scorsese crime epic follows the gullible yet ambitious Ernest Burkhart (Leonardo DiCaprio), who, by the suggestion of his uncle, marries Mollie Kyle (Lily Gladstone), a Native American woman with ties to oil money.

While Ernest is himself a deplorable person for his collaboration, it's William "King" Hale (Robert De Niro) who masterminds the targeted and frequent assassination of Native American tribesmen to gain power and get closer to the money. In real life, Hale was a significant, politically connected social figure in the area who committed his crimes without remorse. In one of the best performances of his late career, the ever-stellar de Niro chillingly displays Hale's cruelty and his kind façade with conviction and great thematic resonance.

2 Godzilla

'Godzilla Minus One'

As one of the major blockbusters of the end of the year, Godzilla Minus One is offering emphatic proof that audience interest in grandiose monster mayhem is just as prevalent right now as it ever has been. The awe-inspiring kaiju movie takes place in a devastated post-WWII Japan as the country struggles to combat the attacks of the giant monster that emerges from the sea.

The Japanese action movie depicts Godzilla with a destructive magnitude the famous monster has rarely flaunted before, further enhanced by the film's tight focus on human characters and the wounded nation's trauma. Unlike its Hollywood counterparts, Minus One understands that The King of the Monsters is more effective as an antagonist, letting it freely roar and rampage across Japan. The result is an instant classic of action cinema that packs a powerful punch to boot but never loses sight of the fact that Godzilla, in all his terrible might, is the villainous star of the story.

1 The Spot

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

One of the major cinematic events of the year and one of the greatest sequels of all time, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse excelled at practically everything. It follows Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as he teams up with Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new legion of Spider-People to quell a threat to all existence. The threat in question is The Spot (Jason Schwartzman), an interdimensional being who divides the Spider-Society against itself as he harnesses the power of Alchemax colliders without regard for the consequences.

Given the character is seldom treated as a significant villain in the comics, enhancing The Spot and making him such an imposing and powerful threat was arguably the film's greatest narrative achievement. The Spot being the greatest cinematic superhero villain of the year, even with his relatively brief screen time, is a testament to Across the Spider-Verse's storytelling brilliance, with many fans eager to see what the character will unleash in the upcoming Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

