No matter which movie it is, an opposing force for the protagonist to overcome is a necessary inclusion; a movie without obstacles feels incomplete. Some movies may take a more subtle approach to developing an opposing force; in some dramas, the protagonist's psyche could be their greatest obstacle, like in Memento or Shutter Island. That approach works nice and well, but sometimes, moviegoers just want to see a protagonist face off against a big bad guy.

The 1990s was a formative year for cinema, seeing breakthroughs in genre-blending and massive advancements in computer technology, allowing for the generation of otherworldly visuals. The '90s was also a fantastic decade for those who love rooting for the villains in movies, delivering memorable baddies in pretty much every genre. These '90s villains are the epitome of badass allure, to the point where nobody could blame you for secretly rooting for them. Whether because of their memorable methods, distinctive looks, or unforgiving lines, these villains are too cool to ignore.

10 Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen)

'GoldenEye' (1995)

GoldenEye is the seventeenth entry in the James Bond franchise and Pierce Brosnan's first appearance as 007. An incredibly powerful satellite weapons system falls into the hands of a rogue Russian general (Gottfried John) and his right-hand assassin, Xenia Onatopp (Famke Janssen), prompting 007 to pursue. GoldenEye features Bond's most dangerous mission yet, one that will test all of his abilities as an agent.

There is no shortage of badass and charismatic villains in the James Bond franchise. Even so, Xenia Onatopp remains one of the series' most memorable. Janssen is ferocious in the role — the perfect balance of sexy and psychotic, serving as a formidable psychical match against Bond. Even her thighs are deadly weapons, using them to crush her victims to death; there's simply nothing more badass than that.

9 Bodhi (Patrick Swayze)

'Point Break' (1991)

F.B.I. Agent Johnny Utah (Keanu Reeves) is tasked with bringing down a crew of bank robbers who call themselves The Ex-Presidents. The crew robs banks with extreme efficiency while donning masks with the likeness of past American Presidents. Utah believes that the crew is a group of surfers that frequent Los Angeles beaches, and he goes undercover as a surfer to infiltrate the gang. A friendly relationship blossoms between Utah and the group's leader, Bodhi (Patrick Swayze), who may be more dangerous than Utah predicted.

In terms of heist action movies, Point Break is among the greatest ever made. Oscar-winning director Kathryn Bigelow shows a more than capable hand at directing explosive action setpieces that are as memorable as they are enjoyable. Perhaps the most entertaining aspect of Point Break aside from the action is Swayze's performance as Bodhi, the thrill-seeking, blonde-haired leader of a surfer gang. Towards the end of Point Break, Bodhi is particularly unhinged and Swayze's performance only gets more bonkers, even carrying out his own skydiving stunts.

8 Scar (Jeremy Irons)

'The Lion King' (1994)

The Lion King follows a young lion cub named Simba (Jonathan Taylor Thomas), the heir to his father Mufasa's (James Earl Jones) throne. Simba's uncle Scar (Jeremy Irons) plots to get rid of both Simba and Mufasa and take the throne for himself. After killing Mufasa and leaving Simba for dead, no one is left to challenge Scar until Simba returns as an adult looking to take back what was rightfully his.

The Lion King is an animated classic that some consider to be Disney's magnum opus. While arguments can be made against that, there really are no complaints about Irons' cold yet flavorful performance as Scar. He is an iconic Disney villain who is perfectly menacing and beautifully designed. Everything from the way he moves to the details in his appearance that subtly oppose that of his brother Mufasa. On top of all that, Irons' voice is powerful and suitably commanding. "Badass" might not be the word that comes to mind when thinking of a Disney movie, but Scar fits the description with his subtle brand of cruel villainy.

7 Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage)

'Face/Off' (1997)

The F.B.I.'s top agent, Sean Archer (John Travolta), finally captures his nemesis, the ruthless criminal Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage). Even after being apprehended, Troy still poses a threat: he has planted a bomb that will ravage Los Angeles, and only Troy's brother, Pollux (Alessandro Nivola), knows the bomb's location. Archer must utilize an advanced surgical procedure that will give him the face of Troy as a means to infiltrate his inner circle. Unfortunately for Archer, Troy has similarly personal but far more sinister plans.

Oscar-winner Nicolas Cage is one of cinema's most prolific and beloved performers. No matter the movie or his role in it, Cage will always put everything he has into a character. Castor Troy in Face/Off is a shining example of that sentiment. In a villainous role, Cage turned out to be a match made in movie heaven, as he fully commits to the absurdity of Face/Off's narrative and does not hold back on the meme-worthy facial expressions. Especially badass is Troy's golden M1911 pistol that he, of course, opts to dual-wield.

6 The Candyman (Tony Todd)

'Candyman' (1992)

University student Helen Lyle (Virginia Masden) is researching local Chicago legends and myths. The legend of The Candyman is prominent and tells of a hook-handed man who appears if you say his name five times in front of a mirror. As silly as it sounds, Lyle can't resist the temptation to try it herself. Soon Helen will discover that the legend of The Candyman is all too real.

While Candyman never fully succeeded in being recognized as a genre classic, Todd succeeded at creating a horror movie icon with his performance as The Candyman. The design is simple but incredibly effective; his fur coat covering a rotted, bee-infested corpse and often bloodied hook hand make for excellent horror iconography. Todd's grumbling vocals are chilling and enhance his well-written dialogue. All that considered, what's most impressive is Todd's dedication to the character, demonstrated by his willingness to have live bees put in his mouth.

5 Agent Smith - 'The Matrix' (1999)

Played by Hugo Weaving

Thomas Anderson (Keanu Reeves) works a day job as a meek computer programmer but otherwise operates as a hacker known in the underworld as Neo. When Neo is presented with the opportunity to learn the truth behind humanity's existence, he accepts. The rabbit hole Neo enters goes deeper than he could've ever imagined as he is relentlessly pursued by a being known only as Agent Smith (Hugo Weaving).

The Matrix is one of the greatest sci-fi/action movies ever made and an incredibly influential piece of filmmaking. It's a movie that goes where no other had gone before it, telling a strikingly bold and ambitious story. While the conflict isn't only limited to Agent Smith as a villain, he is still a big part of the overarching story and a tangible threat to Neo's mission. Agent Smith is a being with near-endless capabilities and the physical fortitude to challenge Neo. Weaving's delivery (the way he says Mr. Anderson especially) and demeanor solidify this villain as one of the most hardass and striking in film history.

4 Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

Young and eager F.B.I. cadet Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is asked to question the infamous cannibalistic serial killer Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Another serial killer runs rampant, and Clarice must rely on the genius intellect of Dr. Lecter for assistance in locating him. Of course, Dr. Lecter's motives are far from righteous.

The Silence of the Lambs is one of the most celebrated psychological thrillers of all time, thanks in no small part to many terrific performances. Most notable, however, is Hopkins' portrayal of the incredibly intelligent, cannibalistic psychiatrist Dr. Hannibal Lecter. This performance has been etched into film history as one of the greatest ever. Lecter's gaze is enough to make one's blood run cold, and his carefully chosen, expertly delivered words are both alluring and profoundly unsettling. One especially memorable scene in The Silence of the Lambs sees Lecter escape capture by killing then wearing the face of his prison guard. Diabolical yet badass.

3 Ghostface (Skeet Ulrich and Matthew Lillard)

'Scream' (1996)

Following the brutal killing of a teenage girl, the once-peaceful town of Woodsboro, California, becomes the center of a media frenzy as a serial killer runs loose. Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) and her friends believe themselves to be the killer's next targets. Sidney must rally the help of an inexperienced deputy and a morally questionable tabloid reporter to stop the rampage.

Ghostface, also known as The Ghostface Killer, is one of the most iconic killers in slasher movie history. While the appearance is simple and consists of little more than combat boots, a black robe and gloves, it's the Ghostface mask that brings the look together. It's not particularly intricate, but it fits the idea that anybody could enact a slashing spree. Voice actor Roger L. Jackson also plays a big role in Ghostface's status as a horror legend, providing a bone-chilling voice that you'd never wish to hear on the other end of a phone.