From a technical standpoint, villains are the bedrock of a great movie or franchise, but the badass ones always raise the bar a notch higher. That classic battle between good and evil creates a fun yet tense atmosphere that keeps audiences on the edge. As such, some of the best cinematic treasures stand out for the well-crafted evil plans of their main villains. Things get even more interesting when these villains are unpredictable or have audiences rooting for them.

While the MCU packs an intriguing punch of badass movie villains, successful franchises like James Bond, Saw, Star Wars, and Mission: Impossible lay credence to the essentiality of evil geniuses in a movie plot. From the evil masterminds to the terrifyingly strong and strangely funny, movie villains come in different shapes and personalities. These are cinema's most badass villains, pillars of evil and cunning that keep things thrilling and interesting in their respective movies.

10 Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes)

The 'Harry Potter' films (2001–2011)

Image via Warner Bros.

Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) is such a badass that people are actually afraid to even say his name out loud. Voldemort was first introduced to fans in the 2001 box office hit Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, where he killed Potter's parents and failed in his attempt to kill the one-year-old wizard. Subsequently, he appeared in most sequels but was only mentioned in the third.

Infamous and brutal, Voldemort stands out for his ability to instill fear even in his absence. Aside from being the main villain in the Harry Potter universe, he gained a massive fanbase, with fans requesting a Voldemort spin-off. No doubt, Ralph Fiennes rendered a perfect depiction of the character from 2005 to 2011, earning a 2012 Saturn Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor in the last installment, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2.

9 Thanos (Josh Brolin)

Marvel Cinematic Universe (2008-Present)

Image via Marvel Studios

Considered one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thanos (Josh Brolin) lives up to his reputation. The supervillain is an alien warlord from the planet Titan on a mission to stabilize overpopulation by destroying half of all life. He succeeds by smashing his way through most Marvel heroes to achieve his aim. Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) are the superheroes who managed to actually defeat Thanos.

Thanos debuted in the MCU in 2012's The Avengers (played by Damion Poitier), becoming a key figure in the Infinity Saga. The character has risen through the ranks to become one of the greatest and strongest superhero villains ever. Unlike other unhinged villains, there's a method to Thanos' cruelty, and his actions might even make sense to many. Thanos also has some of the most badass lines out of any comic book villain, proving just how hard-core he is.

8 T-1000 (Robert Patrick)

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)

Image via Tri-Star Pictures

The Terminator franchise boasts some of the most iconic villains ever, and T-1000 (Robert Patrick) stands in a league of his own. The T-800 from the 1985 original The Terminator movie set the pace with a memorable performance from the legendary Arnold Schwarzenegger, solidifying the franchise's status as a cult classic. The ensuing sequels, television series, comic books, anime, and video games have generated billions of dollars in revenue.

Originally played by Robert Patrick in Terminator 2: Judgment Day, T-1000 might pass as the most dreaded villain for his immortality and shapeshifting abilities. In the post-apocalyptic movie, the T-1000 was built with a liquid metal known as mimetic poly-alloy, allowing it to take the form of anybody or an object. Additionally, the T-1000 cannot be killed with conventional weaponry. Patrick's portrayal of the formidable villain received critical acclaim, and the ground-breaking CGI exponentially became a major influence on visual effects.

7 Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman)

'Die Hard' (1988)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) is not your typical '80s villain, and his impact on Die Hard fans cannot be overemphasized. Eschewing his criminal record, Gruber is sophisticated, approachable, charismatic, and level-headed, the kind of villain who gives his victims a nice treat before blowing their heads off. With a unique blend of charisma and a smart approach to violence, Gruber easily earned a massive fanbase as a badass villain with memorable one-liners for the ages.

Alan Rickman played the role to perfection, making the terrorist master fun to watch and sharing a palpable onscreen chemistry with protagonist John McClane (Bruce Willis). Together, Rickman and Willis revamped the action genre, with Die Hard making the list of the greatest action films of all time. In his review on the Tomatometer, top critic David Hogan described the film as "hard to top." Gruber is also considered the greatest action movie villain of all time and one of the most iconic in cinema history.

6 Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund)

'A Nightmare on Elm Street Film Series' (1984–2010)

Image via New Line Cinema

Nothing beats a villain who murders his victims in their dreams. Before he exploded into the mainstream and became one of the most vile movie villains, Freddy Krueger (Robert Englund) debuted in 1984's A Nightmare on Elm Street. Among other scary features, his signature disfigured face and metal claws turned him into a pop culture icon. Krueger has been tormenting people in their dreams since the 1980s, and over four decades later, the horror still holds up.

Robert Englund portrayed the character in the original series of the American supernatural slasher movie franchise and the ensuing television spin-off Freddy's Nightmares. Directed by Wes Craven, the first Nightmare on Elm Street film was a career-changing project for Englund. The hugely successful franchise saved Englund from being typecast as a nerd, and his portrayal of Freddy Krueger remains his best-known role.

5 Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike)

'Gone Girl' (2014)

Image via 20th Century Studios

Amy Dunne (Rosamund Pike) is the kind of villain who elicits diverse emotions from audiences, including pity, disdain, and sympathy. David Fincher's Gone Girl captures Amy's well-crafted plan to send her husband, Nick Dune (Ben Affleck), to death row after discovering he was cheating on her. She fakes her disappearance and leaves clues to frame Nick for her murder, willing to drown herself to secure a death sentence for her cheating husband.

After several twists and turns, Amy manipulates her way back to Nick's life with no criminal charges and blackmails him to stay with her. Gone Girl cements Pike's special talent for depicting morally ambiguous women in psychological thrillers. She delivered one of the greatest thriller performances in history and earned nominations for the Golden Globe Award, British Academy Film Award, and Academy Award for Best Actress. Amy is such a badass because one can't help but admire her; she is dangerous, cruel, and mentally ill, but her cunning, precision, and intelligence make her infallible.

4 Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem)

'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Beyond being a professional killer devoid of conscience, remorse, and compassion, Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) stands out among other villains for blending discipline, apathy, and intelligence in his crimes. All in all, Chigurh's unpredictability, random violent tendencies, and unusual motives make him a dreaded villain. He might be the ultimate hunter, and No Country for Old Men captures the menace in the most amazing way.

Bardem's portrayal of the psychopath received positive reviews, hugely contributing to the critical and commercial success of the neo-Western crime thriller film. The Spanish actor also won an Academy Award, a Golden Globe Award, and a British Academy Film Award for his surreal depiction of the ruthless killer. The Oscar-winning performance also secured recognition for Chigurh on various Greatest Villain lists, including ranking #44 on Empire's The 100 Greatest Movie Characters of All Time.

3 Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins)

'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)