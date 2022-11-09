As children, we grow up idolizing the heroes of our favorite stories. Whether it's Luke Skywalker, Harry Potter, or Wonder Woman, movies are filled with legendary protagonists that have proven to be some of the most enduring characters in history. Usually, these heroes come face to face with formidable villains, antagonists that have their own reasons for foiling the lead's plans at every turn.

We are meant to root against these villains, cheering instead for the good guys as they save the day once again. Sometimes, audiences find themselves turning against the hero and cheering for the bad guy instead, causing us to ask ourselves "are we the baddies?" Whether it's because they are sympathetic, have a relatable motive, or are just cool, some villains have proven to be more beloved than their heroic adversaries.

The Joker - 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

Batman possesses one of the greatest rogues galleries in the history of superheroes, trading blows with the likes of Harley Quinn, The Riddler, and Poison Ivy. None of his enemies are as popular as The Joker, however, a villain who has transcended his role as Batman's nemesis to become a cultural icon in his own right.

The Joker has had several fantastic portrayals in media, including being played by the likes of Joaquin Phoenix and Mark Hamill, but no portrayal is as beloved as Heath Ledger's. Cast in the role in The Dark Knight, Ledger sadly passed away before the film's release but swiftly became the most popular aspect of the movie.

Hannibal Lecter - 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

The rise of true-crime podcasts in recent years has shown that audiences are obsessed with serial killers, and Hannibal Lecter is one of the most infamous fictional murderers of all time. A brilliant psychiatrist who also happens to be a cannibal, Lecter's carnivorous desires do not betray his intellectual persona.

Lecter has appeared in several productions, but he is best known for his appearance in The Silence of the Lambs. When FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) contacts the imprisoned Lecter (Anthony Hopkins) for assistance with a case, the two share enlightening discussions as Lecter plunders the mind of his interviewer.

Anton Chigurh - 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

A rare case of the movie being better than the book, No Country for Old Men stars Josh Brolin as Llewelyn Moss, a war veteran who stumbles across $2 million in a drug deal gone wrong. Taking the money for himself, Moss soon crosses paths with Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem), a hitman hired to retrieve the money.

Hailed as one of the most realistic portrayals of a psychopath in film, Chigurh is a captivating presence whenever he is on-screen. Armed with a bolt gun normally used to slaughter cattle, Chigurh flips a coin to decide the fate of his potential victims, in a manner not too dissimilar to Two-Face in Batman.

John Kramer - 'Saw II' (2005)

John Kramer remains an invisible presence for most of the first Saw movie, instead referred to as the Jigsaw killer. After his identity is revealed, however, he becomes a major focus of the franchise as his backstory and motive for murder are explored in great detail through numerous flashbacks.

Several dark events set him down his path as Jigsaw, where he abducts those he considers to not cherish their lives to play his deadly games. This has caused some to see John as an anti-hero, as most of his victims deserve their punishment. Regardless of how you feel about his motives, John Kramer is one of the biggest horror icons of the 21st century.

Pennywise - 'IT' (2017)

One of Stephen King's scariest creations, IT's Pennywise has been haunting those who live with coulrophobia for decades. An alien creature that takes on the form of a jovial clown to better lure in unsuspecting children, Pennywise feeds on its young victims and their fear for sustenance.

While most of the focus of IT and its sequel is on the Losers Club as they try to defeat the creature, Pennywise is by far the most popular character. Both versions of Pennywise, played by Tim Curry and Bill Skarsgard respectively, have become pop culture icons that even non-horror fans recognize (and are terrified by).

Cruella - 'Cruella' (2021)

One of the most popular Disney villains to emerge from both their animated and live-action movies, Cruella is the antagonist of the 101 Dalmatians series. Aside from the adorable dogs, Cruella has proven to be the most enduring character from that franchise.

While Glenn Close's portrayal is definitely a villain, Emma Stone's recent take on the character veers more into anti-hero territory. Still a chaotic character, Stone's Cruella relies on anarchy as she plots against Baroness van Hellman (Emma Thompson), the one responsible for her mother's death.

Beetlejuice - 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

One of Tim Burton's most beloved movies, Beetlejuice follows married couple Barbara (Geena Davis) and Adam Maitland (Alec Baldwin), who tragically die in a car accident. Condemned to the afterlife, they learn a new family has moved into their cherished home and are tearing up everything they worked so hard to build.

Not content to stand by and watch, the Maitlands enlist the services of Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton), a "bio-exorcist" who claims he will scare away the new owners. Things quickly become complicated, however, as Beetlejuice reveals his full chaotic nature, a trait that has caused him to become one of cinema's funniest villains.

Roy Batty - 'Blade Runner' (1982)

Potentially the most influential cyberpunk movie of all time, Blade Runner's impact is still felt today. Set in a dystopian version of 2019, the movie follows Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), an agent tasked with hunting down a rogue group of androids led by Roy Batty (Rutger Hauer).

With his bleach-blonde hair and black trench coat, Batty is a striking figure. Having only been activated three years ago, Batty is still learning how to deal with his emotions and the world around him. This makes him a sympathetic figure as he only wishes to live, while he also delivers the most iconic moment in the film with his "tears in rain" monologue.

Hans Landa - 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Quentin Tarantino has created countless great characters across his career, but Hans Landa might just be his best. Played by Christoph Waltz in his Hollywood breakthrough, Landa is a Nazi officer during World War II who excels at hunting down Jewish civilians who are hiding from the army.

Despite his heinous occupation, Landa remains a charming character throughout Inglourious Basterds, even when he is on the verge of committing murder. Waltz has a lot to do with the character's popularity, as his performance brings a side to the character that audiences cannot help but be captivated by even when we should be repulsed by his actions.

Darth Vader - 'Star Wars' (1977)

Cinema's most famous daddy, Darth Vader immediately grabbed the attention of audiences by being a badass in a dark suit who wields a red laser sword. That would be enough to sell his popularity, but the revelation of his backstory as a tragic villain has led to Vader being the most popular character in the Star Wars fandom.

After being revealed to be the father of hero Luke Skywalker, Vader sacrifices himself to save his son's life. The prequel trilogy would go on to explore more of his history as Anakin Skywalker, but his role in the original trilogy remains his most iconic and popular appearance.

