Some of the most iconic movie characters are villains, the bad guys who rise to meet the heroes at every turn. Whether it is their motive, performance, or the fact that they look cool, these characters transcend their role as stock villains and often become more popular than the hero. Most of all, these villains are recognizable characters, a mere glance of them conjuring visions of the films they originate from.

There have been countless debates throughout history of the best movie villains: from drunken party conversations to official convention discussions. There are no right or wrong answers, as everyone has a villain they tend to favor, but there is a clear class of baddies who sit above the rest. Think of Darth Vader, The Joker, and Hannibal Lecter, villains who have become some of the most popular characters in entertainment.

Anton Chigurh — 'No Country for Old Men' (2007)

One of the best Westerns of the 21st century, No Country for Old Men, follows Llewelyn Moss (Josh Brolin) as he comes across a bag containing $2 million. When the owners of the cash discover this misdeed, they send remorseless hitman Anton Chigurh (Javier Bardem) after Moss, who murders everyone in his path.

Chigurh and his cold personality are the defining feature of No Country for Old Men, as he kills his victims with a bolt pistol traditionally used for cattle. u/Spuzzel described Bardem's performance as "genuinely skin crawling," and it is hard to argue as the talented actor creates one of cinema's most accurate portrayals of a psychopath.

The Joker — 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The Joker is always named one of fiction's greatest villains, and Heath Ledger's portrayal in The Dark Knight remains the most iconic version of the character. As Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) continues his crusade as Batman, the Clown Prince of Crime enters the picture and becomes Wayne's deadliest rival.

u/orr2 favors The Joker due to his "unexpected" nature, and this penchant for anarchy is what makes the character so popular. Batman excels by analyzing his prey, predicting what his foes will do, often before they even know themselves. This is what makes Joker so dangerous, as his twisted mind is impossible to understand.

John Doe — 'Se7en' (1995)

Se7en is one of the most beloved crime thrillers of all time, its dark mystery setting the benchmark for police procedurals. The film follows veteran detective Somerset (Morgan Freeman) and his rookie partner Mills (Brad Pitt) as they hunt a serial killer who is murdering people using the "seven deadly sins" as a basis.

Before they can apprehend him, John Doe (Kevin Spacey) surrenders to the police so that he can show them his latest victim. u/asljkdfhg describes Doe as less of a person and more of an "entity, the representation of sin that everyone succumbs to." His name is a placeholder used for unidentified bodies emphasizes this.

Hannibal Lecter — 'The Silence of the Lambs' (1991)

When rookie FBI agent Clarice Starling (Jodie Foster) is assigned the case of Buffalo Bill, a heinous serial killer, she enlists the services of incarcerated mass murderer Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins). Both a cannibal and a brilliant psychiatrist, Lecter plays mind games with Starling as he leads her to the answers she seeks.

One of the most iconic horror characters of all time, u/_Pliny_ ponders whether Lecter is a villain, as he ultimately aids Starling with her investigation. Despite this positive outcome, it does not change the fact that Lecter enjoys the act of killing and eating his victims, something that heroes tend not to do.

Feathers McGraw — 'Wallace & Gromit: The Wrong Trousers' (1993)

Wallace & Gromit remains one of the world's most beloved animated creations, the cheese-loving man and his loyal dog the crown jewel in Aardman's impressive catalog. The Wrong Trousers sees the duo tussling with Feathers McGraw; a diamond-stealing penguin revealed to be on the run from the authorities.

Despite never speaking a word, McGraw remains an iconic character who still haunts audiences thirty years later: u/lime-enthusiast says McGraw's violent tendencies are revealed by their "cold, dead eyes."

Alex DeLarge — 'A Clockwork Orange' (1971)

One of Stanley Kubrick's best movies, A Clockwork Orange, stars Malcolm McDowell as Alex DeLarge, a violent, intelligent delinquent in a dystopian version of England. Spending his nights committing murder and sexual assault with his gang of thugs, Alex is eventually imprisoned and subjected to extreme aversion therapy.

Despite being a reprehensible individual, Alex is still the protagonist of A Clockwork Orange, and the movie spends its entire duration following his journey. u/Goldin claims this makes them appreciate the story more, as Alex is "a product of society," and by following his footsteps, the film elicits both "disgust and sympathy" from the viewer.

Nurse Ratched — 'One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest' (1975)

Regarded by many to be one of the greatest movies of all time, One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest takes place in a mental ward. Nurse Ratched (Louise Fletcher) rules the hospital with an iron fist, so when the easygoing McMurphy (Jack Nicholson) is transferred into her care, the two clash.

Ratched represents authority, and her desire to run the ward to her exact wishes makes it seem more like a prison than a hospital. This is echoed by u/themediumisthe, who says that Ratched is "a reflection of the evil that order and control can produce in any human," which makes her terrifying.

Hans Gruber — 'Die Hard' (1988)

One of the best Christmas movies ever, Die Hard stars Bruce Willis in his legendary role as John McClane, a detective who always finds himself in the wrong place at the wrong time. When his estranged wife is among the hostages present during a terrorist invasion of a high-rise, McClane is the only one who can save the day.

When terrorist leader Hans Gruber (Alan Rickman) and McClane meet for the first time, Gruber successfully pretends to be one of the hostages, and u/deleted says the little fake American accented whimper he does is indicative of his attitude towards America and that "he eviscerates an entire culture with one groan."

Darth Vader — 'Star Wars' (1977)

Perhaps the most recognizable villain of all time, Darth Vader, looms large over the Star Wars franchise. Debuting in A New Hope, Vader is a constant threat as Luke, Leia, and Han attempt to defeat his Galactic Empire. He is the perfect crossover between cool design and an unforgettable voice, brought to life by James Earl Jones.

Vader's arc in Star Wars is the best one in the franchise. His story from Jedi to Sith is legendary and remains one of the most tragic falls from grace before he ultimately finds redemption. u/deleted sums it up best with "the most influential, revolutionary, and iconic movie villain of all time."

Hans Landa — 'Inglourious Basterds' (2009)

Quentin Tarantino has created countless iconic characters throughout his career, but Hans Landa (Christoph Waltz) may be his best. Set during World War II, Inglourious Basterds follows several characters as they each try to navigate the war, and Nazi officer Landa is one of the key players.

Despite being the film's villain, Waltz brings the character to life with such enthusiasm that you cannot help but be delighted whenever he is onscreen, despite his horrific occupation. u/urbanplowboy agrees with this sentiment, saying, "as much as you hate him, you also have to like him," which is a hard feat to achieve with a character Landa.

