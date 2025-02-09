Make no mistake: there is something wonderful about an unapologetically evil villain, and there are some stories where it works to have an unstoppable force for the heroes to overcome. This could be in the form of a creature that can’t be reasoned with (like the Xenomorph in Alien), or just someone who’s entirely out-of-touch and sure of themselves, thereby being beyond redemption (like Captain Vidal in Pan’s Labyrinth).

But other villains prove to be a little more morally complex, or might have some kind of tragic backstory that doesn’t necessarily excuse the things they do, but goes some way toward explaining why they might act villainously. Such characters are classifiable as tragic villains, and they're arguably more “realistic” (sometimes for better, sometimes for worse) than outright monstrous villains. A range of iconic tragic villains from cinema history are ranked below, in terms of how great/multifaceted/memorable they are.

10 John Kramer

The 'Saw' series (2004-)