Literally, since the dawn of cinema, remakes have been, in every sense of the word, nothing new. Many directors of the early and golden age of Hollywood remade their movies in color or sound, and remakes have only continued to advance with cinema ever since. Remakes have developed a hit-or-miss reputation among critics and audiences, especially in an age that seems to favor well-established intellectual properties over original ideas.

But that does not mean that good remakes aren’t possible. Indeed, sometimes a remake comes along that improves on the original and outright surpasses it. Remakes like these can take an idea that is present but underutilized in the source material and bring it to the forefront in a new and refreshing manner. With elements as simple as a more well-rounded script, the right director, and an all-star cast, a remake can transcend the original to become an icon in its own right.

10 ‘West Side Story’ (2021)

Directed by Steven Spielberg

The original West Side Story is an undisputed classic, but filmmaking maestro Steven Spielberg brought a new twist to this beloved musical – and in doing so, made his best film in years. In 1950s New York City, two rival gangs – the White Jets and the Puerto Rican Sharks – battle it out for control of a neighborhood that’s collapsing around them. Two members of the seperate gangs, Tony (Ansel Elgort) and Maria (Rachel Zegler), fall in love, but their relationship is doomed to end in tragedy.

The 2021 version of West Side Story keeps the story’s tragic tone and gritty aesthetic while embracing a delicately heightened sense of reality. The cast is impeccable, with Rachel Zegler, Mike Faist, and Ariana Debose delivering career-defining performances. The musical numbers are some of the best-staged in film history. The film improves on the musical’s script and representation while also never forgetting to pay respectful and impactful nods to the original.