The once-beloved MoviePass has officially opened up the beta for its highly-anticipated revival. Originally unveiled last year, the new business model promises to be more sustainable while still providing moviegoers with all the movies they could ever desire and new features to improve the experience of the original. Beta testing started rolling out on Labor Day last year, but now any fans who previously signed up can now get a look at the future of the service and test out the new system set in place under CEO Stacy Spikes.

With the beta opening up, MoviePass also fully unveiled the pricing plans for the revamped service as well as more details on how it all works. The original system was a godsend to users, allowing unlimited movie viewing at a shockingly low price per month. That wasn't at all sustainable, so the new system will be far more realistic with a tiered price system and a limit on how many movies can be seen depending on the plan.

Currently, there are four plans that will be available to all users when the app launches - Basic, Standard, Premium, and Pro. Keep in mind, prices may still fluctuate as beta testing continues, but these are currently set at $10, $20, $30, and $40 respectively. The difference in each plan relates to the new credits system MoviePass revolves around and the number of movies a user can see. Basic subscribers will receive 34 credits per month and are allowed one to three movies while Pro subscribers will get 113 credits and can see as many as one film a day. Users will pay credits to see specific movies, but the cost can vary based on a number of factors including the theater, location, time, day, and the film itself. For example, a Marvel movie will always cost more credits than a smaller indie film. This model leaves room for savvy viewers who aren't as interested in seeing a film on its premiere to wait until a quieter date and time to see the film at a cheaper cost. Leftover credits will also roll over into the next month, though they can't exceed double the subscription amount.

Spikes previously explained that the new credits system will remedy an issue that plagued the original MoviePass. It allows subscribers to pay for any guests coming with them, making things much easier in that respect. Previously mentioned as well was an ad system that allows subscribers to earn extra credits along the way, so long as they can keep their eyes on the screen while advertisements play.

How Is the New MoviePass Used?

In terms of actually using the plan, there's already one major downfall - MoviePass subscribers can't pay for films ahead of time. That'll likely be a problem for anybody hoping to use the system to get into big premieres. Instead, users will have to use either a digital or physical card, which some theaters may require, in order to buy tickets at the location. Once at the theater of their choice, subscribers will need to open their MoviePass app, select the theater, movie, and show time, and hit check-in. Afterward, they'll be able to go to a kiosk and complete a few extra steps in order to receive their tickets.

All of this is still subject to change as more people log in and react to the new MoviePass system. "Since we're still BETA testing, our waitlist users are testing different pricing plans in various cities," the company's official site reads. "Plans and pricing will normalize when we open to the general public." It's still possible to sign up for the next beta testing drop on the site. In all, the future of MoviePass seems a lot brighter than before Spikes retook the reins, but it remains to be seen how the service will catch on with more competition like AMC and Regal which have launched their own services.

There's no set date for when MoviePass will make its full return. In the meantime, if you're interested in checking out the service again when it relaunches, see the handy video below from the company which explains how to see a movie with the reworked system. There's also an announcement video from Spikes which can also be seen below.