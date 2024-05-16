The Big Picture MoviePass started as a revolutionary movie subscription service but quickly crashed due to unsustainable practices and financial troubles.

MoviePass, MovieCrash features interviews with key figures from the company, shedding light on its rise, fall, and aftermath of legal troubles.

Directed by Muta'Ali, MoviePass, MovieCrash premieres on HBO on May 29.

There was a time when you could go to the movies as many times as you wanted for ten dollars a month - and it was all thanks to an unsustainable boondoggle of a corporation. Now viewers will be able to learn the whole story thanks to MoviePass, MovieCrash, a new documentary chronicling the company's meteoric rise and cataclysmic fall. You can get a taste of the documentary in a new trailer before it premieres on HBO and Max on May 29.

The new trailer lays out the company's history as it went from a plucky startup that aspired to be "Netflix for the movie theater", to the hottest new subscription service in the world. Soon, company executives were attending Coachella and partying with John Travolta; but the money was running out, and customers were getting furious. The doc will feature interviews with MoviePass founders Stacey Spikes and Hamet Watt, board member Chris Kelly, former CEO Mitch Lowe, journalists Nathan McAlone and Jason Guerrasio, and former FTC director Daniel Kaufman, as well as employees and fans - one of whom went to the movies 428 times on MoviePass' dime.

What Was MoviePass?

MoviePass was a subscription service that offered unlimited movie tickets for a flat monthly fee of $10 USD. It was an enormous boon to theaters, which saw a spike in attendance, but ultimately, the service proved completely unsustainable, and collapsed in a flurry of customer complaints. In its decline, MoviePass also began acquiring films for distribution, leading to accusations that they were buying tickets to their own movies. It didn't help that the two movies they acquired were the misbegotten gangster biopic Gotti and the underseen thriller American Animals. Meanwhile, in the aftermath of the company's implosion, two of its CEOs are currently under indictment for securities fraud, and another former executive was convicted of embezzlement earlier this year. There have been several attempts to revive the company since then, but none have captured the MoviePass madness of 2017.

MoviePass, MovieCrash was directed by Muta’Ali, the documentarian behind Storm Over Brooklyn and Cassius X: Becoming Ali. It was produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, Jack Heller, Scott Veltri, Jevon Frank and David Wendell. Muta’Ali, Jason Guerrasio, and Joel Stonington executive produced. Jennifer Leamy and Javier Quintana co-executive produce, while Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller executive produce for HBO. Anna Klein serves as supervising producer.

MoviePass, MovieCrash will premiere on HBO on Wednesday, May 29, at 9 p.m., and will also stream on Max. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for MoviePass, MovieCrash below.