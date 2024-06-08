The Big Picture MoviePass founder's story of being elbowed out by older white men is infuriating but not widely known.

MoviePass's demise was due to unsustainable pricing and reckless leadership decisions documented in MoviePass, MovieCrash.

Max's documentary fails to connect MoviePass failure to broader industry issues, and misses opportunity for deeper analysis.

In 2017, MoviePass, a subscription service that offered its subscribers a ticket a day to a movie of their choice, lowered its monthly fee to $10. Even seven years ago, the average cost of a movie ticket was more than that, and the ability to see a month's worth of movies for less than the cost of a single ticket, seemed too good to be true – and it was. Although this pricing gimmick brought MoviePass a deluge of subscribers who flocked to the theaters in droves to take advantage of the offer, the numbers never added up. MoviePass declared bankruptcy and shut down its service in 2019.

The highs and lows of this wild shared experience have yet to be truly unpacked, but this week, Max released MoviePass, MovieCrash, a documentary that goes behind the scenes of the company during its heyday. The documentary, directed by Muta’Ali, does a terrific job of narrating the story of the company's Black founders – as the company grew, they were elbowed out of management in favor of two older white men, who turned out to be recklessly — and perhaps criminally — incompetent. This is a part of the MoviePass story that not many know and one that will make your blood boil. But ultimately, the movie misses a huge opportunity to connect the failure of MoviePass to the many crises currently plaguing the entertainment industry. Worse than that, it intercedes to prevent the audience from making those connections on their own.

What Is 'MoviePass, MovieCrash' About?

The documentary features interviews with a wide variety of former MoviePass employees, executives, and investors. But it opens, satisfyingly, on a former subscriber who remembers the company with love, unbuttoning his shirt Superman-style to reveal the MoviePass logo. It then tells a short version of the company's story, which was founded in 2011 and had 20,000 subscribers by 2015 with modest financial backing. At that point, the cost of membership was higher, and there was a cap on the amount of movies you could see, but the documentary suggests that it was boosting ticket sales even with those conditions. However, the company didn't have a way to participate in the profits they were creating, and AMC Theaters, with plans to create their own subscription service, was not interested in a partnership. At that point, MoviePass' investors were backing off, and Chris Kelly, their primary backer at that time, demanded that they bring in a new CEO. Mitch Lowe, who had worked with Netflix and Redbox.

Here, the doc doubles back to tell the story of Stacy Spikes, a former Miramax executive and founder of the Urbanworld Film Festival, who started the company alongside early adopter Hamet Watt. The two founders are Black, and they describe bringing in Lowe as a deal with the devil, but one they had no choice but to make in a world where minorities have less access to venture capital. Soon after that, Helios and Matheson Analytics (HMNY), a data analytics firm led by CEO Ted Farnsworth, invested significant money in MoviePass. HMNY's investment would eventually give it a controlling interest in the company. Under the amped-up leadership of Farnsworth and Lowe, the monthly subscription fee was lowered to $9.95 a month, which brought the company a huge influx of subscribers, and tons of free press, sending the stock price soaring. However, it was economically unsustainable. Watt and Spikes, who in the documentary express a lot of skepticism about this strategy, were removed from the board of the company they founded, just as the media was beginning to take notice.

MoviePass Burned Through Investor Capital With No Realistic Plan to Become Profitable

The second half of MoviePass, MovieCrash narrates the company's decline. Lowe and Farnsworth became the new face of the company, and minor celebrities. The company burned through cash, not only on its core business, but on questionable promotional ideas, including a lot of parties, a huge spend at Coachella, and a move into film finance, under the banner of "MoviePass Ventures." The company's debut film as a production company was the universally deplored Gotti, starring John Travolta.

Lowe and Farnsworth persisted in telling the press that the company was soon going to find revenue streams to make it profitable, most likely through selling customer data. The transparent unlikelihood of that prediction drew negative attention from the press, especially as the company was forced to make dire financial disclosures. At the same time, the understaffed tech support team struggled to keep up with the ballooning subscriber base, which reached 3 million members at its peak. The app repeatedly crashed, most infamously around the release of Mission: Impossible – Fallout. The brand became a punchline, and the stock value plummeted. Spikes and Watt, in addition to their role at the company they founded, lost millions in the value of their stock.

Legal trouble followed as Lowe and Farnsworth were investigated for their role in deliberately throttling their app's ability to fulfill requests, creating crashes that would leave users unable to purchase tickets in order to slow the hemorrhaging of money. They are also currently facing charges of security fraud related to misleading statements made about the financial sustainability of MoviePass' business model (Astonishingly, Lowe participated fully in the documentary). Behind it all was Hudson Bay Capital, the hedge fund that provided much of the money to keep the company going through Ted Farnsworth and HMNY. MoviePass, MovieCrash suggests that the hedge fund may have had sinister intent in their financing, but declines to spell anything out – part of an overall cautious strategy. The documentary never really follows the money past its small-potatoes targets.

The Documentary Draws a Hard Line Between Moviepass and Netflix, but Should It?

Though MoviePass, MovieCrash presents a damning portrait of the greed of two corporate charlatans, it often seems interested in drawing a line between them and their business environment, as if they were the only two bad apples in the world of finance. First, of course, is the line drawn between Farnsworth and Lowe and founders Spikes and Watt. In the documentary, Spikes and Watt are sympathetic protagonists, but they're also devout entrepreneurs, and despite their experience, maintain their faith. Towards the end of the film, Spikes says that what made the downfall of MoviePass so hard for them was that the product didn't fail "in the market" in a pure sense. It's extremely understandable why he'd feel that way, but it doesn't seem accurate that the problems MoviePass encountered are that far away from business as usual. There is no "market" that's impervious to the influence of men like Farnsworth and Lowe.

Frustratingly, the documentary seems focused on drawing a hard line between MoviePass and Netflix. Streaming services haunt the documentary. MoviePass is presented as the company that will bring customers back to the theaters, while the allure of streaming is what's driving them away. Netflix is the only streaming company that's mentioned, but it's mentioned consistently. When the company is on the rise, MoviePass is the "Netflix for the movie theaters." When retail investors are buying up its stock, it's because "they missed out on Netflix." And when Mitch Lowe is outed as less of a professional than he marketed himself as, it's his puffed-up connections to Netflix that are deflated – he was just the guy who sold them their blank DVDs. Watt literally describes his methods as "non-Netflix-y."

But how non-Netflix-y was MoviePass really? Like MoviePass, Netflix's business model involved burning through a lot of capital to entice subscribers. During the time of MoviePass, Netflix was also charging most subscribers around $10 a month, for a constant stream of ad-free original content. Isn't this offer also too good to be true? The $250 million sum that represents the bulk of MoviePass' losses is only $50 million less than the production budget of Jupiter's Legacy, a single Netflix original series that vanished without a trace. Its business decisions often seem self-sabotaging, such as when it pulled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery from theaters while it was making money. And though Netflix has been making a profit recently, following the combination of cost-cutting, the addition of ads, a rate hike, and a crackdown on shared passwords, for a time it was unclear how the business model was ever going to work, while it was amassing billions of dollars in debt.

The Similarities Between Netflix and MoviePass are Important

The importance of drawing the connection between MoviePass and the streaming model is not to imply that the executives at Netflix are anything like Farnsworth and Lowe, or that we should expect a behind-the-scenes documentary about them, just as salacious (Netflix, Net Tricks?) But while MoviePass was hemorrhaging cash subsidizing its customers' moviegoing, streamers were parting with far larger sums to pay us to stay home. Following the news of recent box office disappointments, many have wondered if movie theaters are "dying," killed off by a more convenient medium. But with the streaming model in dire straits as well, it's important to remember that services like Netflix have been propped up by boatloads of cash, just like MoviePass was. If viewers were required to pay what it cost to make streaming profitable, it's unclear whether they would.

The worst sin of MoviePass, MovieCrash is that it doesn't really love the movies, or respect those who do. Of MoviePass' three million former subscribers, the documentary seems to have gone out of its way to cast oddballs (even if they're all very sweet). And when they're talking about how many movies they saw during the time that going to the movies was practically free, the mood veers into open disgust. Of course, we never express disgust for the people who "binge-watch" their favorite shows on streaming. Why is that? Maybe because great sums have been spent to make us think streaming is the new normal, and we're following the money.

MoviePass, MovieCrash is available to watch on Max.

