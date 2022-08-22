Three years after the popular subscription movie-going service ended in liquidation, MoviePass is set to return this Labor Day. With a new tiered pricing system, a beta version of the service will reopen on Thursday, August 25, and the waitlist will be posted on its website at 9 a.m. ET.

Not only will the waitlist be open for five days, but it will also be free to sign-up on a first come, first Insider’s served basis, per Business Insider's Jason Guerrasio who broke the news. The first group of successful applicants will be notified on Labor Day, and they will be able to choose from three subscription price tiers. Ranging between $10, $20 and $30, each subscription option will give its users a certain amount of credits to cash each month to see movies, according to Deadline. The beta version of the service will not have an unlimited viewing option at this time.

Stacey Spikes, the former studio marketer and co-founder of MoviePass who was overturned as its CEO in 2018, outlined plans to revive the service during an event at the Lincoln Center’s Walter Reade Theatre in NYC. Along with his partners, Spikes acquired the brand after it was left in bankruptcy Helios and Matheson Analytics, the parent company that managed to blow up the company shortly after purchasing the startup, which became famous for offering unlimited movie tickets for a monthly fee. Spikes has said they have hired a number of the service’s former employees, including its original engineering team.

RELATED: MoviePass Set to Relaunch in Summer 2022, Will Feature Tradable Credits and Rewards for Watching Ads

While discussing the MoviePass reboot, Spikes said, “We’re going to make mistakes. We’re not going to get it right out of the box. It’s going to be trial and error." Having previously worked as an exec at Miramax, October Films and Sony Music, Spikes co-founded MoviePass over ten years ago in 2011. During his proprietorship of the company, it developed a loyal and dedicated following. In 2018, the hit subscription service hit turbulence when major wide releases such as Mission: Impossible – Fallout experienced a high demand for tickets. Unable to obtain enough tickets to fulfill its customer’s orders, a mess of the company led it to revamp its pricing strategy several times.

Mark Wahlberg’s company Unrealistic Ideas, which is behind HBO’s Emmy-nominated success McMillions, is currently developing a documentary that tells the story of the rise and fall of MoviePass. Unrealistic Ideas has also teamed up with Assemble Media and Insider (formerly known as Business Insider) to develop the limited docuseries.