MoviePass 2.0 is gearing up to be a thrilling new sequel to the time of the original MoviePass and now in a new interview with Indiewire, the new CEO of MoviePass 2.0 (and original co-founder), Stacy Spikes talked about his plan for the second version of the company. For those who thrived during the first MoviePass era, you might remember the freedom of seeing however many movies you wanted, with barely any restrictions. I know that I saw the film I, Tonya at least 10 times in a week with it. While it was clearly not a sustainable model, things have been revamped for the program's second outing and Spikes is talking about what to expect.

Already off the bat, those who loved MoviePass and wanted to keep trying to use it have tried to sign up for the new version. The waitlist crashed nearly instantly and, for Spikes, that was something that wasn't a bad omen. “It’s a good problem to have,” he said. “We are drinking from the firehose.” But more than that, the interview gets into the nitty-gritty of what to expect from the company.

The issue is that MoviePass does have to work with theaters to get a plan that works for them as well as for the users of MoviePass. But, since the previous era of the company, many of the theaters have created their own subscription service (if they didn't have it before) and so Spikes talked a bit about his conversations with bigger theater companies. One of the issues is that AMC CEO Adam Aron hasn't answered Spikes' phone calls or emails about it. “When I bought MoviePass back, in November, I reached out to all three (of the big theater chains),” he said. “I had conversations with Cinemark, I had conversations with Regal, and Adam didn’t call me back.”

Image via Moviepass

RELATED: Somehow, MoviePass Has Returned

When it was talked about that a lot of these theaters have their own programs now, Spikes had this to say in response: “If I was an exhibitor, why would I care?” Spikes said. “If it helps me fill my seats — especially when I’m looking at bankruptcy, I’m looking at shutting theaters, I’m looking at closing my doors — it seems like madness to think, ‘I don’t want to play with anyone else.'”

It will be fascinating to see how MoviePass 2.0 fairs in comparison to its predecessor, but it is an exciting time for those of us who remember when MoviePass reigned.