They say “time is money,” and nowadays, that’s never been more true. So why waste either? Finding a movie you’re going to love can be time-consuming, and nothing is worse than paying your hard-earned cash on a stinker. Well, we’ve got your back! We’ve compiled a list of movies we know you’re going to enjoy, and you don’t have to spend a single cent. Check out the best movies with 100% on Rotten Tomatoes that you can watch for free.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘12 Angry Men’ (1957)

Rotten Tomatoes: 100% | IMDb: 9.0/10