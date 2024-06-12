It’s safe to say that a lot happened during the 1960s, both within the world of cinema and just in/around the world at large. Technology and general attitudes about various things were changing at a rapid pace, and this certainly affected film industries around the world, especially in the U.S., where the Hays Code – which had impacted film content for decades – was officially done away with in 1968.

Filmmakers outside the U.S. had already been pushing more boundaries, but Hollywood could now keep up the pace there, leading to 1969 being the year when the first – and, to date, only – X-rated film won Best Picture at the Oscars. The times, they had already been a-changin’, and 1969 was a time when those changes were truly felt, with some radical and timeless movies being released, the best of which still hold up when watched today.

10 'They Shoot Horses, Don't They?'

Director: Sydney Pollack

A grim title for a grim movie, They Shoot Horses, Don't They? is an unrelenting psychological drama about desperate people getting pushed to their absolute limits. It’s set during the Great Depression, and follows the contestants of a dance marathon who are all forced to compete in a series of physically and emotionally taxing acts that all play out over an extended period of time.

Naturally, They Shoot Horses, Don’t They? is supposed to be stressful and tiring to watch, which makes it undeniably effective but perhaps hard to recommend for people who aren’t entirely aware of what they’re getting into. It’s also noteworthy for earning a whopping nine Academy Award nominations without any of those nominations being for Best Picture… which is odd, because if a movie’s doing so many things right across the board, why wouldn’t it qualify? Maybe this movie about a competition just had too much competition that year, as the following films help demonstrate…

They Shoot Horses, Don't They? Release Date December 10, 1969 Director Sydney Pollack Cast Jane Fonda , Susannah York , Gig Young , Red Buttons , Bonnie Bedelia , Bruce Dern , Michael Conrad , Al Lewis , Severn Darden Runtime 129m Main Genre Psychological

9 'It’s Tough Being a Man'

Director: Yoji Yamada

Kicking off one of the most impressively lengthy film series in history, It’s Tough Being a Man is the original Tora-San movie, with its series concluding in 2019 after 50 movies (conveniently spread out over 50 years). Each film tends to follow a similar plot, established right here in the first entry, following a perpetually unlucky bachelor as he causes chaos in his family before falling for a woman who ultimately rejects him or finds someone else by the film’s conclusion.

It's a series where the main character does bring about his misfortune to some extent, but sometimes he doesn’t, and it’s that – plus the continued involvement of numerous side characters – that makes the whole series oddly compelling. It’s Tough Being a Man is one of the better entries in the series, and it’s pretty easy to ascertain how you’ll feel about the series as a whole from sampling this original film.

8 'Easy Rider'

Director: Dennis Hopper

Easy Rider might well be the best time capsule film of the late 1960s, summing up much of what the era was about, and especially capturing how it’s remembered, for better or worse. It’s a loose, psychedelic, and rebellious kind of film in multiple ways, not having too much by way of narrative and instead following two bikers on a strange and eventually harrowing cross-country trip.

The other reason Easy Rider is well-remembered is that it helped establish Jack Nicholson as an actor to keep an eye on, getting him his first of many Oscar nominations. The stars here also make an impression, because Peter Fonda and Dennis Hopper do get the majority of the screen time (with the latter pulling double duty by also directing the film).

Easy Rider Release Date May 7, 1969 Director Dennis Hopper Cast Peter Fonda , Dennis Hopper , Antonio Mendoza , Phil Spector , Mac Mashourian , Warren Finnerty Runtime 95 Main Genre Drama

7 'The Cremator'

Director: Juraj Herz

Ranking up there as an all-time great horror movie, according to Letterboxd users (they generally know their stuff), The Cremator is certainly unnerving, but also surprisingly funny, albeit in a dark way. It’s morbid right from the start, and only gets more tense as it goes along, centering on a Czechoslovakian crematorium worker who becomes obsessed with death, which has consequences for both him and his family.

There’s a lot that can be taken and interpreted about The Cremator, particularly thanks to it being set in the 1930s and addressing the rise of Nazism that occurred in the years leading up to World War II. That it can touch on serious themes and be so grim while also having an odd sense of humor just makes it all the more impressive as a film, and it’s an undoubtedly difficult one to shake, once seen.

The Cremator Release Date March 14, 1969 Director Juraj Herz Cast Rudolf Hrusínský , Vlasta Chramostová , Jana Stehnová , Milos Vognic , Zora Bozinová , Ilja Prachar , Eduard Kohout , Jirí Menzel Runtime 95 Minutes

6 'Funeral Parade of Roses'

Director: Toshio Matsumoto

Anyone who has a taste for classic arthouse cinema has likely seen – or at least heard of – Funeral Parade of the Roses, which also ranks up there as one of the most significant of all Japanese New Wave films. Having a narrative in the traditional sense doesn't seem like too much of a concern here, with the movie instead being a fragmented, disorientating, but also mesmerizing look at areas of Tokyo’s underworld during the late 1960s.

Funeral Parade of the Roses has such a bold sense of style that it can prove surprising even when watched today, and so it’s hard to imagine how people might’ve reacted to it back in 1969. Some might come away baffled, but it’s clearly a film that wants to challenge those who watch it, like a great many noteworthy arthouse films tend to do.

5 'Midnight Cowboy'

Director: John Schlesinger

As mentioned before, there’s only ever been one X-rated movie that’s won Best Picture at the Academy Awards: 1969’s Midnight Cowboy. Admittedly, anyone watching it today won’t find much here that feels worthy of such an extreme rating, and nowadays, it’s been re-rated down to an R (and the X-rating has also been replaced with the NC-17 rating in the U.S.).

Though films that have come out since might feel more shocking, it’s safe to assume that Midnight Cowboy would have been quite confronting for many seeing it back during the 1960s, as it’s a pretty uncompromising look at the struggles of a young male prostitute working in New York City. Its honesty and sometimes brutal realism helped pave the way for many great New Hollywood movies of the 1970s, ensuring it’s easy to look back on Midnight Cowboy as one of the most important films of the 1960s.

Midnight Cowboy Release Date May 25, 1969 Director John Schlesinger Cast Dustin Hoffman , Jon Voight , Sylvia Miles , John McGiver Runtime 113 minutes Main Genre Drama

4 'Army of Shadows'

Director: Jean-Pierre Melville

Army of Shadows takes a unique look at war, centering on a Resistance fighter during World War II, and his ceaseless quest for revenge against an informant who’s responsible for his stay in a Nazi prison camp. Tension builds as this man tries to keep track of what he wants personally and what he wants for the world, given the Resistance, as a group, has much grander aspirations.

There’s a good deal of suspense, mystery, and paranoia found in Army of Shadows, and it functions surprisingly well as a spy movie on top of being a war film and a story about revenge. It aims to do quite a lot all at once, and balances all these elements extremely well, making for a slow-burn but rewarding viewing experience for anyone who doesn’t mind a thriller that takes its time.

Army of Shadows Release Date September 12, 1969 Director Jean-Pierre Melville Runtime 145

3 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid'

Director: George Roy Hill