Earning more than an initial budget for a film is a success in itself when stopping to think just how much time and money goes into making a movie. But all that hard work and financial backing doesn't always equal instant success. When a film earns less than its original budget, it is often considered a box office failure or a box office flop, which is a title no one wants unless aiming for. Sometimes, a movie will take its audience by surprise and perform exceedingly better than expected, but it can also go the other way to become an underwhelming final project.

Whether backed by seemingly limitless funding or a low-budget picture, movies can go either way in terms of box office performance. But for those with a higher budget and widespread notoriety, there's an immeasurable advantage at the box office. For a film to surpass $1 billion is an incredible achievement, but to go just that little bit further and breach the $2 billion mark is almost unheard of. Unadjusted for inflation, only six movies have ever breached the milestone, making it an extraordinary accomplishment for those who have succeeded in doing so.

6 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,048,359,754

The first of only two Marvel movies to breach the almost unheard of $2 billion mark came in 2018 with the release of the highly anticipated Avengers: Infinity War. It may be the last spot, but on a list of $2 billion movies, "last" isn't a bad place to be in the slightest. Infinity War was always going to be successful; whether from financial triumph or critical acclaim, the anticipation surrounding its release was just too widespread for it not to be, but it's safe to say that no one saw what they did coming.

The third Avengers movie threw many a curveball in the direction of fans. No one expected half of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to be snapped out of existence or the emotional weight that would follow in the year to come. Infinity War drew fans in from the get-go, and until its successor overtook them all, its box office records were almost second to none. It became the highest-grossing superhero movie since 2012's The Avengers and the fastest to breach $1 billion and $1.5 billion. It may be the lowest-grossing of the $2 billion movies, but it remains the sixth-highest-grossing movie ever made.

5 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' (2015)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,058,880,845

Behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Star Wars is the second highest-grossing film franchise ever. It is one of the most expansive and diversely explored universes in media, effortlessly entertaining its continuously expanding audiences for almost fifty years. In total, this franchise has garnered $10,324,604,852, with a little over $2 billion coming from one film alone.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens was released in 2015, ten years after the franchise's previous installment in 2005. With a decade-long gap between releases, it's not at all surprising that fans, old and new, were biting at the bit for its arrival, ready to contribute to what would quickly become the franchise's most financially successful release in its then four-decade run. The Force Awakens surpassed Jurassic World to become the fourth-fastest movie to reach $1 billion, doing so in just twelve days. At the time of its release, it broke multiple worldwide box office records and solidified itself as one of the best and the most financially successful Star Wars films ever made, a title which it continues to hold nearly ten years later.

4 'Titanic' (1997)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,223,048,786

Titanic is a story everyone has heard of. The movie shone a light on the tragedy and brought it to the attention of a wider audience throughout the years. However, given the historical aspects of the source material, it has always been a topic of conversation that has piqued the interests of many for decades. Despite some memes and modern-day influences, James Cameron's retelling of the 1912 maritime disaster remains the most financially successful of its kind.

The film combines fictionalized and historical events to create a movie tailored for audience members other than history or maritime disaster buffs. It is a three-hour-plus feature with romance, disaster, epic, and history at the forefront of its multiple incorporated genres and remains one of the most well-known films in media as a whole. At the box office, Titanic performed incredibly well from very early on in its theatrical run, bringing in an initial worldwide total of over $1.8 billion. Multiple rereleases and anniversary showings boosted its total by over $400 million, making Titanic the fourth highest-grossing film thus far. Not bad for a twenty-seven-year-old movie.

3 'Avatar: The Way of Water' (2023)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,317,514,386

More often than not, a sequel to a movie with such a widespread following as Avatar will perform well at the box office from sheer curiosity alone. But those numbers can increase dramatically when it's a continuation of one of the most popular movies ever made. Two years ago, in 2022, the first of four further installments in the Avatar franchise was released to high anticipation from audiences. Avatar: The Way of Water followed in its predecessor's footsteps to become one of the highest-grossing films of all time, coming roughly $600 million shy. It essentially matched its financial success, with the reception from fans mimicking that of the 2009 feature.

Thanks to its groundbreaking visuals, technological requirements, and director James Cameron's choice of filming style, the Avatar movies are significantly reliant on a higher budget to make them so special. Avatar worked on a budget of $237 million, while its successor was created with an estimated $350-$460 million budget. The hefty budget that helped make these movies so impressive more than paid off when The Way of Water pulled in over a $2.3 billion gross, shattering multiple records to become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and the third most financially successful film of all time, making James Cameron the only director ever to have three $2 billion features to his name.

2 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,748,242,781

When a movie as highly anticipated as Avengers: Endgame finally comes around to its release day, audiences flock to their local cinemas to see the outcome. Following the shocking events of Avengers: Infinity War the year prior, fans had been nervously anticipating the beginning of the end as the culmination of the Infinity Saga neared closer and closer. Endgame served as the penultimate movie in the Saga, and the consequences of Infinity War had fans anxiously awaiting its arrival from the moment the credits rolled on Infinity War.

According to the Tomatometer, Avengers: Endgame is the highest-rated of the four-movie franchise with a whopping 94% approval rating, but its critical success is just one part of its overall triumph. At the box office, it garnered over $2.7 billion on an estimated budget of $356-$400 million. It broke multiple records and eventually became the highest-grossing movie of all time, a record it held for 1.5 years. In 2021, it was overtaken by the very film it surpassed, as rereleases saw Avatar reclaim the top spot. It may have been relatively short-lived, but holding that title at all is an incredible achievement. Avengers: Endgame grossed over $2.5 billion in just twenty days, becoming the first movie to do so. It is also the fastest feature film to reach $500 million (8 days) and $1 billion (5 days), among other records that helped it surpass its predecessor. Today, Avengers: Endgame remains the second most financially successful movie ever and the crowning achievement of the MCU.

1 'Avatar' (2009)

Worldwide Box Office: $2,923,706,026

Avatar is a movie that few have yet to see. It is one of those films with endless discussion capabilities, able to grip an audience from start to finish, no matter how many times they have seen it. Avtar tells the epic story of a tribe of individuals known as the Na'vi who reside in a spectacular place called Pandora, as humans in the 22nd Century attempt to mine a priceless mineral. Full of heart, soul, and a gripping plot, this now fifteen-year-old feature remains as loved among its audience as it was back then.

Breathtaking visuals and a style that left its viewers in awe make it a truly memorable viewing experience from start to finish. An overwhelming success story, Avatar broke numerous records as its stunning visuals and groundbreaking cinematography paved the way for it to become one of the most beloved media stories ever made. Atop its unwavering triumph among fans and critics, Avatar remains the highest-grossing movie of all time. Avengers: Endgame may have briefly surpassed it, but following rereleases, it climbed back to the number one spot, where it has remained undefeated ever since.

