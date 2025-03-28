Casting is always important for any movie, and is being recognized a little more lately, thanks to the Oscars announcing that the 2026 ceremony will be the first time an award for Best Casting Director will be given out. There’s a spectrum to casting, too, given some movies will allow for big stars, and others will necessitate, usually for budgetary reasons, that lesser-known actors be sought out.

Doing the latter might be more impressive, but when it comes to the former… well, there’s a certain rush that comes with watching a movie that features tons of famous people, especially if everyone is in top form. The following movies were all released during the 2010s and had particularly strong casts, with quantity and acting quality both taken into consideration for current ranking purposes.

10 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Starring: Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender

Image via 20th Century Studios

The first three X-Men movies all had impressive casts, and then 2011’s X-Men: First Class also had a cast that was… definitely better than second-class. So, when many of the OG actors and various First Class actors all showed up in X-Men: Days of Future Past, of course the cast was going to be amazing (and the film itself, as far as superhero flicks go, was pretty great, too).

Beyond cameos and smaller roles, the huge cast included the likes of Hugh Jackman, James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence, Michael Fassbender, Halle Berry, Elliot Page, Peter Dinklage, Ian McKellen, and Patrick Stewart. It was a big, flashy, spectacle-heavy superhero film, and it had enough stars to feel big on a casting front, too, even if there’s arguably at least one other superhero movie of the 2010s with an even bigger cast than X-Men: Days of Future Past.