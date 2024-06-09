Despite the decade only being about halfway over, it's easy to say that the 2020s have been an exceptional decade for exciting, original, and groundbreaking films that have graced and enchanted audiences. From massively successful blockbusters to critically acclaimed and award-winning masterworks, there's absolutely no shortage of exceptional filmmaking on display throughout the decade, a trend that is surely to continue.

While each person and community will have a different answer as to which films from the 2020s have been the greatest so far, one of the best indicators and communities to go to as a reference is Letterboxd. This is especially the case because of the site's prowess as the defining, movie-based social media platform where the vast majority of young, modern film fans go for their opinions and ratings. It would make sense to use this platform to see what today's film fans think are the best films of the modern era.

10 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.23/5

The surprise blockbuster sensation that would earn nearly a billion dollars at the box office despite being a 3-hour-long historical drama, Oppenheimer quickly made a name for itself as one of Christopher Nolan's best films. The film follows the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy), following his rise to prominence and his role in the development of the atomic bomb during World War II. While the process and excitement of technological advancement prove to be a thrill at first, it's only a matter of time before the ramifications of Oppenheimer's actions get to him.

While there was already massive excitement and hype surrounding Oppenheimer well before the trailer for it dropped, nobody could have predicted just how masterfully the film would be put together. It has exceptional pacing and direction that leaves the audience fully invested for its entire gargantuan runtime and is easily a shoo-in for being the film most people will think of when they think of the 2020s. On top of its best picture win and numerous other award wins, the film currently holds a spot on the Letterboxd Top 250 as the #223 greatest film of all time.

9 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.23/5

A poignant and beautiful animated film based on a series of short YouTube videos, Marcel the Shell with Shoes On is a mockumentary that invites audiences into the life of Marcel, a tiny living shell who lives in the crevices and cabinets of a home. When amateur filmmaker Dean discovers Marcel and his grandmother in his Airbnb, he begins documenting the strange world and daily life in which Marcel lives. After learning that Marcel and his grandmother have been separated from the rest of Marcel's shell family, Dean and Marcel team up to search the world for Marcel's family.

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On harkens back to a classic era of animated family films that managed to be just as compelling and effective for adults as they were for children. The film has a lot to say about the importance of life and how there is joy and grace to be found even in the mundanities of life, complete with a cute and charming lead character who audiences couldn't help but fall in love with. The film quickly became a fan favorite among Letterboxd users and currently holds a spot as the #217 highest-rated movie of all time on the site.

8 'Aftersun' (2022)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.24/5

Aftersun, an instantly iconic drama that never fails to shed tears with its emotional and powerful story, follows Sophie as she reflects and reminisces on the memories of a holiday she took with her father 20 years ago. Her memories, both true and false, help to bridge the gap between the remaining footage that she recorded on her camera as she attempts to connect the father that she knew with the reality of the man that she didn't.

As far as family dramas of the 2020s go, none hold a candle to the insurmountable impact and emotional weight of Aftersun, which weaves its tale of memory and familial connections with beautiful and calculated strokes. It's brought home by its exceptional lead performances from Paul Mescal and Frankie Corio, who elevate their characters and add additional layers of depth and reliability to the work. While the independent film didn't make much at the box office, it quickly grew a massive fanbase on Letterboxd and is currently the #213 highest-rated film of all time on the site.

7 'Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 Thrice Upon a Time' (2021)

Letterboxd Average Rating: 4.26/5