2025 is upon us, meaning that a whole bunch of great 2005 movies will soon be celebrating their 20th anniversary. They include gems like Brokeback Mountain, Batman Begins, Revenge of the Sith, and Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (cue existential crisis). While it was an overall decent year for cinema, 2005 still had its fair share of duds; for every Caché, there was an Aeon Flux (or three).

With this in mind, this list looks at some of the very worst movies turning 20 in 2025. They run the gamut from uninspired sequels to ill-conceived adaptations, blockbuster flops to low-budget duds. These movies cover a host of genres, and each was brought down by a unique collection of problems. At least they are united here by being incredibly, painfully, spectacularly bad.

10 'The Dukes of Hazzard' (2005)

Directed by Jay Chandrasekhar

Close

"I think something bounced up into my undercarriage." The original 1970s TV series was all right, but the 2005 update of The Dukes of Hazzard was outdated and wearisome. This vacuous action movie follows the Duke boys (played by Sean William Scott and Johnny Knoxville) as they attempt to stop the corrupt Boss Hogg (Burt Reynolds) from seizing their family. Along the way, their iconic car, the General Lee, takes center stage in high-speed chases and wild stunts. Indeed, the whole movie seems like an excuse to throw in as much vehicular mayhem as possible.

Though plentiful, the action is bland, and the humor lurches between crude and stale. A lot of the jokes seem intended for kids, yet the sexualized content is decidedly not family-friendly. Even the acting is subpar. Knoxville leans into his physical comedy roots but doesn't imbue the character with much personality beyond that. Likewise, Scott basically just serves up a warmed-over version of Stifler.

RENT ON APPLE

9 'Undiscovered' (2005)

Directed by Meiert Avis

"Do you ever feel like you’re chasing something you’ll never catch?" This lame drama follows aspiring musician Luke Falcon (Steven Strait) and model-turned-actress Brier Tucket (Pell James) as they navigate the trials of love and fame in Los Angeles. It's meant to be a critique of show business shallowness, but it's too hollow and half-baked to take seriously. These are all ideas that have been done countless times before by better movies.

The execution is shabby, too: the story is boring, the dialogue is weak, and there's no believable chemistry between the leads. On top of that, the performances are shaky at best, with supporting player Ashlee Simpson going on to win a Razzie for her efforts. Even the usually stellar Carrie Fisher is underwhelming, her talents wasted on a poorly written character who acts as Brier's love-life advisor. Unsurprisingly, Undiscovered was a box office bomb, grossing just $1.1m against a $9m budget.