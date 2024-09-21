Never listen to critics, especially when it comes to movies, but sometimes, they might actually be onto something. Since its inception in 1998, Rotten Tomatoes has become a household name for movie ratings. A sensitive and subjective topic, movie ratings have constantly become a source of debate and contestation amongst the most dedicated movie enthusiasts (even sparking a few passionate online fights now and then). But it’s also worth considering their criticism, especially when it comes to films from the 20th century.

The 20th century produced some of cinema’s greatest masterpieces, such as The Godfather and Casablanca. However, it also gave audiences films so poorly received that they’ve earned a 0% rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics. Ultimately, movies are a personal experience, but there’s no harm in discussing what these films could have done better. In the spirit of cinema, here is every 20th-century movie with a 0% rating on Rotten Tomatoes ranked by how awful they are.

10 ‘Police Academy 4: Citizens on Patrol’ (1987)

Directed by Jim Drake

Image via Warner Bros.

Before Brooklyn Nine-Nine even existed, the ‘80s had the infamous Police Academy. Following a band of misfit officers, ranging from a womanizing cad to a super strong florist, the group has sworn to protect the peace and maintain justice through their questionable but oddly effective methods. Police Academy 4 follows these officers again as they train clueless civilians to help fight crime through their “Citizens on Patrol” (COP) program. But, of course, the ever-scheming Captain Harris (G.W. Bailey) is ready to foil their plans.

Like any movie in a long-running franchise, the fourth installment has a hard time maintaining the same comical magic possessed by its predecessors. While it’s not exactly a horrible film on its own, some of the jokes feel like leftovers, and the plot becomes even more superficial. Police Academy relies on its saving grace thanks to its slapstick gold, including Harris’ deodorant-mace disaster and Bobcat Goldthwait’s lovably weird Zed.

9 ‘Bolero’ (1984)

Directed by John Derek

Image via Cannon Film Distributors

Set in the 1920s, much of Bolero’s plot (or lack thereof) follows Lida (Bo Derek) as she embarks on a great adventure to lose her virginity. Her search for the perfect lover takes her to a set of unique and quirky men with questionable professions, ranging from a Moroccan sheik to a Spanish bullfighter. Accompanied by her loyal butler and best friend, Lida’s journey goes all the way down south (quite literally).

With plenty of steamy, borderline absurd scenes along the way, Bolero offers some serious soft-core action that’s titillating enough to make peoples’ heads shake. Despite its exotic settings and frequent nudity, Bolero fails to deliver anything resembling substance. The plot is so thin it barely exists; forget character development or a compelling storyline. Audiences are treated to near-pornographic scenes of Bo riding a horse naked or getting slathered in honey for no apparent reason. But hey, at least George Kennedy manages to keep his clothes on throughout the movie, unlike the others.

8 ‘Highlander 2: The Quickening’ (1991)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image via Westinghouse Broadcasting

Highlander 2: The Quickening attempts to bring up the concept of immortality, but considering the disastrous results, the sequel should’ve stayed dead instead. Set in a bleak future, Earth is suffering under the effects of a protective anti-ozone shield, and it’s up to the hero, Connor MacLeod (Christopher Lambert ), to save the world - again. Only this time, he’s got the help of an environmental activist (Louise Marcus) and his resurrected mentor, Juan Sánchez Villa-Lobos Ramírez (Sean Connery).

Highlander: The Quickening throws out all the mystery and intrigue that made the first movie great.

The story contradicts every piece of lore the first film laid down, leaving fans baffled and enraged. Highlander: The Quickening throws out all the mystery and intrigue that made the first movie great, replacing it with nonsensical plot twists, dated special effects, and a convoluted storyline. The once-heroic Connor MacLeod is now a tired old man, but don’t worry: he gets his youth back by killing two laughably bizarre alien henchmen. Meanwhile, the villain, General Katana (Michael Ironside), is as cliche as they come, trying to kill Connor for no apparent reason.

7 ‘Simon Sez’ (1999)

Directed by Russell Mulcahy

Image via Independent Artists Films

Simon Sez is one of those action-comedy movies that tries so hard to be cool but ends up being a chaotic mess. Denis Rodman stars as an Interpol agent, Simon, who seems more concerned with showing off his look rather than delivering any kind of believable performance. The plot, which involves Simon helping an old buddy rescue a kidnapped daughter, is barely coherent, serving as an excuse for a series of chaotic and pointless action scenes and cringeworthy attempts at humor.

The film attempts to replicate the formula of great and thrilling buddy cop movies like Beverly Hills Cop and Rush Hour. However, Simon Sez lacks the genuine chemistry those two hits had between their characters. This one-dimensional take on the genre throws out jokes that are so forced and awkward. To make it worse, the camera work is one nauseating mess, turning fight scenes and car chases into a blurry, hard-to-follow mess.

6 ‘Wagons East!’ (1994)

Directed by Peter Markle

Image via Tristar Pictures

Wagons East! intended to take audiences to the Wild West, but unfortunately, it doesn’t have the pull, barely a tug, of a well-roped lasso. The film’s premise, disillusioned settlers hiring a cowboy to take them back east, sounds promising, but the execution falls disappointingly flat. The jokes, most of which are centered around how much the West “sucks,” wear thin after the first 10 minutes, leaving the rest of the movie to awkwardly trudge along with weak gags and lazy writing.

Wagons East! was John Candy’s last role before his tragic passing. Sadly, the film underutilizes Candy’s acting potential, with long stretches of the movie barely featuring him. His talents feel wasted, overshadowed by clunky dialogue and Richard Lewis’s neurotic antics. Despite a few chuckles here are there, Wagons East! Feels like a slow, forgettable ride across the desert, with no destination in sight.

5 ‘Return to the Blue Lagoon’ (1991)

Directed by William A. Graham

Image via Columbia Pictures

Return to the Blue Lagoon tries to sail back to the magic of the first film but unfortunately gets stranded in the same shallow waters. Once again, the movie presents two innocent kids marooned on a paradise island, figuring out life and love in the wild, with no adult supervision, just nature, awkward teenage romance, and way too much sun.

Audiences are bound to get tired after the fiftieth montage of sun-kissed frolicking with no clear plot on the horizon.

While some may appreciate the dreamy setup, at its core, the sequel is all beauty, no brains. Return to the Blue Lagoon thinks an exotic island and a couple of blushing teenagers are enough to keep audiences entertained. Aside from its inappropriate relationship, audiences are bound to get tired after the fiftieth montage of sun-kissed frolicking, with no clear plot on the horizon. By the time the ship shows up with some half-baked drama, audiences are already fatigued.

4 ‘Folks!’ (1992)

Directed by Ted Kotcheff

Image via 20th Century Studios

Folks! is what happens when dark comedy goes a little too dark and to the point of no return. Tom Selleck stars as Jon, a yuppie living the good life until his aging, senile father accidentally burns down his trailer and must move in. What follows is a series of misfortunes as Jon’s personal and professional life crumbles. And just when things can’t get any worse, his wife leaves, his career collapses, and his house is about to be taken away.

Folks! struggles to balance its slapstick comedy with a darker tone.

All the above make a solid foundation for a dark comedy, but the humor itself steers into mean-spirited territory. Watching Selleck fall into one physical and mental calamity after another becomes more exhausting than funny. Despite some genuinely hilarious moments and a strong cast, the movie struggles to balance its slapstick comedy with a darker tone.

3 ‘Problem Child’ (1990)

Directed by Dennis Dugan

Image via Universal Pictures

Children can be quite the menace, but unlike the wittiness of Home Alone or the quirkiness of The Parent Trap, Problem Child amps up the mischief levels and dials it up to a staggering 11. Seven-year-old Junior (Michael Oliver) is an orphan portrayed as the actual spawn of the devil. When Ben (John Ritter), the world’s most optimistic dad, and his wife Flo (Amy Yasbeck) adopt him, they have no idea they’re welcoming chaos incarnate into their home.

Marketed as a “family comedy," the film comes off as a twisted ride through bad behavior, with Junior’s cruel antics making audiences cringe more than laugh. It’s definitely an ambitious take on the dark side of childhood, but it’s hard to root for a kid who truly finds joy in tormenting everyone around him. If that’s not rebellious enough, Junior is pen pals with a serial killer and actively conspires against his father, which makes Problem Child deeply off-putting.

2 ‘Look Who’s Talking Now!’ (1993)

Directed by Tom Ropelewski

Image via Columbia Pictures

The movie industry can’t resist two things: dogs and dogs that talk. But even one of Hollywood’s most adorable movie tropes can get bland and over-saturated sometimes. Look Who’s Talking Now! sees the return of the Ubriacco family welcoming two new talkative members: Rocks, a scrappy street dog, and Daphne, a posh poodle. As if dealing with canine chaos wasn’t enough, Mollie (Kirstie Alley) loses her job, while her husband James (John Travolta) lands one as a private pilot for the sultry and flirtatious Samantha (Lysette Anthony).

Plot-wise, it plays safe and is easy to follow - which is part of the problem. The film struggles to keep the charm of its predecessors. The story delivers fun holiday antics and some cute dog hijinks, but the magic instantly fades with predictable gags. The family dynamic has always been the heart of the series, but unfortunately, this installment sidelines the family with unnecessary sitcom-like scenarios intended to make things funny (they don’t). John Travolta does his best, but even he can't save this unfunny and disenchanting attempt at comedy.

1 ‘Staying Alive’ (1983)

Directed by Sylvester Stallone

Image via Paramount Pictures

The film crams in overproduced but poorly executed dance numbers, slow-motion shots, and fog machines that make the choreography more distracting than mesmerizing. Between the unnecessarily amped-up dance drama and cringe dialogue, Staying Alive loses all the gritty heart of the original in a failed attempt to bring the glorious days of disco back into the grittier and more unforgiving '80s. Considering just how great Saturday Night Fever is, the already mediocre Staying Alive seems all the worst in comparison.

