The 90s was an incredible era for movies. The decade experienced an embarrassment of riches in terms of original ideas and entertaining summer blockbusters, with movies like Jurassic Park remaining part of the current pop culture lexicon with sequels still being released in theaters. New visionaries like Quentin Tarantino were making exciting works, kicking off an indie film explosion that complimented the big-budget offerings in cineplexes.

Because there were so many incredible films of the 90s, both big and small, it’s understandable that other equally deserving films were overshadowed in the memories of audiences. Ranging from a new, challenging entry by an enigmatic auteur to a haunting fairytale about a dreamless existence, these are ten 90s movies that deserve more love.

10 'Welcome to the Dollhouse' (1995)

Directed by Todd Solondz

Viewers who recount their traumatic middle school years in therapy sessions will relate to the black comedy Welcome to the Dollhouse. The film follows Dawn Weiner (Heather Matarazzo), a 12-year-old girl suffering a friendless existence at school and an equally scorned role in her household. Weathering the storm of bullies, sibling rivalries, and unrequited crushes, Dawn receives life lessons one humiliation at a time.

Welcome to the Dollhouse pushes the bleakness of awkward youth to the extreme for maximum comedic benefit, promising no happy endings that would betray the truth of a bumpy adolescence. Matarazzo gives a performance wise beyond her years as the beleaguered Dawn, carrying the comedy’s tough messages naturally, like someone who had been acting for 20 years. Director Todd Solondz’s work can be polarizing for audiences, as would be the case with his controversial follow-up film Happiness, but Welcome to the Dollhouse has the most widespread appeal of his features.

9 'To Die For' (1995)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

In To Die For, Suzanne Stone (Nicole Kidman) wants to become famous, and it doesn’t matter how many husbands she has to kill. Suzanne has ambitions of becoming the most famous broadcast journalist, but so far she’s plateaued to doing the weather on a local news station. When her husband Larry (Matt Dillon) suggests she focus on starting a family in lieu of her television career, she counters his request by seducing high-schooler Jimmy (Joaquin Phoenix) into killing him.

Based on the true story of the Greggory Smart murder case, To Die For uses real-world events as a launching pad to create a pitch-black satire about the hollow pursuit of fame. Kidman would receive more acclaim for performances such as her Oscar-winning turn as author Virginia Woolf in The Hours, but To Die For gave Kidman one of her best roles. Kidman’s star was already on the rise, but To Die For left no room for doubt that the talented actress had the ability to carry a movie.

8 'The Game' (1997)

Directed by David Fincher

In David Fincher’s The Game, successful but impersonal investment banker Nicholas Van Orton (Michael Douglas) is more pensive than usual in the face of his 48th birthday. When his estranged brother Conrad (Sean Penn) shows up with the gift of a mysterious game, Nicholas is reluctantly but intrigued. The game starts out normally enough, but as Nicholas finds himself in increasingly dangerous situations, he has to question– Is this really just a game, or is there an unseen force that wishes to destroy his life?

Fincher fans are going to be familiar with The Game, but the thriller is often overlooked compared to the director’s other big works of the 90s, Se7en and Fight Club. The film shouldn’t be slept on, though, because The Game’s twisty narrative is an unsettling piece of fun that leaves Douglas’ Nicholas and audiences questioning the truth until the last scenes of the movie. In a culture where the deadly trials of Squid Game draw mainstream appeal, The Game might be a moody, subdued companion piece to check out.

7 'Lone Star' (1996)

Directed by John Sayles

A skull in the Texas desert opens up a long-unsolved murder case in the western noir, Lone Star. When Sheriff Sam Deeds (Chris Cooper) learns the body is of the town’s previous vicious and corrupt sheriff, Sam has reason to believe his deceased father, Buddy (Matthew McConaughey), may have been involved. As Sam begins to dredge up the past, he unwittingly unearths dangerous secrets and opens old wounds that may threaten a budding relationship with old flame Pilar (Elizabeth Peña).

Lone Star unwinds its narrative with a measured tempo that weighs the importance of truth over the value of a comforting false perception while never feeling slow or overindulgent. Helping with that pace are nuanced performances from Cooper and Peña, who give their troubled romance a painful authenticity with long glances and pauses before carefully chosen words. Lone Star was critically praised upon its release, receiving an Academy Award nomination for Best Screenplay, and, arguably, it's director John Sayles' crowning achievement.

6 'Lost Highway' (1997)

Directed by David Lynch

Lost Highway is an effort by director David Lynch that’s sandwiched between his hit mystery series Twin Peaks and the widely praised film Mulholland Drive, making it a movie that is often overshadowed. Abstract is an understatement for Lost Highway, with its twisty plot open to multiple interpretations by fans of the experimental director. Bill Pullman excels in his role as a man accused of murdering his wife, but its scenes involving the ridiculously creepy Mystery Man (Robert Blake) that will make audiences squirm in their seats.

Lynch’s use of dreamlike imagery is in full form for Lost Highway, creating scenes that burn in the viewer’s brain, even if the true meaning of the eerie moment is unclear. While Lost Highway might not be a movie to watch right before going to bed, it’s a fascinating and atmospheric journey into the mind of one of the 90s most original directors.

5 'Ed Wood' (1994)

Directed by Tim Burton

Tim Burton’s time as a director had been heavily monopolized by the adventures of the caped crusader in Batman and Batman Returns when he followed up the bat-sequel with the often over-looked bio film Ed Wood. The film, shot in the black-and-white style of Wood’s movies, tells the story of B-movie director Ed Wood (Johnny Depp), whose directorial efforts earned him the title of worst director of all time. The film featured a stacked cast of performers, but it was Martin Landau who gave a heart-wrenching performance as the aging horror icon Bela Lugosi that earned him the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor.

With Ed Wood, Burton creates an aspirationally kind biographical tale of the B-movie director without dipping into the stylish bag of tricks the Edward Scissorhands director was becoming known for. There’s an inspirational quality to Depp’s plucky and determined performance as Wood that makes the film turn into an underdog story of personally measured success rather than a cautionary tale of drive over talent.