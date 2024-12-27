Mental health and substance abuse are difficult subjects to handle well on-screen. A lot of movies turn these issues into melodrama, or become preachy and didactic, or simply fail to imagine their characters realistically enough. Nevertheless, a few talented filmmakers have explored addiction well, offering commendable portrayals that range from heartbreaking uplifting, bleakly realistic to darkly funny.

With this in mind, this list considers some of the best movies that examine addiction and alcoholism. The following ten movies each bring their own perspective to this all too common struggle. They all make an impact on the viewer, whether through surrealism or unflinching drama, visual ingenuity or layered performances. While they often delve into darkness, these stories can also carry messages of hope, or simply foster empathy and understanding.

Editor's note: The following discusses potentially disturbing subject matter. Please be advised.

10 'The Basketball Diaries' (1995)

Directed by Scott Kalvert

Image via New Line Cinema

"Just my own naked self and the stars breathing down. It's beautiful." A young Leonardo DiCaprio leads this biographical drama as Jim Carroll, a high school basketball star whose promising future unravels after he becomes addicted to heroin. His relationships soon deteriorate, and he turns to crime to support his habit. The plot isn't that original, but the performances and the confident direction by Scott Kalvert (mostly known for music videos) elevate the material.

DiCaprio delivers a layered performance with minimal dialogue, relying on physicality for the movie's most hard-hitting moments. The film itself benefits from being based on a true story, with the real Carroll holding nothing back in his account of his addiction. This comes through most clearly in the voice-over narration, giving the audience a front-row seat to Carroll's thoughts. Overall, while flawed, The Basketball Diaries is one of the more underrated efforts in DiCaprio's '90s output.

The Basketball Diaries A teenager finds his dreams of becoming a basketball star threatened after he free falls into the harrowing world of drug addiction. Cast Leonardo DiCaprio , Lorraine Bracco , Marilyn Sokol , James Madio , Patrick McGaw , Mark Wahlberg Runtime 102 minutes Writers Jim Carroll , Bryan Goluboff

9 'The Panic in Needle Park' (1971)

Directed by Jerry Schatzberg

20th Century Fox

"You've been through some changes since I saw you. Now you wanna wipe all that out." The Panic in Needle Park is a grim portrait of heroin addiction in 1970s New York City. It centers on Bobby (Al Pacino), a small-time hustler, and his girlfriend Helen (Kitty Winn) as they navigate their relationship while spiraling into deeper addiction. The movie takes its name from a real location frequented by addicts and offers a realistic depiction of the cycle of dependency, crime, and heartbreak.

The screenplay is smart and complex (it was co-written by Joan Didion), resisting caricature or melodrama. This is complemented by director Jerry Schatzberg's documentary-like approach. Handheld cameras and rhythmic editing immerse the viewer in this bleak world. The final piece of the puzzle is Pacino's intense performance, oscillating between charm, desperation, and volatility. As usual, he makes the character more vivid than he would be simply on the page.

Your changes have been saved The Panic in Needle Park Set in a notorious New York City locale, a romance blossoms between two lost souls who are drawn together by their shared affliction with heroin addiction. Their relationship, marked by brief highs and prolonged lows, paints a stark portrait of life and love within the throes of addiction. Cast Al Pacino , Kitty Winn , Alan Vint , Richard Bright , Kiel Martin , Michael McClanathan , Warren Finnerty , Marcia Jean Kurtz Runtime 110 Minutes Writers James Mills , Joan Didion , John Gregory Dunne

8 'Half Nelson' (2006)

Directed by Ryan Fleck

Image via ThinkFilm

"Change moves in spirals, not circles." Ryan Gosling received an Oscar nomination for his lead performance in this drama as Dan Dunne, a high school teacher grappling with a secret drug addiction. Despite his personal struggles, Dan inspires his students with his unorthodox teaching style and passion for history. However, his life takes a turn when one of his students, Drey (Shareeka Epps), discovers his secret, and they form an unlikely friendship.

Half Nelson is refreshingly unsentimental, avoiding neat conclusions or feel-good tropes. The movie stands out from similar, more middling takes on the same ideas by avoiding preachiness and leaning into the imperfections of its characters. t also balances heavy themes with natural comedy, making Half Nelson entertaining as well as insightful. The plot is organic and ambiguous, and Gosling rises to the occasion with one of his very best performances. He makes Dan feel real in a way that is unlike anything else in his filmography.

Your changes have been saved Half Nelson Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Ryan Gosling , Shareeka Epps , Anthony Mackie , Jeff Lima , Monique Gabriela Curnen , Tina Holmes , Nathan Corbett , Tyra Kwao-Vovo , Rosemary Ledee , Tristan Mack Wilds , Bryce Silver , Kaela C. Pabon , Erica Rivera , Stephanie Bast , Eleanor Hutchins , Sebastian Sozzi , Karen Chilton , Starla Benford , Denis O'Hare , Deidre Goodwin , Collins Pennie , Deborah Rush , Jay O. Sanders , David Easton , Nicole Vicius Runtime 107 minutes Expand

7 'Drugstore Cowboy' (1989)

Directed by Gus Van Sant

Image Via Avenue Pictures

"Most people don't know how they're gonna feel from one moment to the next. But a dope fiend has a pretty good idea." Drugstore Cowboy focuses on a group of young drug addicts led by Bob Hughes (Matt Dillon), who sustains his habit through a series of daring pharmacy heists. As their criminal exploits escalate, the group begins to unravel, and Bob finds himself questioning the path he has chosen.

Dillon turns in a killer performance here, aided considerably by Gus Van Sant's visually stylized and emotionally gritty storytelling. Rather than going for crime film thrills, he leans into rich characterization and psychological depth. Once again, this is a movie that draws on real experiences; James Fogle, who wrote the source novel, was himself a long-time drug user and dealer. Remarkably, despite its bleak subject matter, the film manages to be an engaging and often darkly funny watch.

Drugstore Cowboy A pharmacy-robbing dope fiend and his crew pop pills and evade the law. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Matt Dillon , Kelly Lynch , James LeGros , Heather Graham , Eric Hull , Max Perlich Runtime 102 minutes Writers James Fogle , Gus Van Sant , Daniel Yost , William S. Burroughs

6 'Beautiful Boy' (2018)

Directed by Felix Van Groeningen

Image Via Amazon Studios

"When I discovered drugs my world went from black and white to technicolor." Steve Carell and Timothée Chalamet deliver complementarily great performances here as father and son David and Nic Sheff. The promising young Nic's life is thrown off course by his addiction to heroin and meth, while David struggles to understand and help him. Nic tries 12-step programs and halfway houses, but nothing seems to provide lasting relief.

While the storytelling here isn't always maximally engaging, the lead actors more than compensate, playing both their characters with nuance and humanity. Chalamet yet again demonstrates a talent beyond his years, while Carell flexes his dramatic muscle (as he did in Little Miss Sunshine and Foxcatcher), showing that his powers as a performer don't stop with Michael Scott. They bring the audience into the characters' world, making their pain and love deeply felt. "David was mourning his son while his son was still alive," Carell has said, explaining his approach to playing the role.

Your changes have been saved Beautiful Boy Based on the best-selling pair of memoirs from father and son David and Nic Sheff, Beautiful Boy chronicles the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse and recovery in a family coping with addiction over many years. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Cast Timothée Chalamet , Kaitlyn Dever , Steve Carell , Amy Ryan , Maura Tierney Writers Felix Van Groeningen , Luke Davies

5 'Leaving Las Vegas' (1995)

Directed by Mike Figgis

Image via MGM

“I came here to drink myself to death.” Nicolas Cage won his sole Oscar for his work in this saga of self-destruction and unexpected connection. He plays Ben Sanderson, an alcoholic screenwriter who moves to Las Vegas with the intention of drinking himself to death. There, he meets sex worker Sera (Elisabeth Shue), and the two form an unlikely bond. Despite their mutual struggles, they each provide the other with the possibility of solace.

This is perhaps the most shattered Cage has appeared on-screen, a far cry from the goofy or larger-than-life characters he's since become associated with. What's all the more impressive is that his character (and Shue's) are borderline cliches on paper, yet, thanks to the actors, they manage to come across as three-dimensional and vivid. Cage has said that his performance was helped by the fact that Leaving Las Vegas was filmed on 16mm film, saying, "Having a 16-mm. camera in my face was liberating because it's much smaller, so you don't feel as intimidated by it. It catches those little nuances."