Ancient Egypt is a subject that fascinates many, so it's only natural that it is committed to film multiple times. Sadly, most films about Ancient Egypt have been really bad--horrible, even. In a sea of low-quality B-movies about one of humanity's oldest societies, it can be really hard to find a good movie about the topic, especially if you're craving something in that genre.

Fortunately for aspiring Egyptologists, there are a handful of diamonds in the rough out there. Some of these are blockbusters, but most of them are underappreciated gems that aren't really talked about enough today. If Ancient Egypt is your thing, you should definitely check out these movies. They might not be historically accurate, but they're definitely entertaining.

10 'The Prince of Egypt' (1998)

Directed by Brenda Chapman, Steve Hickner, & Simon Wells

The Prince of Egypt is a religious movie at heart, intended to appeal towards Christian and Jewish audiences. However, even if you aren't Jewish or Christian, heck even if you aren't religious whatsoever, it's a phenomenal movie. Produced by DreamWorks, it has all the makings of a classic Disney animated musical, from the upbeat, poppy numbers right down to the animation style. The story follows much of the Biblical Book of Exodus, in which Moses (Val Kilmer) leads the Hebrews out of Egyptian slavery, against the will of Moses' adoptive brother, the Pharaoh Rameses (Ralph Fiennes).

The spectacle is truly wonderful, and the musical numbers are some of the best DreamWorks has ever produced. Songs like "The Plagues" and "Playing With the Big Boys" are sure to be stuck in your head for weeks afterwards. Of course, it also features a lot of Egyptian mythos and themes alongside its Abrahamic undertones. While not a movie that is totally historically accurate, it's a fantastic adventure through time that can easily be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of faith, or lack thereof, and is among the best Ancient Egypt movies ever.

9 'The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec' (2010)

Directed by Luc Besson

The Extraordinary Adventures of Adèle Blanc-Sec is a French film based on a comic book series by Jacques Tardi. In this live-action flick, Adèle is played by Louise Bourgoin, who brings an elegance and shine to the fictional writer, appearing alongside a few of the comics' recurring characters. In this adventure, Adèle heads to Egypt to unearth the tomb of Ramesses II, but what she finds there proves to be far more than she bargained for.

It isn't just themes of Ancient Egypt that get explored here--there's also dinosaurs (yes, really), and a good amount of period drama, taking place in early 20th-Century Paris. This is often a recipe for disaster, and is a sign of a movie biting off more than it can chew, but everything works together really well in this movie, making it a thrilling and highly-underrated adventure flick.

8 'Stargate' (1994)

Directed by Roland Emmerich

Stargate was very poorly received when it first came out, however it's found quite the cult following in recent years, with many consumers now starting to appreciate the film and its subsequent cinematic universe for what it is. Kurt Russell stars as an archaeologist who stumbles upon an ancient artifact in Egypt, which, when activated, opens a portal to a distant desert planet. This new planet, Abydos, is inhabited by people who speak a dialect of Ancient Egyptian, implying that Ancient Egyptians must have used this portal to travel to Abydos.

If you're into a twist of sci-fi with your Egyptian mythos, this movie is right up your alley. It's got modern experts meeting a people and culture that hasn't existed for millennia, and also features some cosmic themes about humanity's influence on the universe. Classic, yet criminally-underrated, Stargate will be like nothing you've ever seen before, and not in a bad way.

7 'Agora' (2009)

Directed by Alejandro Amenábar